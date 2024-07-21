Mudflow in Osh: Body of 5th victim found in Uzbekistan

Tell a friend

Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, announced the successful completion of the first stage of the UAE's autonomous vehicle trials in partnership with Evocargo, WAM reports.





The trials were carried out on a set route in a closed area of the Dubai South Logistics District.





During the trials, Evocargo checked and validated the hardware, software, and reliability of its unmanned electric truck, the Evocargo N1, for future service in the Logistics District.





Autonomous navigation on a predefined route was tested with special emphasis on safety in mixed traffic scenarios involving interaction with other participants like automobiles, trucks and pedestrians. The tests measured success of the Evocargo N1 in object detection, accident prevention, collision avoidance with moving obstacles and emergency stops.





The truck's autopilot system was tested in a full range of manoeuvres (parking, reverse parking, turning, and reverse turning). The control centre's functionality (route management, remote monitoring, and control) was also tested. No failures or potentially hazardous incidents were reported by any parties during the series of tests.





Additionally, Evocargo prepared a comprehensive report of trial results across two stages. In the second, the Evocargo N1 platform carried out freight transportation tasks on a standard route in a closed area.





The platform's ability to respond to its surrounding environment in mixed traffic was extensively tested and met high validation standards.





In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South, said, "We are proud of this groundbreaking milestone, which is a testament to Dubai South's commitment to aligning with the wise leadership's vision of establishing Dubai as a global logistics powerhouse. Our collaboration with Evocargo reinforced the UAE's position in the industry and set a progressive stage for significant advancements within the regional logistics sector.





As we look to the future, autonomous vehicles will play a pivotal role in revolutionising the industry, enhancing efficiency, and reducing the overall carbon footprint to create a sustainable and technologically advanced logistics infrastructure that will benefit Dubai and the UAE."





Ahmed Al-Ansi, CEO of Evocargo Autonomous Logistic Services, said, "The trials aim to attract new customers and investments in the GCC countries, which are on track for world leadership in innovative tech. We are proud to be a pioneer and one of the first commercial suppliers of cutting-edge services in cargo transportation based on our own electric unmanned vehicles."





Dubai South and Evocargo agreed to carry out the UAE's first autonomous electric vehicle trials in a memorandum of understanding signed in December 2022.