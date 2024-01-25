Strong tremors felt in Almaty after 6.7M earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan  

Tell a friend

Strong tremors measuring 5 on MPV scale were felt in Almaty last night. Tremors were also recorded in Astana, Shymkent, and five regions, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observation and Research and the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan, an earthquake measuring 6.7 on MPV scale occurred at 00:09 Almaty time, 264 kilometers to the southeast of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The coordinates of the quake are 41.22° north latitude, 78.65° east longitude. Tremors measuring 5 and 2 on МSК-64 scale were felt in Almaty and Shymkent respectively, the emergencies authorities say.









Alongside, tremors were felt in Astana city and in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu and Karaganda regions.





All relevant government agencies have been notified. Critical infrastructure is being monitored for possible damages, the emergencies department says.





The tremors continued for several minutes. Many residents hastily left their homes and took to the streets. Some shared photos and videos of the situation in social networks.





Tremors were also felt in Zhetysu region - Taldykorgan city, Tekeli town and Panfilov district. As the local emergencies department said, no injuries were reported.