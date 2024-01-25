23.01.2024, 08:37 3831
Strong tremors felt in Almaty after 6.7M earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Strong tremors measuring 5 on MPV scale were felt in Almaty last night. Tremors were also recorded in Astana, Shymkent, and five regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observation and Research and the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan, an earthquake measuring 6.7 on MPV scale occurred at 00:09 Almaty time, 264 kilometers to the southeast of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The coordinates of the quake are 41.22° north latitude, 78.65° east longitude. Tremors measuring 5 and 2 on МSК-64 scale were felt in Almaty and Shymkent respectively, the emergencies authorities say.
Alongside, tremors were felt in Astana city and in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu and Karaganda regions.
All relevant government agencies have been notified. Critical infrastructure is being monitored for possible damages, the emergencies department says.
The tremors continued for several minutes. Many residents hastily left their homes and took to the streets. Some shared photos and videos of the situation in social networks.
Tremors were also felt in Zhetysu region - Taldykorgan city, Tekeli town and Panfilov district. As the local emergencies department said, no injuries were reported.
24.01.2024, 19:45 2616
44 facilities develop cracks after earthquake in Almaty region
44 education, health, and social and cultural facilities sustained cracks in the aftermath of a strong quake hit the region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
As a result of the inspection of the vital and socially significant facilities in Almaty region, cracks were discovered at 44 facilities, including 11 facilities in Uighur district, 14 facilities in Yenbekshikazakh district, 3 facilities in Talgar district, 4 in Kegen district, 2 in Zhambyl district, 3 in Raiymbek district, 3 in Ili district, and 4 in Karasai district.
Some residences also showed cracks in Almaty due to the earthquake.
24.01.2024, 16:56 2441
Heating system breakdowns leave over 40 facilities without heat in N Kazakhstan
Two heating system breakdowns occurred in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan, in 24 hours, Kazinform Ness Agency reports.
As a result, over 40 facilities, including residential buildings and a kindergarten were left without heating.
The video shared in social networks show flows of water running through the damaged pipe.
The authorities promise to restore heating by 08:00 pm.
18.01.2024, 08:29 14241
Mi-8 military helicopter crashes nearby Bishkek
A Mi-8 military helicopter crashed on the outskirts of Bishkek, the state enterprise Kyrgyzaeronavigatsiya reported.
At 10:55 local time, a Mi-8 military helicopter crashed at the Frunze-1 airbase. The fate of the crew is still unknown, the report said.
The Ministry of Defense said that a helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic made an emergency hard landing during training flights. There are casualties.
Officials of the Ministry of Defense and the Northern Military District are working to clarify the circumstances of this incident. Additional information about the results of the investigation will be announced later, the ministry noted, Kabar reports.
17.01.2024, 12:35 14646
Large fire destroys building supplies stores in Shymkent
Fire broke out in one of building supplies stores in Shymkent and spread to the nearby facilities, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the local emergencies department.
The fire broke out in Evrolux, Garmoniya, Medina, Marvarit, and Aigerim building supplies stores and in attached warehouses today at 01:14 am on 1/3 Aiteke Bi Street. The fire covered the area of 1,300 square meters.
The attic rooms of Medina and Evrolux shops collapsed partially.
233 firefighters were involved in fire extinguishing operation.
The fire was isolated at 03:07 am and put out at 04:51 am.
No victims or injuries were reported. Short circuit was reported to be the preliminary cause of the fire.
09.01.2024, 12:35 64521
Bus with rescuers buried in collapsed gold mine still not found
Search and rescue operation for the bus with rescuers which plunged into the collapsed gold mine of JSC Maikainzoloto in Pavlodar region is still underway. Almost 40,000 tons of soil and rock have been disposed from the accident site. After additional geoscanning, carried out today, the course of the operation will be adjusted, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The works are ongoing around the clock. The probable location of the plunged bus was detected on Monday via geoscanning at a depth of 5 meters. 37,000 tons of soil and rock were disposed. After additional geoscanning carried out today, the course of the rescue and search operation will be adjusted, local emergencies department said.
139 people and 47 vehicles are involved in the operation.
A special commission led by Deputy Chairman of the Industrial Safety Committee of the Ministry of Emergencies Mussa Tanabayev will investigate into the cause of the accident.
On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The rockfall depth is about 150 meters, its length is 150-200 meters, and the width is about 500 meters.
JSC Maikainzoloto is a leading company in Central Kazakhstan specializing in extraction and processing of gold-bearing polymetallic ores. Founded in 1932, the company has been operating numerous small, medium and large deposits, including Small Maikain, Maikain A, B, C, D, E, F, Novoye, Naizatas, Zhussaly, Zhilandy, Nauruzbay etc.
Throughout its operation period, the company has extracted 16.7 million tons of ore, which contained 80 tons of gold, 1,240 tons of silver, 204 tons of copper, and 300 tons of zinc. More than 13 million tons of extracted ore was processed at the country’s ore-dressing plants, while the remain ore was shipped as gold-containing flux raw materials to the metallurgical plants of Ural and Kazakhstan.
09.01.2024, 11:30 64686
4 children died, over 20 injured in hospital fire in S. Iraq
Four children died, and more than 20 others suffered from suffocation on Monday in a fire that broke out at a women's and children's hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Diwaniyah, an Interior Ministry source said, Xinhua reported.
The fire broke out in the evening due to an electrical short circuit and the smoke spread to the hospital corridors, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity, adding that 150 people have been transferred to other hospitals.
After several hours, Iraqi civil defense teams managed to put out the fire, the source noted.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has directed to sack the negligent officials in the hospital, according to a statement by his media office.
09.01.2024, 10:22 64881
Central Japan quake death toll reaches 180, with 120 still missing
The death toll from the powerful New Year's Day earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas in central Japan reached 180 with 120 others unaccounted for, local authorities said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.
Local police are set to embark on a large-scale search operation later Tuesday with some 100 personnel in the rubble of a fire-gutted morning marketplace in Wajima, where a major blaze broke out following the magnitude-7.6 quake.
More than 28,000 people continue to shelter at evacuation centers in Ishikawa Prefecture, with around a dozen reportedly infected with the coronavirus at three locations in a town, while at least 3,300 people, mainly in Wajima and the adjacent city of Suzu, remain isolated due to severed roads.
More than 80 schools, including in Wajima and Suzu, cannot hold classes due to damaged facilities.
At the Wajima marketplace, around 200 buildings were destroyed in the fire that began on Jan. 1, according to the local municipal government and firefighters.
There were many wooden buildings in the market, which was popular with tourists due to its more than 1,000 years of history.
Deaths from the quake, which registered a maximum 7 on the country's seismic intensity scale, have been concentrated in Wajima and Suzu, while the number of people who are unaccounted for has fluctuated due to conflicting information.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet approved the allocation of 4.74 billion yen ($33 million) from reserve funds of the fiscal 2023 budget to support the victims of Noto Peninsula quake, including measures to help those affected cope with cold weather.
The government also plans to increase reserve funds earmarked in the draft budget for the next fiscal year starting April from the current 500 billion yen, to fund disaster recovery efforts, according to Kishida.
05.01.2024, 21:15 85856
Japan increases manpower for quake rescues, deaths top 90
Japan on Friday ramped up its search and rescue operations in quake-ravaged Ishikawa Prefecture, deploying additional police and Self-Defense Forces members, as the death toll rose to 94 with over 200 people unaccounted for, Kyodo reports.
The search for survivors faced ongoing challenges due to extensive structural damage, landslides and aftershocks following the magnitude-7.6 temblor that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day.
The National Police Agency has boosted its disaster response team in Ishikawa Prefecture to around 1,100 from 700, while the government has more than doubled the number of SDF troops deployed to disaster-affected areas to around 5,000.
In the hard-hit coastal city of Wajima, which also saw a major fire breakout after the quake, the mayor disclosed around 100 reported cases of people believed trapped under collapsed buildings.
Road damage and congestion are also hindering relief operations, with over 30,000 evacuees remaining at some 370 shelters in Ishikawa Prefecture.
Some 160 people are isolated due to severed roads, while about 27,000 homes still have no power and some 68,000 remain without running water in the prefecture.
With the evacuation period likely to be prolonged, adequate supplies are yet to reach areas in need and concerns over hygiene management are growing.
