05.03.2026, 16:45 11006
Over 2,111 citizens return home as Kazakhstan continues repatriation flights
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Five flights carrying 851 passengers by Air Astana and FlyDubai arrived in Kazakhstan overnight on March 4-5, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry.
Since March 3, a total of 12 flights have been operated from the Middle East, returning 2,111 passengers to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Including the flights scheduled for today, approximately 4,000 citizens will have been repatriated from the Middle Eastern countries," the statement reads.
According to the Civil Aviation Committee, Kazakh and foreign carriers are scheduled to run additional repatriation flights from Middle Eastern countries to Kazakhstan on March 5:
- Air Astana will operate two flights: Jeddah-Aktau-Almaty and Jeddah-Atyrau-Almaty.
- SCAT Airlines plans to operate two flights on the Muscat-Almaty route.
- Air Arabia is running two flights today between Sharjah and Almaty: one currently en route and a second planned for later today.
- FlyDubai is scheduled to fly from Dubai to Almaty and Astana (passenger counts to be determined).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.03.2026, 15:45 11261
Over 13 billion tenge brick plant to be launched in Akmola region
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
A new brick manufacturing plant is set to be launched in 2026 in the Akmola region. With government support, issues related to connecting water and heating supply networks to the facility have been promptly resolved, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing primeminister.kz.
The construction of the brick plant is being carried out as part of the Head of State’s directive to support industrial projects in the Akmola region. The enterprise is expected to produce up to 60 million bricks per year.
According to Yesimkhan Baigabulov, director of MM Brick LLP, the project is valued at 13.7 billion tenge. Currently, construction and installation works are 80% complete, and equipment deliveries have begun. The plant is scheduled to be launched later this year.
With the support of the Government, issues related to connecting water and heating supply networks have been resolved. The full range of support measures will allow us to produce a wide range of products and generate a multiplier effect for the region’s development," the company’s head said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 12:45 11521
Qatar Airways to operate limited relief flights for stranded passengers
Tell a friend
Qatar Airways announced on Thursday that while continuing a temporary halt to flight operations due to the airspace closure, it will begin operating a limited number relief flights starting March 5, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Qatari airline said on X account it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities.
Qatar Airways will start operating a limited number relief flights from 05 March to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region, reads the post.
The airline said it will operate flights from Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam, as well as from Riyadh to Frankfurt.
The carrier urged passengers of these flights not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification, adding it will contact affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details, travel arrangements and next steps.
It also requested that passengers update their contact information on its official website or the Qatar Airways mobile app so they can be reached with flight information and instructions.
The company stressed it is continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide further updates in due course.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.03.2026, 21:40 25536
Kazakhstanis returning home via special flights from Jeddah and Dubai
Tell a friend
The evacuation of Kazakh nationals from Middle Eastern countries is ongoing, Qazinform News Agency cites the Civil Aviation Committee press service.
As part of the repatriation efforts, two Air Astana flights are scheduled for today. The first will operate the Jeddah - Aktau - Almaty route using an Airbus A320 with a capacity of 148 seats. The second one will fly Jeddah - Atyrau - Almaty using an Airbus A321 with 184 seats.
FlyDubai is scheduled to operate two flights to Almaty and one to Astana, carrying a total of 506 passengers from Dubai. State authorities continue to coordinate closely to ensure the safe transportation of returning citizens.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.03.2026, 17:55 29251
President orders enhanced protection for vital infrastructure and transport
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has issued a directive to strengthen security for strategic sites across Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State has entrusted the Prime Minister, the heads of law enforcement agencies, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, national companies, and regional akims (governors) to intensify efforts to ensure the security of critical sites and infrastructure. This covers transport, energy, and utility networks, including airports and sea and river ports.
The Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan has been tasked with coordinating these efforts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.03.2026, 15:50 29506
President Tokayev briefed on Kazakhtelecom’s key projects
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman of Kazakhtelecom national company Bagdat Musin. The Kazakh president was briefed on the company’s activity as well as the outcomes of two years of implementation of key infrastructure and technological projects, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that Kazakhtelecom serves 1.75 million households and continues the systematic expansion of its fiber-optic network across the country, maintaining leading positions in key segments of the telecommunications market.
As part of ongoing large-scale connectivity efforts in rural settlements, high-quality communication services are planned to be provided to more than 3,000 villages with a total population exceeding 1 million residents by late 2027.
The meeting also focused on the implementation of the international project Trans Caspian fiber-optic communication line, which provides the construction of a submarine fiber-optic communication line along the Aktau-Sumgait route. The project aims to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit potential and establish a digital corridor between Europe and Asia.
Particular attention during the meeting was placed to the development of data infrastructure. As part of the strategic project Data Center Valley in Ekibastuz, a data processing center is being established with phased capacity expansion. The initiative is intended to attract international technology companies and enhance the country’s investment appeal.
As Mussin said, among the priorities is the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies. Projects are underway to create AI agents for automating corporate processes, as well as solutions in the fields of cybersecurity and the digitalization of the public sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.03.2026, 10:15 29751
946 Kazakhstanis repatriated from Middle East
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
A total of 946 Kazakhstani nationals have been repatriated from the Middle Eastern countries, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The repatriation flights were operated by Air Astana from Medina and Jeddah:
- Flight KC2202 arrived in Aktau at 09:28 pm, carrying 142 passengers;
- Flight KC2208 landed in Atyrau from Medina at 01:19 am, with 145 passengers onboard;
- Flight KC2206 arrived from Jeddah to Atyrau at 02:50 am, bringing 174 passengers;
- Flight KC2204 touched down in Atyrau at 03:34 am from Jeddah to Atyrau, with 179 passengers.
In addition, SCAT Airlines is operating an Almaty-Muscat-Almaty flight using a Boeing 767 aircraft with a capacity of 290 seats.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2026, 19:00 43681
President Tokayev briefed on 2029 energy roadmap and refinery growth
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current status of the country’s fuel and energy complex, the progress of key projects, and plans for the further development of the sector.
Minister Akkenzhenov reported to the President on the steady growth in oil production. The Head of State was also informed of plans to increase oil refining capacity through expansion projects at the Shymkent Refinery (from 6 to 12 million tons per annum), the Atyrau Refinery (from 5.5 to 6.7 million tons), and the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant (from 5.5 to 9 million tons).
Yerlan Akkenzhenov outlined the plans for commissioning new power facilities by 2029. This year, it is planned to complete the construction of the CHP-2 Plant in Almaty and Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plants in the Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions. He also presented information on the "Coal-Fired Generation Development" National Project.
Concluding the meeting, the President issued directives for the further development of the fuel and energy sector, including the timely and high-quality execution of planned projects across the oil and gas, petrochemical, and electric power industries. He also emphasized the importance of adopting digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies to ensure the efficient operation of industrial facilities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2026, 14:12 40746
Kazakh Interior Ministry says crimes down 8% in two months of 2026
Images | polisia.kz
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday held a meeting with Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, during which he was briefed on the crime situation as well as the implementation of his directives on ensuring public safety and law and order in the country, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Sadenov reported in two months of this year, the crime rate fell 8 percent or 1,300 fewer reported crimes year on year. A reduction in major crime categories and improvements in crime detection rates were noted.
As part of its systemic fight against online fraud, the country saw a 4 percent decline in the number of cybercrimes thanks to preventive measures and cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies.
In the fight against organized crime, criminal charges were brought against 71 members of organized crime groups, and 11 such groups were eliminated.
Efforts are actively underway to combat drug crime, as five drug laboratories were dismantled. 881.5 kg of drugs were seized, including over 104 kg of synthetic drugs.
The interior minister informed about expanding the implementation of digital solutions to ensure street law and order and road safety, as well as measures to strengthen migration control and ensure the inevitability of punishment.
Sadenov separately noted legislative initiatives aimed at protecting citizens. So, in 2025, Kazakhstan adopted the law on Crime Prevention, criminalizing dropping, stalking, and forced marriage.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set a number of tasks aimed at continuous strengthening of public safety and law and order in the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
27.02.2026, 15:31Why UK-Kazakhstan economic cooperation matters today 27.02.2026, 18:4097561Kazakhstan and Indonesia Strengthen Foreign Policy Dialogue 27.02.2026, 20:2696996Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft 27.02.2026, 13:2595566Kazakhstan ready to further deepen relations with Serbia - Tokayev 27.02.2026, 12:1075451Kazakhstan-Brunei Cooperation Enters a New Phase 05.02.2026, 14:58166151Earthquake jolts Kazakhstan 08.02.2026, 09:45138586Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 09.02.2026, 20:12132126Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 12.02.2026, 17:10129916World Day Of The Turkic Languages Family Celebrated In Helsinki 06.02.2026, 21:02128636Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Interparliamentary Cooperation