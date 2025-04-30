This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Myanmar hit by 157 aftershocks in 1 month after deadly 7.9-magnitude quake
14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata
This fire incident at Rituraj Hotel has claimed 14 lives and their bodies have been recovered," Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior police official in Kolkata told reporters. "Several people have been saved by the rescuers."
Wildfire in Daegu 92 pct contained: S.Korea's authorities
Fire in South Korea's Daegu spreads toward villages
Conclave to elect new pope to convene on May 7
Japan's oldest person dies at 115
China to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, collaborating with international partners
Azerbaijan, China sign visa-free travel agreement
Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts 4 times, ash columns reaching 800 meters
The initial eruption occurred at 5:55 a.m. local time, with an ash column reaching 800 meters to the north, followed by a second eruption at 6:30 a.m., with a 700-meter ash column headed northeast for 120 seconds," said Yadi Yuliandi, an officer at the Semeru Volcano Observation Post.
