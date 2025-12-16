Kazakhstan to boost annual gas transit through Uzbekistan to 8.4bln m³

Images | Depositphotos

During the extended talks in Akorda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian, discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, and investment spheres, Qazinform News Agency reports





The Head of State said that Kazakhstan is ready to supply goods worth at least $200 million to Iran.





He hailed the growing volume of the bilateral trade, highlighting the importance of diversification of trade.





He stressed the need to boost interaction in agriculture, transport and logistics, mining sectors, medicine, and advanced technologies.





Tokayev expressed confidence that the documents signed today would give a strong impetus to further development of the political and economic interaction.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also backed the initiative to set up the Trade House of Kazakhstan in Tehran, highlighting the importance of boosting the activity of the Business Council and effectively utilize the potential of the Kazakh-Iranian Commerce and Industry Chamber.





Since January 2025, Iran has invested 17.8 million US dollars of direct investments into Kazakhstan’s economy. Iranian businessmen are actively involved in the implementation of such projects as the launch of a cheese production plant in Almaty region and a leather processing factory in the West Kazakhstan region.





Kazakhstani business entities are also implementing a number of projects in Iran.