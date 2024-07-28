Mi-28 helicopter goes down in Kaluga Region

Tell a friend

An Mi-28 helicopter has crashed in the Kaluga Region. The crew was killed, no destruction occurred on the ground. The helicopter fell in a forested area, TASS reported.





TASS has gathered the key facts about the incident.





The circumstances of the crash





- An Mi-28 helicopter crashed in the Kaluga Region while performing a routine flight; everyone aboard was killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said.





- According to the ministry, no damage was caused on the ground.





- Head of the Zhizdrinsky District Alexander Barybin specified that the helicopter fell near the village of Klenki in a forested area.





Cause of the crash





- A technical malfunction is believed to be the cause of the helicopter crash, the Russian Defense Ministry said.





- A commission of the Aerospace Forces is working at the crash site, the ministry added.





- A task force and rescuers have also been dispatched to the crash site, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.