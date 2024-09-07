Kyrgyzstan, China open new checkpoint on border

Images | Kabar

Tell a friend

A ceremonial opening of a new Bedel checkpoint took place on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and the People's Republic of China, Kabar reports.





The Cabinet of Ministers reported that the opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, as well as Chairman of the People's Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) Erkin Tuniyaz, who headed the Chinese delegation.





The ceremony began with video addresses by Chairman of the Cabinet - Head of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Zhaparov and member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Committee of the CPC XUAR Ma Xingrui.





In a video address, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov noted that the opening of the checkpoint was made possible by the agreements between the heads of the two states - Sadyr Zhaparov and Xi Jinping, which marked a new page in the history of Kyrgyz-Chinese relations.





The Bedel checkpoint will become not only a gateway for further economic cooperation, but also a bridge of friendship and mutual respect between our countries. I am confident that in the near future it will become an important international transport and logistics corridor that will contribute to an increase in trade and passenger traffic between China and the countries of Central Asia," said Akylbek Zhaparov.





Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPC Ma Xingrui noted that the opening of the Bedel checkpoint will make a significant contribution to the development of good-neighborly and strategic relations between the two countries. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that the new transport corridor will become the third major gate and bridge linking Kyrgyzstan and China along with the Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints, promoting even closer interaction and expanding existing routes.





This unique project, located on the border between the picturesque Issyk-Kul region and the prosperous Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, strengthens the friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China. A lot of work has been done in a short time, and there are still many tasks ahead. This is only the beginning of our long journey," Bakyt Torobaev added.





Chairman of the People’s Government of the XUAR Erkin Tuniyaz expressed confidence that the opening of the Bedel checkpoint will open a new stage in Kyrgyz-Chinese relations, creating new projects and opportunities that will contribute to the well-being and prosperity of both peoples.





The Bedel checkpoint was opened under a simplified procedure with the creation of temporary infrastructure. Full-scale construction of the road, as well as the creation of customs and border infrastructure that meets international standards, will be jointly implemented by 2027.