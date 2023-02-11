Kazakhstan-Arab countries coop discussed in Astana
CA Inter-Parliamentary Forum adopts Turkistan Declaration
Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
Lithuania’s Honorary Consulate to open in N Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani rescuers join recovery efforts in Türkiye
Kazakhstan to evacutate its nationals from quake-hit Türkiye
Kazakhstan launches new Astana International Forum to address key global challenges
Today, across the globe we face historic challenges, the likes of which we have not encountered for decades or longer. These challenges are putting unprecedented pressure on the international community, creating new dividing lines and challenging the principles of globalization and multilateralism.
So far no information about Kazakhstanis among those killed, injured in Türkiye quake - MFA
According to our embassy in Türkiye, as of 15:00 pm Astana time the nationals of Kazakhstan have not requested help after the powerful earthquake in the southeast of Türkiye. Our consul keeps in constant touch with the emergency authorities of Türkiye," Smadiyarov said at the weekly press briefing at the ministry.
There are no nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the lists of those killed or injured. Rescue operation is ongoing due to mass destructions caused by the earthquake," he added.
Kazakh FM pays official visit to Bahrain
