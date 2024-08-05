Over 20 people injured as truck collides with train in Russia’s Volgograd Region

So far, over 20 people have been reported injured as a truck collided with a train," the officer said.
A total of 95 dead bodies have been identified so far, and efforts were going on to identify the rest. And the rescue work still continues," said the official while giving details.
Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning," Merseyside Police said in a statement.
Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in critical condition," read the statement.
Two adults are also in critical condition after being injured during the incident," it added.
The strong tourism growth achieved by Dubai in the first half of 2024 is testament to the city’s ability to foster productive public-private partnerships and build extensive global networks of collaboration. With every year, Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a frontrunner in the global tourism landscape and grow in popularity as an international destination. We remain committed to maintaining this successful trajectory and boosting the tourism sector's contribution to Dubai's GDP. By further developing our infrastructure and providing exceptional services for visitors, we aim to set new benchmarks and records in 2024," Sheikh Hamdan added.
