This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss launch of new flights
relevant news
WTO projects tariff uncertainty to cause 0.2% drop in global trade volume in 2025
The disruption in US-China trade is expected to trigger significant trade diversion, raising concerns among third markets about increased competition from China," it said.
This could open the door for some least-developed countries (LDCs) to increase their exports to the US market," it noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sandstorm sweeps Iraq, hospitalizes over 3,700 peopleSandstorm sweeps Iraq, hospitalizes over 3,700 people
At least 3,747 people have so far been admitted to hospitals in Baghdad and other provinces since Monday," ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr told the state news agency INA.
We have not faced any problems in providing medicines, medical supplies, or oxygen," Badr said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll from Bangkok building that collapsed in quake climbs to 36, with 59 still missing
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China raises additional tariffs to 125 pct on imported U.S. products
Given that it's already impossible for the Chinese market to accept U.S. imports at the current tariff level, if the United States imposes further tariffs on Chinese products, China will ignore it," it said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tunnel construction site in S. Korea's Gwangmyeong collapses; 2 workers unreachable
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan
Today we are launching the IT hub, which will become an important foundation for the further development of our country. Once upon a time, there was a factory on this site that made a significant contribution to the economy of the republic. Years have passed, times have changed, and now, thanks to the initiative of entrepreneurs and the support of the state, a modern platform for IT business is opening here. Let the new IT hub become a symbol of progress and prosperity for all of us. I congratulate you on this significant event," the head of state emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan ranks second in CIS in terms of resort and health resort potential
Considering such potential of the country, the President of Kyrgyzstan by his decree created the Directorate for the Management of Activities of Health Resorts, Health and Tourism Facilities under the Administrative Department of the President. The task was set to revive the health resort industry and provide access to it for citizens of the country. I hope that this conference will allow our resorts and sanatoriums not only to establish contacts with colleagues from Russia, but also to carefully study their experience for organizing the work of their institutions," said Deputy Head of the Presidential Administrative Department Elmira Usenova in her welcoming speech.
Russian tourists are increasingly choosing Kyrgyzstan as a vacation spot. This is evidenced by the statistics of recent years. Today, it is difficult to imagine sanatoriums and resorts without modern innovative equipment. But it is not enough to provide people with medical services - it is necessary to create comfortable conditions, and also make resorts a place of contact with the culture of Kyrgyzstan," President of the Association for the Development of Resorts of the Sverdlovsk Region "Sankur - Evolution" Sergey Dmitriev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
India becomes world’s third-largest producer of wind and solar power
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.04.2025, 11:41Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 18.04.2025, 10:394596Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations 18.04.2025, 09:16Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives2291Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives 18.04.2025, 12:441516International tourists spend over USD 2.6 bln in Kazakhstan in 2024 18.04.2025, 08:491296Kazakhstan shines at Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 12.04.2025, 10:1572561Karaganda to receive 'City of Labour Glory. 1941-1945' title 11.04.2025, 09:4970226First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan 11.04.2025, 16:1064746Kazakhstan remains committed to open trade, says President 11.04.2025, 18:2464311President Tokayev meets Shymkent residents 11.04.2025, 14:2058466Tunnel construction site in S. Korea's Gwangmyeong collapses; 2 workers unreachable 19.03.2025, 14:22114711Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:37113771Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry106776Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry 20.03.2025, 17:58105146Tokayev briefed on Kazatomprom’s development strategy for 2025/34 20.03.2025, 13:54103776Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico