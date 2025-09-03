02.09.2025, 13:55 1961
Eastern Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 1,124, 3,251 injured
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan has climbed to 1,124, with 3,251 others injured, according to the Afghan Red Crescent Society on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
Over 8,000 residential houses, primarily in Kunar province, have been completely or partially destroyed due to the earthquake, Juma Khan Nayeel, head of information and publication at the Afghan Red Crescent Society, told Xinhua.
Relief and rescue teams are working to pull out people trapped under the rubble, and the figures for fatalities and injuries have not yet been finalized.
The earthquake struck the eastern part of Afghanistan at 11:47 p.m. local time on Aug. 31, with the epicenter located 27 km northeast of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, at a depth of eight km.
02.09.2025, 21:11 1366
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes east Afghanistan
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua reports citing the U.S. Geological Survey.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck Jalalabad City, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province, at 4:59 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located at 34.67 degrees north latitude and 70.68 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 10 km.
This tremor comes just a day after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake devastated eastern Afghanistan late Sunday, killing over 1,400 people and injuring more than 3,000 in Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman provinces.
Authorities are still assessing the impact of the latest quake in the already-stricken region.
02.09.2025, 18:53 1401
Japan records hottest summer ever
Images | Depositphotos
Japan has recorded its hottest summer ever this year, kabar.kg reports citing the AA.
Тhe nation’s average temperature for June, July, and August was 2.36C higher than the 30-year average through 2020, marking the highest level since records began dating back to 1898. The previous highs were set in 2023 and the previous summer, when temperatures rose 1.76C above average.
Yoshinori Oikawa, head of the agency’s Center for Information on Climate Extremes, described the new record as "abnormally high."
Global warming is one of the major factors, and in the long run, we will have more extremely hot summers," he said.
Separately, South Korea logged the hottest summer on record this season for the second consecutive year amid persistent heat waves, according to Yonhap News.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Monday that it recorded an average temperature of 25.7C from June 1 to Aug. 31.
It surpassed last year's record of 25.6C, marking the hottest summer since 1973, when the country began collecting weather data.
01.09.2025, 09:00 5511
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake climbs to 812
The death toll from the powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has climbed to 812, with more than 2,817 others injured, Xinhua reports.
Rescue teams are navigating remote areas with limited communication to assess the full extent of the damage and provide aid, with officials noting that the toll is preliminary as efforts continue, the official media added.
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern part of Afghanistan at 11:47 p.m. local time on Aug. 31, with its epicenter 27 km at a depth of eight km, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
29.08.2025, 09:11 13711
Volcano in Japan spews plume 5,500 metres above crater
Images | kabar.kg
Mt. Shinmoe on the southwestern Japan main island of Kyushu erupted Thursday, spewing a plume of ash 5,500 metres above the crater, a local office of the Japan Meteorological Agency said, kabar.kg reports citing the WAM.
The eruption sent volcanic material 5,000 metres above the volcano's peak for the first time since July 3, Kyodo News quoted the agency as saying.
The agency maintained the level 3 alert on a scale of 5, calling on the public to refrain from approaching the crater in both Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.
Mt. Shinmoe, straddling the two prefectures and one of 50 constantly monitored active volcanoes in Japan, erupted on June 22 for the first time since June 2018.
28.08.2025, 09:00 16311
School shooting in U.S. Minneapolis leaves 2 children dead, 17 people injured
Images | english.news.cn
Before 8:30 a.m. local time, the shooter, armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, approached the school church and fired through the windows at the children who were sitting in the pews during Mass, Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said at a news conference, Xinhua reports
The shooter then killed himself in the rear of the church, O'Hara confirmed. The suspect was in his 20s and did not have an extensive criminal history, he said.
Among the injured, 14 are children, with two of them in critical condition, police said. The school is for kindergarten through eighth-graders.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expressed support for the school community in a statement on the social media platform X: "I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."
Minnesota is heartbroken," said the governor, urging people to hug their kids close.
Hours after the shooting, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation lowering the flags to half-staff in honor of the victims.
I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota," said Trump on Truth Social, adding that the FBI quickly responded and is on the scene, while the White House will continue to monitor the situation.
The tragedy in Minneapolis marked the fifth planned school shooting involving active shooters in the United States in 2025, according to a school shooting tracker by NBC News.
A total of 286 mass shootings have occurred in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people, excluding the perpetrator, are shot or killed.
27.08.2025, 20:48 21211
Drone with thermal imaging did not record signs of life of Russian climber Natalya Nagovitsyna
Images | telegram/baza
At the instructions of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, another large-scale search and rescue operation was carried out today using modern technologies, but it was not possible to detect signs of life of Russian climber Natalya Nagovitsyna, kabar.kg reports.
The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that Russian citizen Natalya Igorevna Nagovitsyna, born on August 20, 1977, arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on July 13, 2025 on a Moscow-Bishkek flight.
During the ascent to Pobeda Peak on August 12, Nagovitsyna allegedly sustained a broken leg. Several attempts were made to evacuate her by rescue services, but they were unsuccessful due to the extremely difficult mountain terrain and unfavorable weather conditions.
As part of the latest operation, aerial videography of the climber's location was carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with high-precision equipment. Despite extreme weather conditions, including strong gusts of wind, it was possible to obtain aerial monitoring footage using a thermal imager.
Based on the analysis of the data obtained, taking into account a combination of factors, including extreme weather conditions and location features, no signs of life were found at the site where climber Nagovitsyna was located.
27.08.2025, 14:14 21631
Record wildfires burn more than 1 million hectares of EU land this year
Images | Depositphotos
Wildfires have burned more than a million hectares of land in the European Union this year so far, the highest amount in any year since official records began in 2006, EU data showed, Reuters reports.
A total of 1,028,000 hectares in the EU had been ravaged by blazes as of Tuesday - an area bigger than Cyprus, and higher than the total in any year on record, data by the EU's European Forest Fire Information System, analysed by Reuters, showed.
27.08.2025, 13:45 21571
Death toll from Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam rises to 7
The death toll from Typhoon Kajiki and the resulting floods in Vietnam has risen to seven, with one person still missing and 34 others injured, Xinhua reports citing the Vietnam News Agency.
Citing data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the report said that 15 houses were destroyed and over 8,700 others were damaged, including 63 schools and eight medical facilities, while more than 81,500 hectares of rice fields were submerged and approximately 2,000 livestock and poultry were killed.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered local authorities to urgently restore power, telecommunications, transportation, schools, and healthcare services, while also delivering relief supplies and repairing damaged homes to help stabilize affected communities ahead of the new school year, the report said.
Typhoon Kajiki, the fifth storm of the year in Vietnam, made landfall earlier this week, lashing several northern and central provinces with heavy rain and strong winds.
