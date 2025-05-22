This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Shenzhou-20 crew set for maiden extravehicular activities
relevant news
Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid-air
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mount Etna in Italy spews ash, lava intensely
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Habemus Papam: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff
Let us follow up that blessing," he said. "God loves us, and God loves all of you. Sin will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ten die, 70 injured in China boat capsize accident
#BREAKING : 10 dead after sudden winds flipped 4 boats in Guizhou, China - 84 plunged into the river, 70 hospitalized pic.twitter.com/LdVTQjY84r— upuknews (@upuknews1) May 5, 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 128 enterprises and create 15,000 jobs in 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strong winds hit flights in Indian capital, at least 4 killed due to dust storm
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan starts fencing border with Tajikistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata
This fire incident at Rituraj Hotel has claimed 14 lives and their bodies have been recovered," Manoj Kumar Verma, a senior police official in Kolkata told reporters. "Several people have been saved by the rescuers."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.05.2025, 08:51Kazakh President and PM of Hungary hold talks 21.05.2025, 12:508121Kazakhstan adopts action plan to deliver its transport and logistics objectives 21.05.2025, 14:36Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States5591Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States 21.05.2025, 10:524131Kazakhstan marks Culture and Art Workers’ Day with key milestones 21.05.2025, 13:463576President Tokayev arrives at Vаrkert Bazar pavilion for informal OTS summit in Budapest 16.05.2025, 13:4276581Olzhas Bektenov holds Interim Meeting of Foreign Investors Council 16.05.2025, 12:1173101Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project 16.05.2025, 11:3168051Baikonur Cosmodrome announces sale of tech equipment 16.05.2025, 16:1254561Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition 16.05.2025, 15:18Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador54291Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador 05.05.2025, 17:46202606Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 30.04.2025, 10:01190716Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President181691Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56180651Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 29.04.2025, 18:37177611Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights