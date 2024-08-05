Heavy rainfall in Central China's Hunan affects 1.15mln people

Images | Fang Qing/Xinhua

Heavy rainfall has affected 1.15 million people in central China's Hunan Province since Friday, leading to direct economic losses of around 6.13 billion yuan (about 859.75 million U.S. dollars), local authorities said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.





Heavy rainstorms from Typhoon Gaemi forced the evacuation of 95,000 people in the province, with 49,800 requiring emergency relief, according to preliminary statistics from the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.





Torrential rains have also battered 107,500 hectares of crops, of which 17,100 hectares have been completely lost.





Currently, Hunan Province is maintaining a Level II emergency response for flood, the second-highest level in the four-tier warning system. A total of 78 county-level areas in the province have maintained different levels of emergency response, among which Zixing and Huarong have activated a Level I emergency response for flood.





The provincial meteorological department forecast heavy rains in northwestern Hunan for the next one to two days, advising preventive measures.