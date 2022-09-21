Система Orphus

Almaty celebrates City Day

18.09.2022, 22:18 5326

relevant news

Ile-Alatau State National Park, Kazakhstan

18.08.2022, 13:46 70831

Storm in western Kazakhstan

28.07.2022, 16:00 109031

Images | instagram/911.aktau

Lotus paradise: the oldest flower bloomed in Almaty

06.07.2022, 15:48 151546

Popular confectionery factory Rakhat turns 80

10.06.2022, 17:08 205346

FEI World Cup Eurasian League 2022, Almaty

31.05.2022, 23:05 224896

A heavy downpour flooded the streets of Almaty

12.05.2022, 08:31 262171

The beauty of spring fields in Almaty region

04.05.2022, 08:25 262176

Fire In Pavlodar School

22.04.2022, 19:40 302881

Images | instagram/tipavlo.dar

Most read