22.04.2026, 11:15 15161
Regional Ecological Summit 2026 kicks off in Kazakh capital
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The 1st Regional Ecological Summit 2026 (RES), themed A Shared Vision for a Resilient Future, has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Heads of State and leaders of international organizations are expected to take part in its work.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev first suggested the idea of holding such a large-scale ecological forum at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in 2023. Two years later, he returned to the topic, noting that 2024 was the hottest year in human history and warning that without urgent action, both Central Asia and the world could face water shortages and famine.
In 2025, the initiative gained momentum during the Astana International Forum and the opening of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
The summit’s key feature is the participation of Heads of State, underscoring the importance of the environmental and climate agenda.
As written before, the Presidents of Tajikistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan landed in Astana.
Delegations from 15 countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Italy, Germany, Georgia, Cambodia, China, Mongolia, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Croatia, and Japan, are expected to arrive in the Kazakh capital.
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22.04.2026, 15:28 13846
Heads of state visit RES-2026 Exhibition pavilions
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Heads of state and foreign delegations jointly visited the RES 2026 EXPO International Exhibition of Green and Sustainable Technologies, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan and other high-profile guests, were showcased the pavilions of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, reflecting national priorities in the field of green energy and natural resources management.
The expositions highlight the preservation of ecosystem sustainability, cooperation in the field of environmental protection, and new approaches to solving ecological challenges, including the restoration of the Aral Sea region.
Heads of state were also shown exhibitions from private businesses in the region, where companies present industrial solutions in green energy, the creation of eco-friendly environments, and waste recycling.
The exhibition unites more than 240 participants from 30 countries and a wide range of international partners. Over 120 pavilions, reflecting advanced solutions in the field of sustainable development, have been opened.
Special attention is given to the investment forum, which also serves as a platform for dialogue between the state and business.
Within the exhibition, international meetings and expert discussions are held, addressing pressing issues of sustainable development and environmental solutions.
A "green" startup competition has been organized to support innovative projects and young entrepreneurs.
Guests can also attend fashion shows by designers from the region’s countries and the Eco Film Festival.
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22.04.2026, 15:25 14641
Kyrgyz President calls for fair distribution of water resources in Central Asia
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President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has addressed the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, outlining key environmental challenges for Central Asia, including climate change, water resources shortage and need to expand international cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his speech, the President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that climate change consequences have already seriously affected the region, leading to the increase of emergency situations, melting of glaciers, and increase in water shortage.
Water security and distribution of water resources in Central Asia became one of key issues raised by the Kyrgyz leader. According to him, Kyrgyzstan plays a key role in shaping the region’s water balance.
Kyrgyzstan is the only country in the region, whose water resources are formed entirely within its own territory. The total annual volume of water resources, generated on Kyrgyzstan’s territory, is estimated at about 50 billion cubic meters," he noted.
He also highlighted significant impact of climate change on the region’s economy and ecology, and rise in the number of natural disasters.
The number of emergencies has increased threefold, and the amount of material damage from emergencies amounts to more than about 1.5 billion dollars per year," the President added.
He also highlighted the importance of fair distribution of water resources and development of regional cooperation mechanisms.
We should find the balance of interests and develop mutually acceptable comprehensive solutions in water and energy sector," Zhaparov noted.
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22.04.2026, 14:27 14411
Any use of military arms in Caspian region must be banned - Tokayev
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Addressing the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called on all international stakeholders to support the efforts on preservation of the Caspian Sea, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Another pressing concern for my country is the Caspian Sea. Its protection is essential for ecological balance, biodiversity and regional sustainability," said the President.
The Head of State said that Kazakhstan initiated an Interstate program to prevent further degradation of the Caspian Sea and established the Scientific Research Institute of the Caspian Sea to advance regional scientific cooperation.
We call on all international stakeholders to support these efforts to safeguard this unique natural treasure. Therefore, any use of military arms in the Caspian region must be excluded and banned," he stated.
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22.04.2026, 13:21 14911
Mongolia’s President raises pasture degradation issues at RES 2026 in Astana
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At the Regional Ecological Summit in the Kazakh capital, President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa drew attention to pasturelands and cattle breeding development, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He said rangelands cover over 50% of the Earth's land surface, and over 200 million people are engaged in the pasturelands and stock-raising sector that plays an important role in the global economy and achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals.
However, pasturelands have suffered lately from climate change and degradation of soil, which pose new challenges for cattle breeders. That’s why the UN GA declared 2026 the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists at the initiative of Mongolia.
He noted large-scale events are held to attract attention to the significance of rangelands and cattle breeding. Their sustainable development based on geographic features and the traditional way of life remains a common goal for the region. It is crucial to ensure food security, raise the role of pastures in the ecosystem, and introduce sustainable management and land restoration, and increase investments in this sector.
In conclusion, the President called for cooperation.
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22.04.2026, 12:00 14311
President Tokayev calls for united ecological front in Central Asia
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered an opening address at the Regional Ecological Summit 2026, emphasizing the urgency of joint action on environmental challenges and the need for a shared vision of sustainable development across Central Asia and neighboring regions, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The summit, held in cooperation with the United Nations, brought together leaders, international organizations, and experts from more than 55 countries on Earth Day in Astana.
I would like to welcome you all to the Regional Ecological Summit and to have our Central Asian and Caucasus countries here as stakeholders. Thank you, my dear colleagues, your attendance at this forum, held in cooperation with the United Nations, is an added value to this extremely important event. Indeed, today, on Earth Day, we gather in Astana to reaffirm our shared responsibility to protect our planet," the President said.
According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, countries in the region clearly recognize the importance of forming a common approach to environmental sustainability. He stressed that ecology goes beyond climate issues and underpins human well-being.
It is about clean air and safe water, healthy soils and secure food systems. It's about stability of communities and dignity of future generations. It is also about clarity of thought, harmony of our societies and their happiness," he noted.
The President highlighted growing global uncertainty and its impact on development efforts, calling for stronger international cooperation and respect for multilateral principles.
The United Nations, created 80 years ago, remains indispensable as the only universal platform for dialogue," he stated, adding that its Charter "must be accepted and perceived as the single comprehensive document and recognized as such with all its provisions."
Tokayev underscored that environmental policies must take into account the development needs of emerging economies, stressing that the transition to cleaner energy should be "fair, balanced, and stimulating."
Among the key ecological challenges facing Central Asia, he named water scarcity, desertification, glacier retreat, air pollution, and biodiversity loss.
The time for indicating successes is over. The time for making solutions has come," he said.
The President outlined Kazakhstan’s environmental priorities, including energy transition, biodiversity protection, land restoration, and water management reforms. He noted that renewable energy currently accounts for over 7% of electricity generation and is expected to exceed 15% by 2030.
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21.04.2026, 18:54 28101
Head of State signs laws to ratify three agreements with Peru
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today signed laws ratifying three agreements with Peru, aimed at developing cooperation in the criminal law field, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
According to the press service of Akorda, the Head of State signed the Laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Cases," "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on the Transfer of Convicted Individuals," and "On Ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Peru on Extradition."
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21.04.2026, 17:10 28346
Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Golden Eagle
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Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the decision to award the highest state honor to the Mongolian president during his historic visit to the country reflects the deep respect the Kazakhstani people have for him, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Tokayev praised President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s visionary leadership in driving Mongolia's rapid development and impressive progress. The Kazakhstani leader lauded the innovative projects and economic growth that have strengthened both the national welfare and Mongolia’s international standing. Furthermore, the President conveyed his confidence in Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s continued leadership to guide the nation toward further prosperity.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the two nations have established relationships built on the ties of true friendship and mutual respect.
The Kazakh leader noted Khurelsukh Ukhnaa’s role both as head of government and now as president, in expanding bilateral ties.
Our joint efforts have formally upgraded our partnership to a strategic level. The agreements we signed today will undoubtedly strengthen our friendship, he said.
In these challenging times, our cooperation is more crucial than ever and meets the interests of both countries," the Kazakh leader added.
For your outstanding work in bringing our countries closer, I am pleased to present you with our highest honor, the Altyn Qyran Order (the Order of the Golden Eagle). It is a symbol of the profound respect Kazakhstan holds for you and the entire fraternal people of Mongolia, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In turn, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the highest honor and pledged to spare no effort in further developing friendly relations with Kazakhstan.
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21.04.2026, 14:20 23821
Bektenov Discusses Waste Management and Advanced Environmental Standards with Shenzhen Energy Environment Chairman
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Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Wang Gan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chinese company Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd., who arrived in Astana to participate in the 2026 Regional Environmental Summit, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed cooperation in the field of ecology in line with the environmental protection norms enshrined in the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Head of State’s initiative "Taza Kazakhstan" (Clean Kazakhstan).
Today in the capital, construction began on the first phase of the investment project "Ecopark ‘Energy of Astana’" for the utilization of solid household waste and electricity generation. The project will receive $180 million in investments. In the first phase, the enterprise will have a capacity of at least 1,500 tons of waste per day and will generate 50 MW of electricity. Particular attention is being paid to technological and environmental parameters, including the use of a modern multi-stage emission treatment system. A joint venture, LLP "East Hope", has been established in Astana. The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2029.
Between the leaders of our states, a trusting and intensive dialogue has been established, which serves as the foundation for implementing joint investment projects. We are grateful to the Chinese side and business for their contribution to the development of our economy and are ready to create all necessary conditions. The Ecopark Energy of Astana project is of strategic importance not only for the capital, but for the entire country. The Government will provide all necessary support measures for the implementation of this project," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Energy and the akimat to consider the prospects of scaling this experience to other regions.
Wang Gan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd., stated that the company intends to implement the second phase of the project, which in the future will ensure the complete utilization of accumulated solid household waste from landfills. The company’s portfolio includes 57 waste-to-energy plants in China with a total capacity of 79,000 tons per day. Shenzhen Energy Environment Co., Ltd. manages up to 90% of the waste in Shenzhen, a city with a population of about 20 million people.
We highly value the opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and are ready to make every effort to ensure high-quality implementation of the project. I am confident that the enterprise will become an important example of practical cooperation between China and Kazakhstan. With the support of the Government of Kazakhstan, we plan to ensure further advancement of the project," Wang Gan said.
The parties emphasized that the "Ecopark Energy of Astana" will become yet another successful example of investment and technological cooperation between the two countries.
In addition, prospects for cooperation in the environmental modernization of coal-fired thermal power plants and gas power stations, as well as localization of production, were discussed.
Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their intention to make every effort to implement the project within the established timelines and to further develop cooperation in promising areas.
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