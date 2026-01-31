Kuwait Is Interested in Importing Meat Products from Kazakhstan

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, took part in the international forum "Athens Energy Summit - 2026," which brought together over 3,000 representatives of government authorities, energy companies, international organizations, analytical centers, and diplomatic circles. Participants included representatives of the Hellenic Ministry of Environment and Energy, the European Commission, the International Energy Agency, as well as executives of leading energy companies and sectoral associations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his address, the Ambassador emphasized that the energy sector is a key element of Kazakhstan’s sustainable development and an important component of global energy security. He noted that Kazakhstan consistently advocates for stability and predictability in global energy markets and remains a reliable and responsible partner for Europe amid growing geopolitical and climate challenges.





T.Sultangozhin informed the participants that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the Fifth Meeting of the National Kurultai, outlined the priority areas for the modernization of the country’s energy policy. These include the development of traditional coal and gas generation, the rational use of water resources, and the diversification of energy export routes, including the promotion of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.





Special attention was paid to issues related to the security of energy infrastructure. The Ambassador underlined that the resilience and protection of energy facilities are of critical importance for ensuring uninterrupted supplies and maintaining the stability of international markets.





It was noted that Kazakhstan holds leading global positions in terms of coal reserves and production, as well as uranium production, is actively developing renewable energy sources, and has embarked on the implementation of projects in the field of nuclear energy. The country also places priority on the digitalization of energy infrastructure and the development of cross-border transport connectivity as a factor in strengthening regional and global energy resilience.





During his remarks, the Ambassador also informed the forum participants about the large-scale political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening institutional resilience, advancing technological modernization, and shaping a fair and balanced economic model.





In conclusion, T.Sultangozhin expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector, emphasizing that Kazakhstan views Greece as an important partner within the European Union and the Eastern Mediterranean region.