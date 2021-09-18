Martial Arts Today. Drill Smart, Drill Hard, Drill Fast





The problem with Jiu-Jitsu drills, though, is that people do not like to do them. The moment you try rolling, you get hooked to the adrenaline rush of chaotic “fighting for your life”. Once you know that is in store, you are less likely to really focus on repetitive motions in the form of drills during training. Well, it is something you have to do, so you better try and find a way!









