Kazakh FM pays official visit to Bahrain

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.





The Bahraini side attached special importance to the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Minister was received by the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to whom he conveyed warm greetings and wishes on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





Tileuberdi introduced the interlocutor to the new stage of political and economic modernization of Kazakhstan. In turn, the King highly appreciated the pace of modern development of Kazakhstan and expressed support for the reforms of the President Tokayev carried out for the benefit of the Kazakh people.





Taking into account the dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Bahraini political cooperation, the parties noted the importance of continuing the dialogue at the highest level. In order to expand trade and economic ties, we agreed to make joint efforts to resolve transport and logistics issues. The parties also exchanged views on the international situation in the world and on regional and global security issues.





During the talks with the Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the parties discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields. The Kazakh side stressed that Bahrain is an important partner of our country in the Middle East. "Thanks to mutual political support, now we have friendly relations based on mutual trust and active cooperation," Minister Tileuberdi said.





The parties positively assessed the high level of cooperation between the two countries, while emphasizing that the existing potential in the trade and economic sphere is not being fully used. In this regard, an agreement was reached on the development of a Roadmap for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, which will reflect specific areas of further cooperation.





During the meeting with Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the entire range of issues of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres was discussed. The Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to interregional cooperation within the framework of the dialogue platform "Central Asia - Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf".





The Bahraini side welcomed the first official visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister to Bahrain in the history of bilateral relations and expressed hope that it would give an additional impetus to further development of cooperation in all spheres.





The program of the visit ended with negotiations at the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry. With the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Samir al Nass and representatives of the Bahraini business circles, ways to intensify trade, economic and investment ties, as well as cooperation between the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and the International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) of Bahrain were discussed. An agreement was reached on the establishment of a Business Council of the two countries to stimulate direct contacts between businessmen and identify promising areas of cooperation.





Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue cooperation aimed at expanding mutual trade and increasing investment volumes, as well as developing cooperation in various sectors of the economy.