$ 157 million will be invested in CPC per year, said Nikolay Gorban, General Director of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) JSC.

$ 600 million is the total investment of both countries: Kazakhstan and Russia. In Russia, the pipeline is much longer, there are also large projects. The so-called "bottleneck" is in the Astrakhan region, from which we will not be able to receive just this amount of oil. Therefore, $ 157 million (investments project) has been implemented since 2020," Gorban said at a briefing on" Implementation of strategic tasks in the system of organizing oil export supplies from Kazakhstan ".

According to him, today the design has been completed, all the examinations have been passed, the contracts for the supply of high-tech equipment have been concluded.

The first delivery starts in April. Now the mobilization of the main contractor organization in Tengiz and Atyrau is underway," said CPC General Director.

The pandemic, according to him, did not affect CPC's financial and investment plans.













