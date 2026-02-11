President Tokayev calls for tougher safeguards against cybercrime

Images | akorda.kz

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of Sunwah Group, Member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong, Jonathan Choi, akorda.kz reports.





President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to the active development of an everlasting comprehensive strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China. In this context, he pointed to the successful implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, which was first presented in Astana in 2013 by President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.





Commending the dynamic development of trade and economic ties between the two countries, the President noted that China is currently Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volumes setting new records year after year.





Special attention during the meeting was given to investment cooperation. President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan consistently creates favorable conditions for attracting foreign investment and provides comprehensive support for joint strategic projects.









According to the President, the world has entered an era of rapid development of artificial intelligence, in which China holds one of the leading positions. In this regard, he expressed interest in strengthening practical cooperation with the Chinese side in this area.





For his part, Jonathan Choi expressed gratitude to the President for the warm reception. He highly praised Kazakhstan’s standing as an attractive and reliable investment jurisdiction, particularly in the financial sector. According to him, this is largely facilitated by consistent support from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Xi Jinping.





The meeting also addressed prospective areas of cooperation in the fields of finance, energy, digitalization, healthcare, agriculture, and construction.