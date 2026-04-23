Regional Ecological Summit 2026 kicks off in Kazakh capital

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The 1st Regional Ecological Summit 2026 (RES), themed A Shared Vision for a Resilient Future, has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Heads of State and leaders of international organizations are expected to take part in its work.





President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev first suggested the idea of holding such a large-scale ecological forum at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in 2023. Two years later, he returned to the topic, noting that 2024 was the hottest year in human history and warning that without urgent action, both Central Asia and the world could face water shortages and famine.





In 2025, the initiative gained momentum during the Astana International Forum and the opening of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.





The summit’s key feature is the participation of Heads of State, underscoring the importance of the environmental and climate agenda.





As written before, the Presidents of Tajikistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan landed in Astana.





Delegations from 15 countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Italy, Germany, Georgia, Cambodia, China, Mongolia, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Croatia, and Japan, are expected to arrive in the Kazakh capital.