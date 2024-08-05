Dubai welcomes 9.31mln visitors in H1 2024

Images | Sajjad/Xinhua

Tell a friend

Torrential rains and flash floods killed 99 people and left 214 others injured in different parts of Pakistan during July, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.





Thirty-nine people lost their lives in the eastern Punjab province, 29 in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 in the southern Sindh, and five in the southwest Balochistan province, the NDMA said.





Another person was killed in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan, while three children died in different areas of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir in July.





According to the department, 113 people were injured in Punjab, 77 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, nine in Balochistan, three in Sindh and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.





During July, cumulative damages to infrastructure and private properties across various provinces and regions were significant, said the department, adding that eight bridges were destroyed, 400 houses damaged and 112 heads of livestock perished by floods and heavy rains.





The NDMA warned that thunderstorms and heavy rains were expected intermittently through Aug. 6 in most parts of the country.