This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nationwide blackout hits Iraq as heatwave strains power grid
relevant news
One dead, 29 injured after earthquake in Türkiye
A 81-year-old man died and 29 people were hurt as a result of the earthquake. Sixteen houses were destroyed," he told the TRT Haber television channel.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Chikungunya cases double in Singapore as virus spreads
This is more than double the eight registered in the same period in 2024. The total number of cases for 2024 was 15," said the report.
Mosquitoes spread the virus that causes chikungunya," according to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urging people to "practice enhanced precautions."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Special heavy rain warning issued for Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China launches new low-orbit internet satellites
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Beijing issues highest rainstorm alert, evacuates over 82,000 residents
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flooding affects over 84,000 people in India's state Uttar Pradesh
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
S. Korea: More than 2,500 evacuated after heavy rains inundate southern regions
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Flash floods, landslides leave 10 dead or missing in Vietnam
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
08.08.2025, 09:55A global wave of crypto-related kidnappings sparks alarming security concerns 08.08.2025, 18:4124821Crimes down by 9,000 in Kazakhstan since early 2025 - Interior Ministry 08.08.2025, 12:4324631Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction works kick off 08.08.2025, 16:1622596Tokayev, Putin discussed Ukrainian settlement, says Kazakh President's press secretary 08.08.2025, 11:5013891Special heavy rain warning issued for Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture 18.07.2025, 15:51109486Para swimmer Aknazar Mutalipov completes swim across Lake Balkhash in 13 hours 18.07.2025, 12:00108201OpenAI launches new agent mode for ChatGPT 16.07.2025, 11:49107576President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 15.07.2025, 19:33104216President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development 16.07.2025, 16:45104091Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law