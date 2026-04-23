Any use of military arms in Caspian region must be banned - Tokayev

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Heads of state and foreign delegations jointly visited the RES 2026 EXPO International Exhibition of Green and Sustainable Technologies, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Presidents of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan and other high-profile guests, were showcased the pavilions of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, reflecting national priorities in the field of green energy and natural resources management.





The expositions highlight the preservation of ecosystem sustainability, cooperation in the field of environmental protection, and new approaches to solving ecological challenges, including the restoration of the Aral Sea region.





Heads of state were also shown exhibitions from private businesses in the region, where companies present industrial solutions in green energy, the creation of eco-friendly environments, and waste recycling.





The exhibition unites more than 240 participants from 30 countries and a wide range of international partners. Over 120 pavilions, reflecting advanced solutions in the field of sustainable development, have been opened.





Special attention is given to the investment forum, which also serves as a platform for dialogue between the state and business.





Within the exhibition, international meetings and expert discussions are held, addressing pressing issues of sustainable development and environmental solutions.





A "green" startup competition has been organized to support innovative projects and young entrepreneurs.





Guests can also attend fashion shows by designers from the region’s countries and the Eco Film Festival.