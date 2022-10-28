This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Largest Kazakh national flag was unfurled in the sky over Almaty
22.10.2022, 22:02 3841
Movement in Sport
27.10.2022, 13:24 1426
Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Abdul Baqi
All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.
Fireworks show on Republic Day of Kazakhstan
26.10.2022, 11:56 3986
Images | Akimat of Almaty
Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections
22.10.2022, 18:10 10591
The registration of the candidates for 2022 Presidential Elections closed today at 06:00 pm Astana time.
In accordance with the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan, the nomination of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan began on September 23rd and ended October 11th.
The CEC has registered six candidates for now:
Colors of autumn
17.10.2022, 15:17 18711
Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Ilya Melikhov
All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.
Incredible 1400-year-old Ginkgo tree
27.09.2022, 18:48 47591
Images | telegram/Nation Geographic
