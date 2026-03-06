Over 2,111 citizens return home as Kazakhstan continues repatriation flights

Tell a friend

Qatar Airways announced on Thursday that while continuing a temporary halt to flight operations due to the airspace closure, it will begin operating a limited number relief flights starting March 5, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The Qatari airline said on X account it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities.





Qatar Airways will start operating a limited number relief flights from 05 March to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region, reads the post.





The airline said it will operate flights from Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam, as well as from Riyadh to Frankfurt.





The carrier urged passengers of these flights not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification, adding it will contact affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details, travel arrangements and next steps.





It also requested that passengers update their contact information on its official website or the Qatar Airways mobile app so they can be reached with flight information and instructions.





The company stressed it is continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide further updates in due course.