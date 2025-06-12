This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll rises to 9 in Austria school shooting: media
relevant news
Over 100 Paleolithic sites unearthed in NW China's Shaanxi
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
More than 70 nations to call for int'l plastic pollution reduction targets
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
III International Bishkek Film Festival to be held in Kyrgyz capital
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Canadian wildfire smoke reaches Europe
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China calls for strengthening financial cooperation within SCO
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UN General Assembly elects former German foreign minister as 80th session president
Our common goal is a strong, focused, agile and fit-for-purpose United Nations-one capable of fulfilling its core mission," Baerbock said. "We need a United Nations that delivers peace, development and justice."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
EDB: Kyrgyzstan's economy is growing at rapid pace
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Natural disasters have cost Australia an estimated $2.2B in losses so far in 2025: Report
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.06.2025, 18:03Kazakh Senate adopts law on territorial defense 05.06.2025, 20:347941123 branches of foreign universities operate in Kazakhstan today 05.06.2025, 17:5874441Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 05.06.2025, 19:4363306Kazakhstan among world's Top-10 countries with largest coal reserves 05.06.2025, 13:5662941Kazakhstan’s National Bank holds base rate at 16.5% 23.05.2025, 17:49172921Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers 23.05.2025, 16:54Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee157956Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee 16.05.2025, 16:12154036Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition 23.05.2025, 19:01153511From Shymbulak to Oi-Qaragai: Almaty to create single tourist space 23.05.2025, 15:58Children’s Rights Ombudsman Zakiyeva entrusted with taking additional measures of inclusive education development145316Children’s Rights Ombudsman Zakiyeva entrusted with taking additional measures of inclusive education development