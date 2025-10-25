24.10.2025, 17:44 2041

Museum of Chinese Porcelain in Jingdezhen


 

10.10.2025, 22:30 30246

The Great Wall of China in Changping Valley


 

02.10.2025, 18:57 50271

Moiseyev Ballet Performed in Almaty with Triumphant Success

Images | Press Service of the Igor Moiseyev Ensemble

 

01.10.2025, 10:21 52966

Almaty's Central Stadium sold out for the Kairat-Real Madrid match.

Images | gov.kz
Almaty's Kairat played a historic match against Real Madrid in the second round of the Champions League, but lost 5-0.

Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick (penalty in the 25th minute, 52nd, and 74th minutes), while Eduardo Camavinga (83rd) and Brahim Diaz (90+3) also scored.

This is Kairat's second defeat in the main round: Rafael Urazbakhtin's team previously lost 4-1 to Sporting. Real Madrid, meanwhile, secured their second consecutive victory after a 2-1 home win over Marseille.

The match attracted nearly 23,000 spectators at Almaty's Central Stadium, along with more than 5,000 foreign fans from China, Russia, Spain, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, and other countries.

More than 2,500 police officers were on hand to maintain order, and medics and rescue services were on duty.

Despite the defeat, the match was a major event for Almaty and generated enormous interest far beyond Kazakhstan's borders.
 

18.09.2025, 21:56 82686

The Museum of the Terracotta Army in Xi'an


 

08.09.2025, 12:29 101951

Total Lunar Eclipse Over Kazakhstan - "Blood Moon" September 7

Images | instagram/dots_foto
On the night of September 7-8, 2025, residents of Kazakhstan witnessed a rare astronomical phenomenon - a total lunar eclipse. The Moon turned a dark red or brownish-orange hue - an effect known as the "Blood Moon".

According to Astana time (UTC+5), the phases of the eclipse were distributed as follows:

  • The penumbral phase began at about 21:26
  • The total phase - from 22:29 to 23:53, peak - at 23:11
  • Completion - approximately 00:56

The duration of the total phase was about 82 minutes, and the total time of the eclipse was about 5.5 hours.
 

03.09.2025, 21:31 114241

Beijing held a military parade marking 80 years since the end of World War II


 

28.08.2025, 22:43 120521

Xinjiang Art and Photography Exhibition Opens in Almaty


 

12.08.2025, 12:00 128661

The Kazakh Tazy made its world premiere at the World Dog Show 2025 in Helsinki

Images | Ministry of Ecology and natural resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan

 

