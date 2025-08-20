This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Pakistan's monsoon death toll reaches near 400
Trump meets Zelensky, European leaders on resolving Ukrainian crisis
I can't imagine that the next meeting will take place without a ceasefire," Merz said.
At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.
Death toll rises to 10 in Inner Mongolia flash flood
25 killed, 8 injured after landslides, floods wreak havoc in Pakistan
38 killed, 62 injured as cloudburst hits Indian-controlled Kashmir
So far, 38 people are confirmed dead," Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma told Xinhua. "Rescue efforts are underway."
We are being told 62 people have been rescued in injured condition," a police officer said.
Floods, landslides in northern India claim 240 lives in two months
The total number of deaths caused by the monsoons has reached 240, including 125 from rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and downpours. Another 115 were killed in road accidents," the department said.
Nationwide blackout hits Iraq as heatwave strains power grid
One dead, 29 injured after earthquake in Türkiye
A 81-year-old man died and 29 people were hurt as a result of the earthquake. Sixteen houses were destroyed," he told the TRT Haber television channel.
Chikungunya cases double in Singapore as virus spreads
This is more than double the eight registered in the same period in 2024. The total number of cases for 2024 was 15," said the report.
Mosquitoes spread the virus that causes chikungunya," according to the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urging people to "practice enhanced precautions."
