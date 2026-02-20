This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol jailed for life for leading insurrection
relevant news
Former prince Andrew arrested at Sandringham estate
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred off the coast of Cuba
China to launch first-ever solar probe at Sun-Earth L5 point
Seven killed as landslide, flash floods hit Indonesia's West Java
Over 9,000 flights across U.S. canceled as major winter storm hits - media
AI-powered "RoboCops" take up traffic duties in Chinese cities
It is a new colleague capable of assisting us effectively," said Jiang Zihao, a traffic police officer in Wuhu.
The robot can work around the clock," Jiang said, noting that it is expected to ease the workload of the police, especially during peak hours or in extreme weather conditions.
Xiconomics: China's vision for an open world economy in a turbulent era
Whether you like it or not, the global economy is the big ocean that you cannot escape from," Xi said in his 2017 WEF speech, warning that attempts to cut off the flows of capital, technology and people would only run counter to economic reality.
China's emphasis on openness, inclusiveness, and fairness speaks directly to the core aspirations of developing countries, which have long sought a global economic system that enables growth rather than constrains it," Lewis Ndichu, director of research at the Nairobi-based Centre for China Africa Policy, told Xinhua.
For many in the Global South, openness is not about unfettered liberalization but about meaningful access to markets, technology and finance on equitable terms. China's proposals resonate because they recognize this distinction and place development at the center of globalization," he said.
Rising uncertainty and geopolitical fragmentation, alongside slower growth, are currently the most worrying challenges for the global economy, especially for developing countries that depend on open trade and stable investment flows," Deni Friawan, an economic researcher at the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Xinhua.
Global South economies require a balanced international environment that combines openness, stability, and access to affordable financing," said Asif Javed, associate research fellow at Pakistan's Sustainable Development Policy Institute. "Trade and investment should be fair and inclusive so that developing countries may integrate into global value chains."
There is a clear convergence between President Xi's emphasis on dialogue-based governance and the Global South's aspiration for a more balanced and cooperative global economic order," Alok Kumar Pathak, associate fellow at the BRICS Institute India, told Xinhua.
China functions as both a stabilizing anchor and a key driver of industrial upgrading across the Global South," said Herman Tiu Laurel.
By prioritizing infrastructure development and technological innovation, China offers developing countries the practical means to build sustainable growth and achieve genuine economic autonomy," he said.
China has offered additional development options for Global South countries. This engagement complements existing international efforts and contributes to a more diversified and balanced global economic system," he added.
Five skiers died in avalanches in western Austria
Four skiers died in a snowslide in the Gastein Valley, south of the city of Salzburg. (...) About 90 minutes earlier, a female skier died after being covered by an avalanche in the nearby Bad Hofgastein area," the article says.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
13.02.2026, 20:25"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education"National Fund for Children": $35.20 million was used by young Kazakhstanis for housing and education 13.02.2026, 18:0085291President Tokayev Meets with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft 13.02.2026, 20:19Kazakhstan seeks to align border checkpoints’ operating hours with China to tackle rising cargo traffic81001Kazakhstan seeks to align border checkpoints’ operating hours with China to tackle rising cargo traffic 13.02.2026, 17:0279946Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Continue Strengthening Allied Relations 13.02.2026, 09:4575026Up to 12 million people to vote in Kazakh constitutional referendum 25.01.2026, 20:25152156FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk 22.01.2026, 09:25144526Kazakh Senate to debate international agreements with Mongolia, France 08.02.2026, 09:45137231Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 31.01.2026, 14:55136541Eurasian Economic Commission Council convenes for its first meeting in 2026 27.01.2026, 20:06135101Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights