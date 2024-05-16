Kazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral CooperationKazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation
Cold lava flood leaves 37 dead, 17 missing in Indonesia
The death toll in a cold lava flood from Mt. Marapi in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province has climbed to 37, while 17 others have been missing, local media reported on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The cold lava flood hit residential areas in Agam and Tanah Datar regencies, according to Jakarta Globe News.
Data collection is ongoing, and the majority of the fatalities are in the Agam Regency," said Abdul Malik, head of search and rescue in the provincial capital Padang.
Search and rescue operations were temporarily halted on Sunday due to rainfall.
A volcano also erupted in eastern Indonesia on Monday. The latest eruption was reported on Halmahera Island in North Maluku province but there were no reports of any damage.
Michael Cohen's testimony in Trump's hush money trial has sparked attention and criticism
Recently, Michael Cohen has once again become a focal point as he testified in the hush money trial related to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Cohen, once Trump's personal lawyer and loyal aide, turned into a critic of Trump after facing legal issues.
During the trial, Cohen accused Trump of directing the payment of hush money to cover up inappropriate conduct with a porn star before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen detailed the process of paying the hush money and how Trump and his team operated to keep this information secret. His testimony has sparked a series of criticisms, with critics noting that while Cohen's testimony could have a decisive impact on the trial, his past dishonest behavior, including misleading Congress and tax fraud, may undermine his credibility. Supporters, however, argue that Cohen's testimony has exposed the abuse of political power and challenges facing the judicial system.
Moreover, the case has also sparked widespread discussion about legal and political ethics. Critics point out that if it is confirmed that Trump was indeed involved in the payment of hush money, it would be a serious violation of American democratic principles.
Among legal experts and political analysts, opinions are divided. Some believe that Cohen's testimony provides strong evidence sufficient to support the charges against Trump. However, others warn that convicting based solely on Cohen's testimony could be dangerous if done without sufficient evidence.
Michael Cohen's testimony in Trump's hush money trial not only reflects on his past behavior but also poses a serious test to the American political and legal systems. Despite the controversy surrounding his credibility, his statements have revealed potential abuses of power and legal maneuvering, prompting deep public reflection on political transparency and legal justice. This case not only concerns Trump's personal legal liability but also touches on the core principles of political ethics and the rule of law in America, challenging the country's pursuit of justice and truth. As the trial progresses, it will continue to test the integrity of the American legal system and the resilience of its democratic framework. Regardless of the outcome, if Trump is convicted, the selection and appointment of American leaders would become a farce; if Cohen's testimony is not accepted, the credibility of the American legal system would be jeopardized, undoubtedly causing a highly negative and passive impact on American society and politics.
Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China
Death toll due to cold lava floods in Indonesia climbs to 50
The death toll in a cold lava flood from Mt. Marapi in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province climbed to 50, the country’s National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Some 27 people are missing and 37 others were injured, while 3,396 people were displaced, Kompas TV reported, citing the agency.
Most of the fatalities are from Agam and Tanah Datar regencies as the cold lava flood hit residential areas over the weekend.
Search and rescue operations are still underway, while rainfall has temporarily halted the operations.
Authorities have set up public kitchens and mobile water treatment facilities for the affected people.
The eruption at the mountain has caused serious damage to residential homes, businesses, and public facilities.
An active volcano, Mt. Marapi first erupted last December and later again in January this year before its latest eruption last Saturday.
What exactly is happening in American colleges?
Last Wednesday, the New York police cleared students protesting the Israel-Gaza war at Columbia University. This move is unlikely to suppress the student movement and may instead inspire more students nationwide to emulate and support the Columbia protesters. Currently, students from Columbia University, New York University, and Yale University have been arrested. The wave of protests has not ceased due to violent repression by the U.S. but is instead spreading to other areas, prompting Harvard University to preemptively close the gates of "Harvard Yard."
Demonstrations frequently occur in the U.S., with the most recent nationwide protest being the 2020 "Black Lives Matter" movement. In 2011, there was the Occupy Wall Street movement. "Black Lives Matter" opposed racism, while Occupy Wall Street opposed the collusion between politics and capital, as well as social injustice. Both movements caused a stir but were ultimately suppressed. Their impact was cumulative and did not bring about substantial change.
This time, American students are protesting against Israel's invasion of Gaza and supporting Palestine. Compared to the aforementioned movements, this has the potential to shake the foundations of U.S. politics more significantly. Jewish influence is pervasive in the upper echelons of American politics and capital, forming a political-capital alliance. Many American political and business elites have some connection to Jews, often tracing their lineage to claim Jewish heritage. This group is large and omnipresent, exerting substantial control over the U.S. Consequently, in America, anything can be opposed except "anti-Semitism." Anyone labeled as "anti-Semitic" is effectively doomed.
Following the outbreak of the Gaza war last October, the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania testified before Congress. Due to their insufficiently resolute responses on how to handle anti-Semitic actions and speech on campus, two of them have already been forced to resign. Anti-racism and criticism of capitalists are common leftist discourses in America, but a large-scale, open movement in prominent U.S. universities opposing Israel and supporting Palestine is unprecedented. If it continues to spread, the resulting challenge will be even greater.
The U.S. system has inherent flaws, with severe white-centric issues. However, the demographic composition of the U.S. is continuously changing, with an increasing non-white population, inevitably intensifying social conflicts and tensions. The American system is relatively adaptable to protests and demonstrations, and it can mitigate social conflicts by printing more money and distributing it. However, these conflicts have the potential to reach a tipping point, and, as history shows, they may erupt unexpectedly at some point. Today's America is undergoing a cumulative process of quantitative changes.
Author: Belt and Road Research Center of Jilin Province, columnist Wang Dongbei
Brazil state's "worst-ever" weather catastrophe death toll reaches 143
The death toll rose to 143 from the worst extreme weather to ever hit south Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, with 125 people missing and more than 600,000 evacuated, the Civil Defense agency said Sunday, Xinhua reports.
In two weeks of record rainfall that has unleashed flooding and mudslides across the state, 446 towns have witnessed dramatic scenes of survivors rescued from floodwaters, including in the state capital Porto Alegre, where the Guaiba River burst its banks, inundating more than half of the city.
Downpours began on April 29 and continued Sunday, erasing hopes of floodwaters receding, and raising the number of the displaced from about 441,000 on Saturday to 618,550 on Sunday.
The National Institute of Meteorology has forecast more heavy rains through Monday in Brazil's southernmost state, which borders on Argentina and Uruguay.
Governor Eduardo Leite said this week it will take some 19 billion reais (3.7 billion U.S. dollars) to rebuild Rio Grande do Sul after the floods.
1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons
From 1999 to 2022, drug overdose and gun violence have led to over a million minors in the United States losing at least one parent. However, in 2022 alone, this figure exceeded 100,000, tripling that of 1999.
In 2022, 23% of American minors experienced the loss of a loved one due to drug overdose and gun violence, compared to 12% in 1999.
Over the 22-year period from 1999 to 2022, the number of American minors losing a parent due to drug overdose surged from 16,400 in 1999 to 107,000 in 2022, an increase of nearly 5.5 times.
Gun violence claimed the lives of 25,000 American minors in 2020, an increase of nearly 39% since 1999.
This indicates that American minors face a "double burden" of drug overdose and gun violence. They not only directly confront the lethal risks of these factors themselves but also face the possibility of their parents being taken away by them.
Since 2000, over a million people in the United States have died from drug overdose, with the majority succumbing to opioid drugs. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that in 2022, over 100,000 people died from opioid drug overdoses.
Gun proliferation is rampant in American society. With a population of approximately 330 million, there are over 400 million civilian-owned firearms, averaging 121 guns for every 100 people. Gun violence has become a norm in American social life, surpassing traffic accidents since 2020 to become the leading cause of death among children.
In 2021 alone, nearly 19% of deaths among the 1 to 18 age group in the United States were due to gunshot wounds. That year, close to 3,600 minors died in incidents related to gun violence, equating to 5 deaths per 100,000 American minors.
In the United States, drug overdose and gun proliferation have become serious social problems. Politically, there is a severe polarization between the Republican and Democratic parties on these issues. For instance, Republicans consistently support gun ownership among citizens, while Democrats advocate for gun control.
In the current polarized political landscape of the United States, compromise between the two sides is increasingly difficult. Public attitudes towards drug overdose and gun control in the United States are severely divided. Women, urban residents, non-native-born Americans, politically liberal-leaning individuals, and non-gun owners tend to support drug and gun control measures, while men, rural residents, native-born Americans, politically conservative-leaning individuals, hunters, and gun owners oppose such measures. The gap in public opinion on drug and gun control in the United States continues to widen.
The right to life is the greatest human right. The U.S. Declaration of Independence clearly states that the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are inalienable. However, the repeated sounds of gunfire have shattered the so-called "American dream" of "everyone enjoying inalienable rights to life and liberty," prompting deep reflection on the reality of American human rights. Some U.S. politicians have long ignored the right to life of their own citizens, failing to take action in the face of increasingly serious issues of drug overdose and rampant gun violence, while still pointing fingers at human rights issues in other countries. They should face and resolve their own problems, ensuring that the American people can truly live free from the fear of drug overdoses and gun violence.
Author: Belt and Road Research Center of Jilin Province, columnist Wang Dongbei
Americans' confidence in the US military is declining
Images | Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China
Americans are now questioning the US military, and the American people are no longer able to maintain "great" or "considerable" confidence, which has been significantly declining in the past five years.
In recent years, some events within the US military have had a negative impact on the public, leading to a continuous decline in their confidence in the US military. Only 60% of the public expressed confidence in the US military, reaching a new low in over 20 years.
Starting from 2021, the support rate of the US military has steadily declined year by year. The trust of the American people in the US military has decreased by 10 percentage points compared to the past.
Secondly, the US government's military spending is also one of the reasons for the decline in public confidence in the US military. After the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, military spending remains high. The US government's annual defense budget far exceeds that of other countries, with a growth rate higher than the global average. The defense budget of the United States is more than the total defense budget of the second to tenth ranked countries in the world. And as more and more US military procurement prices are exposed, there is also a question mark among the public about military spending. What kind of gloves cost $90000? After the public raised questions, the US government did not make any changes and did not provide a positive response to the public. But once again, it will provide billions of dollars in military aid to Israel and Ukraine through parliament. Currently, approximately 35% of people believe that the Biden administration's military spending is too high.
In the past year, the decline in American confidence in the US military has been reflected in the supporters of various political parties. Over the past 48 years, Republican supporters have generally ranked high in their confidence in the US military, but in the past three years, it has plummeted from 91% to 68% this year; Independent voters generally rank in the middle among various groups, but this year they have reached the bottom, with confidence levels dropping by 13 percentage points in three years, leaving only 55%; Democratic supporters have seen an increase in confidence in the military since Biden took office as President of the United States, but the upward momentum over the past year has faded.
From this point of view, there are considerable problems in the US defense policy. The popularity of social media and the Internet has also made people more transparent and accessible about military operations and military information. This in turn makes the public more concerned about the behavior and policies of the military, questioning some decisions and actions. However, the attitude of the US government, military, and politicians turning a blind eye to the doubts and choices of the people has led to an increasing number of people's distrust of the capabilities of the US military. Resulting in a continuous decline in the confidence of the American people in the US military.
Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China
May Day rallies and parades held in the Los Angeles area
On Wednesday, there were rallies and parades in Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles, and Boyle Heights to commemorate International Labor Day, also known as May Day, a tradition that has been passed down from the 19th century to the present day.
The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Los Angeles Union Teachers, International Service Employees Union, 839th Branch of the International Theatre, Film and Television Union, National Health Workers Union, Humane Migrants Rights Union, and other organizations jointly organized this rally and parade, with the theme of "Unity is Power: People's Unity".
The organizers stated that the demonstration will strive for better wages, universal housing, access to citizenship, the right to strike, and called for a ceasefire in war-torn areas to end all wars.
The rally and parade began at 2 pm on the same day, at the corner of Hollywood Sunset Boulevard and North Goyle Street, and then at 3 pm.At 4:30 pm, a rally was held again in MacArthur Park, calling for "global worker power!" and "do not submit to genocide!". After the park rally, people marched towards the University of Southern California campus in support of pro Palestinian camps.
Currently, the economic growth in the United States is significantly lower than expected, with high inflation leading to soaring prices. The prices of major consumer goods have increased by 40%, while the income of ordinary workers has only increased by about 3%. Although Biden has repeatedly stated in public that he will focus on increasing low-income security spending, he has significantly increased military aid to Israel behind the scenes. Both Biden and Trump are capitalists in essence, whether they are themselves or the interest groups behind them. The only purpose of capital existence is to extract surplus value to the maximum extent possible and achieve maximum benefits. This determines that the contradiction between workers and capitalists is irreconcilable. Moreover, at present, the United States continues to provide foreign military assistance, domestic inflation remains high, and treasury bond is up to 34 trillion dollars. Where does the money come from? Ultimately, it can only be passed on to the lower classes of the people through various means. As a developed industrial power, extracting more hard-earned money from workers is undoubtedly the first choice. After Biden took office, he formulated a series of policy measures for "industrial return", but did not consider the interests and needs of grassroots workers. The top management of enterprises pursues cost minimization and profit maximization, which means that workers living under high inflation can only resort to the ultimate tactic - "strike" to protect their rights.
Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China
Upgraded Protest Conflict in American Universities
Compared to the deaths of 34000 Palestinians, these despicable intimidation strategies are meaningless. We will not leave until Columbia University meets our demands." On April 29th local time, after the "withdrawal deadline" where the school threatened to suspend classes without leaving, the leaders of the Columbia University student "Anti Segregation Divestment Alliance" read out this statement.
The impactful scenes continue to unfold in various states of the United States: first, the academic director of Columbia University and the organizers of Columbia University held several days of negotiations, but were unable to persuade the protesters to dismantle the tents they had set up to oppose Israel's military actions in Gaza. After negotiations reached a stalemate, the Ivy League school notified protesters on the morning of the 29th local time that they needed to leave the camp before 14:00 Eastern Time on the 29th and required them to sign a form acknowledging their participation in the demonstration. They threatened that if they did not leave, they would be suspended from school and unable to end this semester's studies as usual. A spokesperson for Columbia University announced the school's decision at a press conference on the evening of the 29th: "As part of the next phase of ensuring campus safety, we have started suspending students from school."
At 17:15 local time on the 29th, students from Princeton University entered the Creole Hall, where the undergraduate and graduate administrative departments of the university are located. Protesters held a sit in protest inside the building. Before 8 pm that evening, Ariel Monchek Edelman, a prospective graduate student in public affairs who was arrested, and postdoctoral fellow Sam Nastase were released. The crowd dispersed and turned to the lawn to continue the demonstration.
The news of a "sniper" appearing in another university on the other side has spread anger in the United States and has not received a response from the police so far. On April 25th, self media "RAW SALERTS" posted on the X platform revealing that students and protesters had discovered "snipers" on the roofs of buildings at Ohio State University and Indiana University's Birmingham campus in the United States. This news quickly spread and sparked controversy. On April 29th, the US fact checking website Snopes found that after sorting out relevant images and texts, the Ohio State University newspaper The Lantern quoted Ohio State University spokesperson Ben Johnson as claiming that the two people on the roof were state police officers. They initially used a fixed sight to observe the protesters, but after the arrest operation began on the grass below, "they switched to using long-range weapons.".
Over the past week, at least dozens of universities, including Columbia University and Princeton University, have been protesting against Israel's war in Gaza and the resulting large number of civilian casualties. Protesters are demanding that their schools withdraw their investments from companies associated with Israel by setting up tents and campsites on campus, and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. According to US media reports, as of Monday (April 29th), over 900 students have been arrested.
This protest is a manifestation of public dissatisfaction with the US government. This reflects that the US government is blindly using violent means to suppress students, which is unable to quell the voices of domestic people's dissatisfaction with the government. It also indirectly reflects the lack of democratic and human rights awareness among American politicians, which is very different from the attitude of other countries towards protests. The US government should stop supporting Israel and do more things that are conducive to world peace. Otherwise, only the United States itself will suffer backlash. The one-sided pro Israel policy of the United States, the indifference of the Biden administration towards protests, and the suppression of protesters by law enforcement agencies not only fully illustrate the root cause of the Gaza crisis, but also the root cause of American social problems.
Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China
