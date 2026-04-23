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Mongolia’s President raises pasture degradation issues at RES 2026 in Astana
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Heads of state visit RES-2026 Exhibition pavilions
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Kyrgyz President calls for fair distribution of water resources in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan is the only country in the region, whose water resources are formed entirely within its own territory. The total annual volume of water resources, generated on Kyrgyzstan’s territory, is estimated at about 50 billion cubic meters," he noted.
The number of emergencies has increased threefold, and the amount of material damage from emergencies amounts to more than about 1.5 billion dollars per year," the President added.
We should find the balance of interests and develop mutually acceptable comprehensive solutions in water and energy sector," Zhaparov noted.
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Any use of military arms in Caspian region must be banned - Tokayev
Another pressing concern for my country is the Caspian Sea. Its protection is essential for ecological balance, biodiversity and regional sustainability," said the President.
We call on all international stakeholders to support these efforts to safeguard this unique natural treasure. Therefore, any use of military arms in the Caspian region must be excluded and banned," he stated.
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President Tokayev calls for united ecological front in Central Asia
I would like to welcome you all to the Regional Ecological Summit and to have our Central Asian and Caucasus countries here as stakeholders. Thank you, my dear colleagues, your attendance at this forum, held in cooperation with the United Nations, is an added value to this extremely important event. Indeed, today, on Earth Day, we gather in Astana to reaffirm our shared responsibility to protect our planet," the President said.
It is about clean air and safe water, healthy soils and secure food systems. It's about stability of communities and dignity of future generations. It is also about clarity of thought, harmony of our societies and their happiness," he noted.
The United Nations, created 80 years ago, remains indispensable as the only universal platform for dialogue," he stated, adding that its Charter "must be accepted and perceived as the single comprehensive document and recognized as such with all its provisions."
The time for indicating successes is over. The time for making solutions has come," he said.
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Regional Ecological Summit 2026 kicks off in Kazakh capital
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Head of State signs laws to ratify three agreements with Peru
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Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Golden Eagle
Our joint efforts have formally upgraded our partnership to a strategic level. The agreements we signed today will undoubtedly strengthen our friendship, he said.
In these challenging times, our cooperation is more crucial than ever and meets the interests of both countries," the Kazakh leader added.
For your outstanding work in bringing our countries closer, I am pleased to present you with our highest honor, the Altyn Qyran Order (the Order of the Golden Eagle). It is a symbol of the profound respect Kazakhstan holds for you and the entire fraternal people of Mongolia, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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Bektenov Discusses Waste Management and Advanced Environmental Standards with Shenzhen Energy Environment Chairman
Between the leaders of our states, a trusting and intensive dialogue has been established, which serves as the foundation for implementing joint investment projects. We are grateful to the Chinese side and business for their contribution to the development of our economy and are ready to create all necessary conditions. The Ecopark Energy of Astana project is of strategic importance not only for the capital, but for the entire country. The Government will provide all necessary support measures for the implementation of this project," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Energy and the akimat to consider the prospects of scaling this experience to other regions.
We highly value the opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and are ready to make every effort to ensure high-quality implementation of the project. I am confident that the enterprise will become an important example of practical cooperation between China and Kazakhstan. With the support of the Government of Kazakhstan, we plan to ensure further advancement of the project," Wang Gan said.
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