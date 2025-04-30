Myanmar hit by 157 aftershocks in 1 month after deadly 7.9-magnitude quake

Tell a friend

At least 14 people were killed on Tuesday night in a devastating fire inside a hotel in the eastern Indian city of West Bengal, police said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.





The fire broke out inside a hotel near Falpatti Machhua area in the central part of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.





This fire incident at Rituraj Hotel has claimed 14 lives and their bodies have been recovered," Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior police official in Kolkata told reporters. "Several people have been saved by the rescuers."





According to Verma, the fire was controlled, but the search and rescue operation is still underway at the spot.





Officials said fire and emergency department personnel were immediately rushed to the spot upon receiving the distress call.





Reports said the firefighters used a hydraulic ladder to rescue several people who had rushed to the terrace to save themselves from fire and smoke that engulfed the hotel building.





A hotel staff member was reportedly killed after he jumped from the roof to save himself from the blaze.





The cause of the fire is being ascertained. However, some reports suggest it started from the kitchen area following a gas leak.





Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.





Police have registered a case and ordered a probe into the incident.





Chances of fire in Indian buildings are often high as owners usually ignore safety standards vis-a-vis fire and store fuel and combustible materials in a haphazard manner.