10.02.2026, 14:10
Kazakh President’s special assistant for investments named
akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the appointment of Murat Nurtleu as his special assistant on investment issues, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that attracting quality investments is hindered by excessive bureaucracy and overlapping functions. He called for a unified coordination system to streamline decision-making and ensure accountability.
The President praised the effective work of the Investment Headquarters led by Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, but emphasized that success depends on strong leadership and efficient project implementation.
He said he has appointed special assistant on investment issues so the foreign and domestic investors can address all issues to Murat Nurtleu as the focal point. For international financial institutions, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Asset Irgaliyev will maintain constant communication.
10.02.2026, 20:21
President Tokayev calls for tougher safeguards against cybercrime
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government together with relevant agencies to comprehensively review approaches to ensuring cybersecurity and protecting citizens’ personal data at the Feb.10 extended session of the Government, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his remarks, the Head of State noted that in the context of digital transformation, it is citizens who become the most vulnerable link.
Massive leaks of personal data, online fraud, and the use of artificial intelligence in criminal schemes - these are new realities both abroad and in our country," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President emphasized that measures are already being taken in the country to counter cybercrime. In particular, the Agency for Financial Monitoring and other law enforcement bodies are working to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. As the Head of State noted, thanks to the work of the National Anti-Fraud Center, fraudulent operations against 90,000 citizens were prevented.
I instruct the Government, together with relevant agencies, to thoroughly study approaches to ensuring cybersecurity and protecting citizens’ data on a comprehensive basis," he said.
10.02.2026, 13:12
President orders total digitalization of tax system
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a task to ensure total digitalization of the country’s tax system as soon as possible, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He said it at the Government’s extended meeting today.
The President highlighted that the new tax-fiscal policy should focus on sustainable development of the economy and improvement of people’s well-being.
Tokayev said that according to the Ministry of Economy, through the introduction of the new taxation regime for the self‑employed, the number of official taxpayers has increased by more than 180,000.
In addition, according to government estimates, as a result of the tax reform, this year's budget will receive additional 4.4 trillion tenge.
The plans are certainly encouraging, but I emphasize: the intended targets must not be achieved through unjustified tax pressure or unreasonable burdens on business. I believe that significant potential for budget replenishment lies in effective tax administration. Therefore, it is imperative to urgently ensure the full digitalization of the tax system," instructed the Head of State.
09.02.2026, 18:30
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Mongolia on pension cooperation
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed a law ratifying the Agreement between the Kazakh and Mongolian Governments to cooperate in the pension sector, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The text of the law is set to be published in the press soon.
By ratifying the agreement, the governments of Kazakhstan and Mongolia are set to cooperation in the pension sector, as well as safeguard the rights of both states’ citizens in pension provision.
09.02.2026, 16:48
President Tokayev Receives Chairman of Sunwah Group
akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of Sunwah Group, Member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong, Jonathan Choi, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the active development of an everlasting comprehensive strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China. In this context, he pointed to the successful implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, which was first presented in Astana in 2013 by President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.
Commending the dynamic development of trade and economic ties between the two countries, the President noted that China is currently Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volumes setting new records year after year.
Special attention during the meeting was given to investment cooperation. President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan consistently creates favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment and provides comprehensive support for joint strategic projects.
According to the President, the world has entered an era of rapid development of artificial intelligence, in which China holds one of the leading positions. In this regard, he expressed interest in strengthening practical cooperation with the Chinese side in this area.
For his part, Jonathan Choi expressed gratitude to the President for the warm reception. He highly praised Kazakhstan’s standing as an attractive and reliable investment jurisdiction, particularly in the financial sector. According to him, this is largely facilitated by consistent support from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Xi Jinping.
The meeting also addressed prospective areas of cooperation in the fields of finance, energy, digitalization, healthcare, agriculture, and construction.
09.02.2026, 12:44
President orders improvements in employment quality and pension system
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Labor and Social Protection Askarbek Yertayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the priority areas of the ministry’s activities in 2026 and employment promotion.
According to Yertayev, the ministry plans to switch from temporary employment to the creation of stable and quality jobs, along with increased labor mobility and a closer alignment of the education system with labor market needs. Special attention will be given to engaging young people, including those in the NEET category.
The minister also presented plans aimed at improvement of the targeted social assistance system. In his words, the ministry plans to improve the targeting of social support through the digital assessment tools, as well as to expand the practice of social contract with mandatory engagement of working-age recipients in employment measures.
The minister also reported about the measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the pension system and to maintain a decent level of pension payments.
Special attention in the report was devoted to the issues of social protection for persons with disabilities. The ministry plans to further develop per capita financing of specialized social services, raise quality standards, expand access to rehabilitation services and technical aids, and ensure inclusive employment
08.02.2026, 11:30
Kazakh President to hold expanded Government's meeting
Akorda
An expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will take place on February 10 under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the outcomes of the country’s socio-economic development in 2025 will be reviewed, and the Government’s key priorities for the period ahead will be outlined.
06.02.2026, 18:45
President directs detailed review of expert and public feedback on new Constitution
akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on Friday on the current work on the draft of the new Constitution, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
It is reported that the Head of State received Elvira Azimova, Chairperson of the Constitutional Commission and Chairperson of the Constitutional Court; Erlan Karin, Deputy Chairperson of the Commission and State Counselor; and Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Member of the Commission and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Legal Issues.
During the meeting, Elvira Azimova reported that the draft of the new Basic Law, made available for public review via the eGov and e-Otinish platforms, has drawn over 4,000 submissions from citizens. In their feedback, citizens expressed support for the draft, noting that it aligns with modern realities and reflects the society's interests. Political parties, as well as national and regional civic associations, have also declared their support for adopting the new Constitution.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing the Constitutional Commission’s work in an open format, ensuring that citizens remain informed of the ongoing discussions and can examine the content of the new Basic Law in greater detail.
The Head of State directed that all incoming proposals from the expert community and the citizenry must continue to be analyzed with meticulous attention.
Elvira Azimova also informed the President that members of the Constitutional Commission will continue refining the wording of specific articles and clauses of the new Constitution.
06.02.2026, 15:20
Olzhas Bektenov: The Draft Constitution Creates an Environment of Trust and Long-Term Partnership Between the State and Business
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on entrepreneurship development with representatives of the oil and gas and energy sectors, the mining and metallurgical industry, the agro-industrial complex, members of relevant associations, and experts from all regions at the platform of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken. Attention was given to current issues of tax reform, business support, digitalization of information systems, and other matters, primeminister.kz reports.
Opening the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that entrepreneurship development is one of the priorities identified by the Head of State. Business acts as a key partner in implementing economic reforms, and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken plays an important role in this work.
We are meeting at a historically important period for the country. For six months, society has been actively discussing the constitutional reform. All discussions are conducted openly. Thousands of proposals from our citizens are being received, and all of them are carefully studied and taken into account. This is vivid evidence of the development of democratic processes in our country. The draft Constitution has been presented to the people, and its main goal is to strengthen Independence and ensure the sustainable development of Kazakhstan. I call on the business community to support our President and the new Constitution. Thousands of citizens work under your leadership. It is important to convey the objectives of the reform to each of them," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The consolidation in the draft Constitution of the Presidential principle of "Law and Order," aimed at creating a Fair Kazakhstan, places significant responsibility on the business community and increases the importance of such values as honest labor, patriotism, and respect for professions. Enshrining the principles of justice and legality at the constitutional level forms an environment of trust and long-term partnership.
