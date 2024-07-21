16.07.2024, 11:02 16596
Olzhas Bektenov instructs to provide Kazakhstanis with quality gas supply services
During the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov the issues of gas industry development were considered. The Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Board of NC QazaqGaz JSC Sanzhar Zharkeshov reported on the current situation, Akims of some regions were heard, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the plans of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, this year gas production in Kazakhstan will increase by 2.3% compared to 2023 to 60.5 billion m3. The main increase is envisaged at the expense of large fields Karachaganak, Tengiz and Kashagan. Marketable gas production will remain at last year's level of up to 29.8bn m3.
At the same time, the forecasted volume of consumption has increased compared to 2023 and is about 20.9 billion m3. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov drew the attention of the leadership of the relevant department to the growing consumption, instructing to keep this issue under control to prevent shortages.
The Government of Kazakhstan is currently doing a lot of work on gasification of the country's territory and development of the gas transport system. Thus, by the end of 2023, 60 per cent of the population or about 12 million people will have access to gas. As part of infrastructure development, a number of gas trunk pipelines have been built and repaired.
This year, 89.3 billion tenge has been allocated from the national budget for further gasification. Also within the framework of the Government Action Plan, an additional 105.4 billion tenge has been allocated, which will make it possible to provide gas to more than 300,000 people and modernise more than 1,700 kilometres of gas networks.
To ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the population, major infrastructure projects are being implemented, including the construction of gas processing plants at the Kashagan field jointly with the Qatari investor UCC Holding.
The Central Urikhtau, Western Prorva and Kalamkas gas projects are expected to be commissioned.
In addition, KMG and Eni have started construction of the first hybrid power plant in Zhanaozen, which will be powered by gas, solar and wind energy.
During the Government session, Prime Minister instructed to accelerate work on modernisation of infrastructure, attraction of investments in gas exploration and processing.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of providing the population with quality gas supply services.
The Government on a regular basis receives many citizens' appeals on gas supply issues. All relevant services should be primarily focused on providing quality services to the population. Emerging problems should be solved immediately. In the Almaty region to meet the needs for gas, the project of the second string of the gas pipeline Almaty-Baiserke-Talgar is being implemented. However, due to the development of private buildings in the protection zone of the gas pipeline, it has become necessary to withdraw land. I instruct Akimats of Almaty region and Almaty city to promptly carry out this work," Head of the Government said.
