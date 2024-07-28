Over 300 floods occurred in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

Tell a friend

First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Mambetov provided information on consequences of floods occurred in the country since the beginning of the year, Kabar reports.





Duirng a press conference at Kabar News Agency, the deputy minister said that 311 floods have been registered in the republic.





Material damage exceeded KGS 1 billion 100 million. Taking into account the recent mudslides in the south of the country, the amount of damage will increase even more.





Mambetov added that 22 citizens died as a result of floods.





4551 residential houses and 68 social facilities were damaged as a result of floods.





The official emphasized that 6399 rescuers and local residents, 1067 units of engineering equipment were involved in operations to rescue citizens and eliminate the consequences of floods.