22.10.2025, 08:40 7331
The Louvre reopens 3 days after jewelry theft
Images | Xinhua
The Louvre Museum reopened to visitors on Wednesday morning, three days after a jewelry theft that caused extensive losses, Xinhua reports.
The museum said the Apollo Gallery, where Sunday's theft occurred, remains closed.
Meanwhile, jewelry stolen from the museum is estimated to be worth nearly 90 million euros, Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Tuesday.
The damage has been estimated by the Louvre curator at 88 million euros, an extremely spectacular amount that has no equivalent and cannot be compared with the historical loss," Beccuau told RTL radio.
Eight pieces of the French crown jewels kept at the Louvre were stolen on Sunday by four burglars who remain at large. About 100 investigators have been mobilized to track down the suspects and recover the stolen works.
French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that "everything" is being done "everywhere" to bring the thieves to justice under the coordination of the Paris prosecutor's office.
21.10.2025, 18:15 13061
Sanae Takaichi officially elected Japanese PM
Images | Xinhua
Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was officially elected the country's prime minister on Tuesday after winning in both houses of parliament, becoming the country's first female leader, Xinhua reports.
In the House of Representatives vote, Takaichi secured 237 votes, defeating head of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party Yoshihiko Noda with 149 votes and other rival candidates.
The House of Councillors also held its vote, but no candidate secured a majority in the first round. Takaichi led with 123 votes, followed by Noda with 44.
As a result, an unprecedented runoff for the upper chamber, the first in 13 years, was triggered between Takaichi and Noda, with Takaichi ultimately winning the race.
By winning in both chambers, she was officially named Japan's 104th prime minister, the first woman in the nation to hold the office.
Takaichi was scheduled to finalize her cabinet lineup, take part in an attestation ceremony, and launch the new cabinet later in the day.
20.10.2025, 09:40 20031
Jewelry stolen from Louvre Museum in Paris
Images | Xinhua
The Louvre Museum in Paris was closed to the public on Sunday "for exceptional reasons" following a robbery in which nine items of great historical value were stolen, Xinhua reports.
At around 9:30 a.m. local time, a gang of four burglars broke into the museum's Apollo Gallery - home to the French Crown Jewels and other treasures - by smashing the gallery's windows with angle grinders after hoisting themselves up from outside on a cherry picker.
Among the robbery's targets were a sapphire necklace from the jewelry of Queen Marie Amelie and Queen Hortense and a tiara from Empress Eugenie. During their escape, the gang abandoned one of the nine stolen items, which was found damaged near the museum.
French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who visited the scene, described the stolen artifacts as being of "inestimable" heritage value. The Louvre and the Ministry of Culture are working to compile a detailed list of the stolen items and assess their value. Nunez said he was "hopeful" that the perpetrators, who fled on a scooter, would be apprehended "very quickly."
We are well aware that French museums are highly vulnerable," the interior minister said when asked about possible flaws in the surveillance system.
The Louvre's management had previously warned of infrastructure problems affecting the preservation and security of its collections, pending a major renovation program.
Culture Minister Rachida Dati told the television network TF1 that "organized crime today targets works of art, and museums have become targets."
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the robbery on X, calling it "an attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our history." He said the perpetrators would be brought to justice.
The last recorded theft at the Louvre occurred in 1998, when a painting was stolen in broad daylight and has not been recovered.
17.10.2025, 10:15 37676
Thousands in UK take legal action against Johnson & Johnson over alleged talc cancer link
Images | Depositphotos
Thousands of people are taking legal action against the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, claiming it knowingly sold baby powder containing asbestos-contaminated talc in the UK, theguardian.com reports.
About 3,000 people have alleged that they or a family member developed forms of ovarian cancer or mesothelioma from using Johnson’s Baby Powder, and are seeking damages at the high court in London.
Lawyers for the group said Johnson & Johnson, along with its current and former subsidiaries Johnson & Johnson Management and Kenvue UK, should all be held liable, according to court documents filed on Thursday by KP Law. It estimates the claims amount to more than £1bn.
The lawyers said J&J "concealed" the risk to the public for decades. The company later replaced talc with corn starch but stopped making and selling talc-based baby powder in the UK and globally only in 2023, three years after it ended sales in the US and Canada.
J&J denies the allegations. A spokesperson for Kenvue, J&J’s former consumer health division that was spun off two years ago and has responsibility for talc-related claims outside the US and Canada, said the talc used in baby powder complied with regulations, did not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.
15.10.2025, 10:38 50946
16 dead in blaze at Bangladeshi chemical warehouse, garment factory
Images | Xinhua
At least 16 people were killed after a devastating fire tore through a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, Xinhua reports.
The two buildings are located side by side in front of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology, according to local media reports.
12 bodies were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka," Talha Bin Jashim, officer-in-charge of the media cell of the Fire Service headquarters in Dhaka.
At least 12 firefighting units rushed to the spot to douse the fire at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the official, the blaze in the seven-story garment factory started on the third floor and has been largely extinguished.
However, he said firefighters were still working to fully contain the fire at the chemical warehouse, which stored hazardous materials, including bleaching powder, plastic, and hydrogen peroxide.
The death toll in the blaze is likely to rise, warned another fire official, who did not want to be named.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, as the security officials have yet to comment on the incident.
13.10.2025, 21:40 63366
Madagascar president leaves country after protests
Andry Rajoelina has left Madagascar after losing support in the armed forces and following weeks of youth-led protests. He reportedly left Sunday on a French military plane, dw.com reports.
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina reportedly left the country on Sunday amid growing public discontent with his leadership.
Rajoelina's departure was confirmed on Monday and comes after he lost the backing of a key faction of the military, members of whom he accused of instigating a coup aganst him.
News of the president's departure was confirmed by opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, who cited conversations with presidency staff in comments made to Reuters.
The president left the country, we called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country," said Randrianasoloniaiko, adding that Rajoelina's current whereabouts were unknown.
Rajoelina's exit follows massive youth-led protests against Rajoelina in recent weeks calling on him to resign.
13.10.2025, 17:48 63676
Earthquake kills 1, displaces over 43,400 in NE Ethiopia
An earthquake has displaced tens of thousands of people in Ethiopia's northeastern Afar region, with one confirmed death, Xinhua reports.
The state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported Sunday that the earthquake, which struck the region Saturday night, killed a 12-year-old boy, while six others also sustained injuries.
According to authorities, more than 43,400 people had their homes destroyed and were left without shelter. Coordinated efforts are currently underway to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to the affected communities.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted Ethiopia at 16:18:27 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said. The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 13.77 degrees north latitude and 39.91 degrees east longitude.
In January, recurring earthquakes across the eastern parts of Ethiopia sparked concern among the public. Experts and authorities called for calm and vigilance, especially in areas known for seismic activity, as the region is located within the tectonically active East African Rift system.
10.10.2025, 22:45 80126
An asteroid flew over Antarctica at a record low altitude
A small asteroid called 2025 TF made an extremely close flyby of Antarctica on October 1, flying just 428 km from the Earth's surface - at about the same altitude as the International Space Station, iz.ru reports citing the journal Science Daily.
It is specified that the size of the asteroid is estimated at 1-3 m, which makes it unsafe only in case of atmospheric entry, when the object can create a bright fireball and leave small meteorites on the surface.
The asteroid was discovered only a few hours after the flyby using the Catalina Sky Survey. Later, astronomers from the ESA Planetary Defense Office clarified the trajectory with high accuracy by observing the object through the Las Cumbres Observatory telescope in Australia.
03.10.2025, 15:12 119301
Typhoon Bualoi leaves 49 dead in Vietnam
Typhoon Bualoi, the 10th storm to hit Vietnam this year, together with ensuing floods and landslides, has left 49 people dead, 16 missing and 153 others injured, with preliminary economic losses estimated at nearly 12.8 trillion Vietnamese dong, Xinhua reports, citing the local daily newspaper Nhan Dan.
The typhoon destroyed 200 houses, damaged or unroofed more than 169,000 others, and submerged 64,800 homes, while inundating over 80,600 hectares of rice and other crops, and sweeping away more than 21,000 livestock and nearly 500,000 poultry.
The typhoon also damaged multiple types of public infrastructure, while over 7,500 roads were blocked by flooding and landslides, the report said.
Authorities are continuing efforts to assess the losses, restore essential services and assist affected residents, according to the report.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee had received 672 billion Vietnamese dong in donations by Thursday afternoon to support people affected by Typhoon Bualoi, local media VNExpress reported.
