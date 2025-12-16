Hungarian Experts Highly Praised Kazakhstan’s Active and Constructive Policy on the International StageHungarian Experts Highly Praised Kazakhstan’s Active and Constructive Policy on the International Stage
Kazakhstan to boost annual gas transit through Uzbekistan to 8.4bln m³
The Ministry of Energy has announced plans to increase the volume of gas transit through the territory of Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As it was reported, QazaqGaz and Uztransgaz signed a contract for gas transit through Uzbekistan.
Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov clarified that this concerns the transit of Russian gas.
“This is the transit of Russian gas. Overall, we are considering the issue of increasing transit volumes to 8.4 billion cubic meters per year,” he said.
