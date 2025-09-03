Japan records hottest summer ever

Images | Depositphotos

Japan has recorded its hottest summer ever this year, kabar.kg reports citing the AA.





Тhe nation’s average temperature for June, July, and August was 2.36C higher than the 30-year average through 2020, marking the highest level since records began dating back to 1898. The previous highs were set in 2023 and the previous summer, when temperatures rose 1.76C above average.





Yoshinori Oikawa, head of the agency’s Center for Information on Climate Extremes, described the new record as "abnormally high."





Global warming is one of the major factors, and in the long run, we will have more extremely hot summers," he said.





Separately, South Korea logged the hottest summer on record this season for the second consecutive year amid persistent heat waves, according to Yonhap News.





The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Monday that it recorded an average temperature of 25.7C from June 1 to Aug. 31.





It surpassed last year's record of 25.6C, marking the hottest summer since 1973, when the country began collecting weather data.