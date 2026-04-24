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Kazakh President, OSCE Secretary General discuss sustainable development, climate resilience cooperation
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Kazakhstan to Build 5,000 km of New Railways in the Next Four Years - Olzhas Bektenov at OSJD Conference
The railway sector of Kazakhstan, which plays a crucial role in economic development, is aimed at improving the quality of life of the population and achieving sustainable growth. It is symbolic that the meeting dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Organization is taking place here - at the crossroads of great routes, in the very heart of Eurasia. A modern and efficient transport system allows us to integrate into the global economy and fit into international supply chains," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Our common goal is to turn Eurasia into a single, seamlessly functioning transport mechanism. Kazakhstan is the world’s largest landlocked country. However, we are working to turn this geographical challenge into our strategic advantage. Over the past 15 years, we have invested about $35 billion in the transport sector and built more than 2,500 km of new mainline railways. Today, about 85% of all overland transit traffic along the Western Europe-Western China route passes through Kazakhstan. We are not stopping there. In the next four years, we plan to build another 5,000 km of new railways. Our goal is to increase transit volume to 100 million tons per year by 2035," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Attaching great importance to the development of digital technologies, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. We are implementing the TezCustoms platform, which has already reduced border clearance time with China from 8 hours to 30 minutes. This work continues with other countries," the Prime Minister emphasized, calling on participants of the Organization for Co-operation between Railways to actively use advanced digital solutions to increase the capacity of railway networks.
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Kazakhstan, EDF discuss cooperation expansion issues
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President Tokayev outlines Kazakhstan's political reforms to OSCE PA chief
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International experts express support for Kazakhstan’s environmental initiatives
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Book Day
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Kazakhstan and WHO develop roadmap to improve well-being in Aral Sea region
The Fund plays a significant role in consolidating international support and implementing joint initiatives aimed at preserving the Aral Sea.
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Heads of state visit RES-2026 Exhibition pavilions
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