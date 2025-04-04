March economic snapshot: Regional and sectoral inflation insights

Images | primeminister.kz

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered issues of development and digitalisation of public services, primeminister.kz reports.





The report was made by the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Zhaslan Madiyev. On the work of CONov and the procedure for providing services to the public reported Chairman of the Board of the Government for Citizens State Corporation Arman Kenzhegaliev, on the implementation of socially important projects in the "e-Government" General Director of BTS Digital Nurtay Abilgaliev, on the order of public services in banking systems Chairman of the Board of Kaspi.kz Mikhail Lomtadze and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Holding Corp. Timur Turlov.





According to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, today in Kazakhstan the population is provided with 1382 public services, 1265 of which are provided in electronic format (91.5%), and 117 in paper format.





Prime Minister noted that on the instructions of the Head of State since 2020 active work on simplification and debureaucratisation of public services, creation of a unified system of e-Government is being carried out. Special attention is paid to improving the accessibility and convenience of online services. To date, the work carried out has allowed Kazakhstan to enter the top 10 countries in the world in the provision of digital public services. Thus, the proactive format provides, for example, automatic assignment of IIN to a newborn, registration of birth certificate via SMS and automatic calculation of benefits. Positive results of interaction with banks were also noted.





In general, we need to focus on optimising business processes in public services so that users get the necessary maximum "in two clicks". In addition, according to the Head of State's instruction, we need to actively implement artificial intelligence. First of all, on the platform of ‘electronic government’. Its application should ensure smooth operation of information systems of state bodies and will help to simplify access of the population to services," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





Prime Minister emphasised the importance of smooth operation of e-Government, in this regard it was instructed to take additional measures in terms of improving server equipment and software. In addition, the need for widespread introduction of high-speed Internet for further expansion of online services was noted, which will provide full access to digital services for all citizens, regardless of where they live. It is also necessary to optimise the costs of the state budget, including by transferring the maximum number of state services online. Special attention should be paid to the protection of personal data and digital security.





Due to the lack of centralised monitoring in the process of providing public services, there are increased risks of data leakage, which leads to an increase in cases of Internet fraud. Olzhas Bektenov instructed state bodies to complete the connection of all information systems to the service of controlling access to personal data by the end of this year. At the same time, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry together with interested government agencies should work on a permanent basis to increase the responsibility of professionals working with personal data. It was also noted the importance of toughening the punishment for violations in this area.





Following the Government session Prime Minister gave a number of instructions:





to modernise the portal of e-Government with the launch of elements of artificial intelligence by the end of the year;

to timely implement projects to provide Internet in remote settlements, as well as to solve the issues of financing the provision of public services in all rural post offices;

together with interested government agencies, to ensure that the most popular services provided by the Population Service Centres are converted to electronic format by the end of the year;

to regularly conduct explanatory work with the population on new electronic services, rules of use and receipt, observance of simple security measures for personal data.