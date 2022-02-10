Alikhan Smailov to head board of directors at Baiterek Holding
relevant news
Mining tax set to be raised in Kazakhstan
I once again draw the attention to the fact that the State is not against "white" mining but those that are willing to work in the sphere must have the license, get electricity at adequate rates, declare revenues and pay taxes, launch "green" energy projects. The mining tax is also to be raised as the current rate - 1 tenge per kilowatt of power - is very low. I instruct the Government the tax to be raised multiple times in the shortest term," said the President.
Tokayev responded to criticism over construction of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan
I do not understand why responsible persons diplomatically evade answering the question about the construction of a nuclear power plant. It must be said frankly - without clean nuclear energy we will lose the entire economy, not to mention investments, we will lose regional leadership. We desperately need electricity, and clean nuclear electricity in particular," the President said.
Raw, traded gas prices to be fixed in Kazakhstan until 2024
A two-year ban on public procurement of a number of foreign goods introduced in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is introducing a two-year ban on public procurement of cars and some other goods of foreign origin, Kazpravda.kz reports.
The Government of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution dated February 2, 2022 "On some issues of establishing an exemption from the national regime".
The list of goods originating from foreign countries subject to withdrawal from the national regime includes:
- buses, cars and trucks;
- special equipment, combines, tractors, truck tractors;
- elevators, travolators, escalators and moving walkways;
- meters for the supply or production of gas, liquid or electricity, including calibrating ones: electricity meters for alternating current, multi-phase, single-phase; gas meters;
- complete transformer substations with integration, digital relay protection and digital control.
At the same time, hosiery, felted footwear, as well as wooden and metal office furniture are excluded from the list of foreign goods subject to withdrawal from the national regime.
The amendments will come into effect on February 15, 2022.
Alikhan Smailov discusses Karachaganak project extension with Chevron reps
It is essential to ensure the timely launch of all projects being implemented. It is important to carry out quality monitoring of lay-offs and employment," said Smailov.
Reserve of oil products to appear in Kazakhstan
In the first quarter of 2022, a reserve for oil products will be created on the basis of NC KazMunayGas JSC in the amount of 150 thousand tons and on the basis of KTZ JSC - in the amount of 50 thousand tons," the speaker noted.
Galimzhan Pirmatov appointed Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan
Smailov and head of Lukoil discussed further development of Karachaganak project
