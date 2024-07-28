This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mi-28 helicopter goes down in Kaluga Region
relevant news
16 killed, 48 injured after two buses crash in central Mali
Typhoon Gaemi makes third landfall in China
Over 300 floods occurred in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Mudslides in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad Oblast affect houses, hospital
В Джалал-Абаде начали очистительные работы после мощного селя— Kazakhstan Today (@KaztodayKT) July 24, 2024
В селе Арстанбап Джалал-Абадской области сошли селевые потоки. Селевые потоки сошли после сильных проливных дождей 23 июля, примерно в 18.30. По данным МЧС, они смыли внутренние дороги села и снесли легкие конструкции pic.twitter.com/VlBpc6K5UP
Ferry with over 100 passengers went adrift in waters south of Tokyo
Archaeological tombs, gold foils from Ptolemaic era discovered in Egypt's Damietta
This discovery enhances the historical significance of the site, helps re-date an important period for Damietta, and confirms the historical sequence and commercial importance of the Tel El-Deir cemetery throughout various historical eras," he said.
17,500 people flee wildfires in western Canada
Ethiopian landslide death toll rises to 157
Most viewed
