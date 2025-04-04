02.04.2025, 16:45 5276
March economic snapshot: Regional and sectoral inflation insights
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Bureau of National Statistics' most recent annual inflation figures revealed notable rises in a number of industries. Prices for consumer products, housing utilities, services, and transportation increased over the same period last year, the Bureau of National Statistics reports.
Compared to March last year, tariffs for cold water increased by 88.4%, water disposal - by 23.7%, central heating - by 19%, hot water - by 14.6%, electricity - by 14.3%, gas transported through distribution networks - by 13.3%, garbage collection - by 11.1%, payment for housing maintenance - by 11%.
Prices for services of organization of comprehensive recreation increased by 47.3%, connection services - by 13.9%, health services - by 13.4%, maintenance and repair of personal vehicles services - by 12.9%, hairdressers and personal service establishments - by 12.6%, catering services - by 11.3%, recreation and sporting activities services - by 9.2%. Travel by rail passenger transport increased by 23.6%, city bus - by 11.2%, air passenger transport - by 10%. The cost of renting housing increased by 14.9%.
The price level for audiovisual and photographic equipment increased by 48%, jewelry and watches - by 26.6%, new cars - by 21.6%, carpets and other floor coverings - by 13.9%, clothes and shoes - by 10.9%, furniture and household items - by 10%. Liquefied gas in cylinders rose in price by 23%, firewood - by 14.8%.
Increases in prices was noted for potato by 66.4%, bulb onions - by 32.2%, cabbage - by 27.3%, mineral and drinking water - by 17.1%, sunflower oil - 16.8%, confectionery - by 15%, tomatoes - by 14.9%, bananas - 14.6%, alcoholic drinks and tobacco products - by 13%, butter - by 12.2%, fruit and vegetable juices - by 11.4%, beef - by 11.2%, gold drinks - by 11.1%, fish and seafood - by 10.6%. A decrease in prices was observed for buckwheat by 17.7%, eggs - by 8.3%, carrot - by 7.4%, rice - by 6.3%.
Regionally in March 2025, the inflation rate exceeding the republican average was in seven regions, of which the highest was in Astana city (13.3%), Karagandy (12.1%), Akmola (12%) regions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
02.04.2025, 08:51 6841
Need to focus on optimising business processes
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered issues of development and digitalisation of public services, primeminister.kz reports.
The report was made by the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Zhaslan Madiyev. On the work of CONov and the procedure for providing services to the public reported Chairman of the Board of the Government for Citizens State Corporation Arman Kenzhegaliev, on the implementation of socially important projects in the "e-Government" General Director of BTS Digital Nurtay Abilgaliev, on the order of public services in banking systems Chairman of the Board of Kaspi.kz Mikhail Lomtadze and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Holding Corp. Timur Turlov.
According to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, today in Kazakhstan the population is provided with 1382 public services, 1265 of which are provided in electronic format (91.5%), and 117 in paper format.
Prime Minister noted that on the instructions of the Head of State since 2020 active work on simplification and debureaucratisation of public services, creation of a unified system of e-Government is being carried out. Special attention is paid to improving the accessibility and convenience of online services. To date, the work carried out has allowed Kazakhstan to enter the top 10 countries in the world in the provision of digital public services. Thus, the proactive format provides, for example, automatic assignment of IIN to a newborn, registration of birth certificate via SMS and automatic calculation of benefits. Positive results of interaction with banks were also noted.
In general, we need to focus on optimising business processes in public services so that users get the necessary maximum "in two clicks". In addition, according to the Head of State's instruction, we need to actively implement artificial intelligence. First of all, on the platform of ‘electronic government’. Its application should ensure smooth operation of information systems of state bodies and will help to simplify access of the population to services," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Prime Minister emphasised the importance of smooth operation of e-Government, in this regard it was instructed to take additional measures in terms of improving server equipment and software. In addition, the need for widespread introduction of high-speed Internet for further expansion of online services was noted, which will provide full access to digital services for all citizens, regardless of where they live. It is also necessary to optimise the costs of the state budget, including by transferring the maximum number of state services online. Special attention should be paid to the protection of personal data and digital security.
Due to the lack of centralised monitoring in the process of providing public services, there are increased risks of data leakage, which leads to an increase in cases of Internet fraud. Olzhas Bektenov instructed state bodies to complete the connection of all information systems to the service of controlling access to personal data by the end of this year. At the same time, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry together with interested government agencies should work on a permanent basis to increase the responsibility of professionals working with personal data. It was also noted the importance of toughening the punishment for violations in this area.
Following the Government session Prime Minister gave a number of instructions:
- to modernise the portal of e-Government with the launch of elements of artificial intelligence by the end of the year;
- to timely implement projects to provide Internet in remote settlements, as well as to solve the issues of financing the provision of public services in all rural post offices;
- together with interested government agencies, to ensure that the most popular services provided by the Population Service Centres are converted to electronic format by the end of the year;
- to regularly conduct explanatory work with the population on new electronic services, rules of use and receipt, observance of simple security measures for personal data.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.03.2025, 20:28 20101
Kazakhstan among 10 top gold-producing countries in 2024
Tell a friend
According to US Geological Survey (USGS), China, Russia (310 MT), and Australia (290 MT) are the top gold producers in 2024, with China leading at 380 metric tons, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Other major producers include Canada (200 MT), the U.S. (160 MT), and Kazakhstan, Mexico, and Ghana (130 MT each), and Uzbekistan, which increased output to 120 MT from 100 MT in 2023.
Kazakhstan’s gold production has nearly doubled since 2016, led by the Altyntau Kokshetau mine, owned by Glencore, which produced 603,000 ounces in 2024.
SolidCore Resources, formerly Polymetal International, produced 320,000 ounces in 2024. The company delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2023 and now trades on Kazakhstan’s Astana International Exchange. Its main asset is the Kyzyl mine, holding 2.2 million ounces of gold.
On March 14, it was reported that the price of gold reached a new record, with an ounce trading at $2,983.50 amid uncertainties caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2025, 17:35 50336
Samruk Kazyna posts 13% revenue growth since 2021
Images | telegram/Samruk-Kazyna official
Tell a friend
Year-on-year revenue for Samruk Kazyna joint-stock company was up 13% in 2021/24, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During a meeting with Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna, on Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan was briefed about the company’s performance in 2024 and plans for the upcoming period.
President Tokayev learnt that the year-on-year revenue for Samruk Kazyna joint-stock company was up 13% in 2021/24.
According to Zhakupov, the investment portfolio of Samruk-Kazyna Group of Companies includes 130 projects worth 100 billion US dollars. Seven major investment projects, including the construction of the second set of train tracks on Dostyk-Moynty section, a railway route bypassing Almaty and a container hub at Aktau Port, are slated for completion this year.
The Kazakh President was also informed about the support measures offered to domestic producers in 2024, who secured contracts worth 1.1 trillion tenge. The number of offtake contracts signed was 10fold higher than in 2023.
In conclusion, Tokayev highlighted the importance of enhancing the efficiency and increasing the value of Samruk Kazyna’s assets as well as placing special attention to priority infrastructure projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2025, 15:57 53721
Another milestone achieved in maturation of KGP Project
Images | KGP
Tell a friend
Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. (KPO) and its shareholders are pleased to announce the achievement of another milestone in the maturation of the 4BCMA Karachaganak Gas Plant (KGP). The Consortium led by Hyundai Engineering Co. will commence Early Engineering work.
The KGP project is a strategic initiative that is important to Kazakhstan’s energy self-sufficiency and to the longevity of the KPO’s production operations. It reaffirms KPO shareholders commitment to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan energy sector, economic growth and sustainable benefits for all stakeholders.
KPO and its shareholders remain dedicated to close cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan to further explore all parameters essential to assess the KGP project viability.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2025, 15:19 50611
President Tokayev meets with CNNC General Director Shen Yanfeng
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Monday with Shen Yanfeng, the General Director of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), to discuss cooperation prospects in nuclear energy, Kazinform News Agency reports.
President Tokayev briefed Shen Yanfeng about the plans to promote nuclear energy in the country, highlighting the recent decision on creation of a Nuclear Energy Agency to address systemic implementation of the strategic tasks facing the national economy.
Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in the considerable experience the China National Nuclear Corporation boasts, pointing to a leading role of CNNC in nuclear energy in China.
In turn, Shen Yanfeng informed the Kazakh leader about the projects CNNC is implementing in China and abroad.
The meeting also focused on cooperation to explore advanced technologies for peaceful use of nuclear energy as well as training of Kazakhstani specialists.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2025, 21:00 66396
Kazakhstan’s economic growth picks up in January-February 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The gross domestic product (GDP) in Kazakhstan expanded 5.4% in January-February 2025, the National Economy Ministry said in a report on Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The National Economy Ministry said improved dynamics was seen in commodity producing and service sectors and industrial output accelerated to 5.7% thanks to the ongoing work aimed at unlocking the industrial capacity.
The January-February 2025 data indicate an 8.9% growth in manufacturing production, driven by the surge in machine-building (18.2%), food production (13.1%), production of building materials (21.6%), production of metal products (20.1%) and the chemical industry (9%). The country’s mining industry grew at a rate of 4.1%.
According to National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin, the construction industry in two months of 2025 was defined by strong growth rates, with the volume of works estimated at 408.1 billion tenge and the index of physical volume made up 112.8%. The total trade grew 6%, while transport and storage services rose 21.3%.
Among the significant contributors are wholesale trade enterprises, supplying grain, seeds and animal feed (5.8fold growth), pharmaceutical products (44.6% growth), cars and light commercial vehicles (38.8% growth). Grain shipments rose 43% to reach 2.4 million tons, while transportation of grain mill products increased by 12%, he said.
Zhumangarin went on to add that the export of high value-added products, especially compound feed, rose 5fold to 273,000 tons (56,000 tons in 2024), and that of vegetable oil grew 28% to up to 94,000 tons.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2025, 11:35 64851
Business process reengineering increased science sector performance by 70%
Tell a friend
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Zhaslan Madiyev spoke at the Government session about the ongoing work on digitalisation of the scientific sphere, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that the digital transformation of science is aimed at forming an advanced national ecosystem that relies on modern technologies and data-driven decisions. This approach ensures better public management of scientific knowledge.
Currently, 12 types of public services are provided in the field of science, all of which are available in an online format. By the end of 2024, more than 15,000 public services have been provided, of which about 95 per cent are provided in electronic format. As part of the digital transformation, 19 of the most popular business processes were re-engineered.
As a result, it was possible to improve the processes related to:
- with the financing of scientific research (programme-targeted, grant funding, and commercialisation);
- the issuance of accreditation certificates for subjects of scientific and/or scientific-technical activity;
- and/or science and technology accreditation certificates;
- with the encouragement of scientists, such as prizes and scholarships in the field of science.
As a result of re-engineering, the efficiency of business processes has increased by 70%," Zhaslan Madiyev stressed.
The Minister added that previously, in order to obtain a certificate of accreditation or apply for prizes and scholarships, it was necessary to apply in person to the territorial offices of the Government for Citizens or to the office of the Ministry. The process was accompanied by a large number of documents and depended on the work schedule of institutions.
Now, applications are submitted online, which has reduced the application processing time to 15 days with full automation.
We have also completely eliminated paper certificates and courier services, which saved the state budget by 150 million tenge. Thus, the application process has become more convenient, the bureaucratic burden has decreased, and the time for consideration of documents has been significantly reduced," Zhaslan Madiyev explained.
The speaker also said that Kazakhstan launched a ‘Single Window of the national innovation system’ on the basis of Astanahub.com.
In fact, as the Minister noted, it is an analogue of eGov, but for innovators, where the innovation and scientific community can in one place to access all major measures of state support.
A single window of the national innovation system offers solutions for different users, taking into account their needs, so that scientists, startups and businesses receive support and interact effectively on one digital platform," Zhaslan Madiyev specified.
It was noted that the Astana Hub ecosystem has already formed startups developing products in the field of deep tech and having a significant scientific base. Some companies have successfully monetised their developments and earned more than 10.6 billion tenge and created hundreds of jobs.
In conclusion, the Minister informed about the situation with 1% of subsoil users' liabilities and proposed a solution model based on digitalisation of processes.
Today, 1% of subsoil users’ liabilities is characterised by three main problems: low transparency in the allocation of funds, difficulties in monitoring and reporting, and insufficient competition due to limited awareness. It is proposed to digitise all processes through the Single Window of the National Innovation System and introduce an AI agent to monitor and analyse performance in real time. This approach will increase transparency, simplify reporting and ensure a level playing field for financing, promoting open competition among all participants," Zhaslan Madiyev summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2025, 13:58 82426
Government considers issues of economic liberalisation and privatisation rates
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on economic liberalisation and privatisation. Reduction of state participation in economic processes and expansion of competition is implemented within the framework of the relevant Presidential Decree, primeminister.kz reports.
The progress of implementation of the Comprehensive Privatisation Plan for 2021-2025 was reviewed and measures to improve efficiency were discussed.
The revision and updating of the data of the State Property Register was completed. As part of further improvement of the privatisation process, amendments were made to the rules for the sale of objects, including the introduction of an ‘electronic wallet’ to ensure guarantee fees, an increase in the time for submitting bids for participation in the auction, as well as the publication of notices of sale on additional resources. In addition, amendments to the Law ‘On State Property’ have been developed to abandon direct sales and transfer property exclusively through auctions. To ensure transparency of the mechanism of land allocation, 100% of agricultural land has been digitised, except for desert and semi-desert areas.
To date, amendments have been made to administrative legislation aimed at protecting businesses from unjustified interference.
According to the Ministry of Finance, currently 392 objects of state property and quasi-public sector for the amount of 918.3 billion tenge have been transferred to the competitive environment, 69 objects are directed for reorganisation/liquidation. In addition, 21 objects are on auction and 155 on pre-sale preparation.
Following the results of the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed to intensify work on liberalisation of the economy, including by expanding the covered areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.03.2025, 09:09Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry 28.03.2025, 19:2360731President Tokayev gives instructions after 5.0M earthquake hit Zhambyl region 28.03.2025, 18:3654796Tokayev sets tasks to Almaty’s Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev 28.03.2025, 12:1042196Kazakhstan and the EU Strengthen Bilateral and Regional Cooperation 28.03.2025, 21:1141996Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Tanzania 18.03.2025, 19:30130506Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 05.03.2025, 10:35119396Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38117346President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44116976President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 19.03.2025, 14:22113296Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister