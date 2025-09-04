New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations named

Tell a friend

As part of the large-scale digital transformation carried out since 2021, a set of digital solutions has been implemented in Kazakhstan’s ministries aimed at increasing the efficiency of public administration, reducing administrative and corruption barriers, and improving the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses, primeminister.kz reports.





As a result, more than 28 billion tenge have been brought out of the shadow economy, and more than 13 billion tenge of budget funds have been saved. The overall effect of the implemented solutions amounted to 51.3 billion tenge. The time required to provide public services has been reduced 20-fold, and corruption and administrative barriers have been significantly decreased.





A platform-based model of public administration is being introduced, based on the principles of client orientation, transparency, efficiency, and maximum automation. Mechanisms for proactive service provision have been launched, minimizing citizen involvement in the process of receiving services.





A Digital Government Support Center has been established, and the practice of business process reengineering has been introduced in cooperation with the Digital Government Office, providing for analysis, redesign, and scaling of effective solutions.





Today Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries in the world in terms of digitalization and is among the top ten leaders in the online services index. Already 92% of public services are available online," said Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev.





In line with the implementation of the President’s Address, Kazakhstan is actively introducing G2C (government-to-citizen) digital services that make access to public services faster, more transparent, and more accessible.





The full transition to electronic medical certificates and sick leave forms has eliminated paper document flow, reduced the shadow economy by 7.5 billion tenge, and ensured transparency of the system. The budget savings amounted to 450 million tenge. Telemedicine has opened the possibility of remote consultations and diagnostics, covering 1.5 million services and saving the population more than 13 billion tenge.





Enrollment in kindergartens and schools has been digitized, improving the process by 46%. A child can now transfer from one school to another in just one day instead of five, increasing efficiency by 66%.





Teacher professional development is now faster - automatic selection and digital distribution have reduced the process from two to three months to two weeks, resulting in savings of 119 million tenge. College admission has also been simplified: online applications and automatic verification of preferential status have reduced document processing times from five days to thirty minutes.





University admissions and dormitory placement have also been implemented online - a unified service allows applicants to submit documents, register with a clinic, complete military registration, and obtain a dormitory place. The introduction of the electronic Unified National Test (UNT) certificate has saved the budget 83 million tenge and saved citizens more than 300 million tenge.





For road users, the e-accident protocol has been introduced: a mobile service allows accidents to be recorded without police involvement. Now insurance payments are made in 5 days instead of 40, with an economic effect of 516 million tenge.





Enforcement proceedings have been automated - cases are initiated automatically, notifications are sent via SMS, and the involvement of private enforcement officers is excluded. This ensures annual savings of 2 billion tenge.





Digital notarized powers of attorney can now be obtained via video call, significantly increasing the number of issued documents and simplifying the process for citizens.





To improve the targeting of social support, the "Social Wallet" project has been implemented. The first block - free and subsidized meals - has been introduced in 2,369 schools, and the "Business Wallet" for accounting of hot meals is operating in 3,950 schools.





We are implementing digital solutions in the social sector. The ‘Social Wallet’ project allows us to monitor the provision of free meals, eliminate false reporting, and use budget funds more efficiently. Today this tool is being scaled up and implemented in all schools of the country," added Zhaslan Madiev.