Система Orphus

Largest Kazakh national flag was unfurled in the sky over Almaty

22.10.2022, 22:02 3841
Images | Izturgan Aldauev

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Movement in Sport

27.10.2022, 13:24 1426
Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Abdul Baqi
All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Fireworks show on Republic Day of Kazakhstan

26.10.2022, 11:56 3986
Images | Akimat of Almaty

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections

22.10.2022, 18:10 10591
Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections
The registration of the candidates for 2022 Presidential Elections closed today at 06:00 pm Astana time.
 
In accordance with the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan, the nomination of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan began on September 23rd and ended October 11th.
 
The CEC has registered six candidates for now:

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Colors of autumn

17.10.2022, 15:17 18711

Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Ilya Melikhov

All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.

Incredible 1400-year-old Ginkgo tree

27.09.2022, 18:48 47591

Images | telegram/Nation Geographic

Almaty celebrates City Day

18.09.2022, 22:18 63546

Ile-Alatau State National Park, Kazakhstan

18.08.2022, 13:46 129166

Storm in western Kazakhstan

28.07.2022, 16:00 167261

Images | instagram/911.aktau

Most read