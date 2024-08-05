This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Qatar are set to Cooperate in Cybersecurity
Astana and Brussels Compare Notes on Current Issues of Cooperation
It was important to me to come here, to Astana, to reaffirm our strong commitment to strengthen our cooperation with Central Asia as a whole, and Kazakhstan in particular. Under the leadership of President Tokayev, Kazakhstan has embarked on the path of the wide range of political and economic reforms that we support," stated the EU High Representative.
Kazakhstan Participated in 46th Session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee
It is an honor for Kazakhstan to participate in the work of this reputable and influential body of UNESCO. In the upcoming four sessions of the Committee, Kazakh experts are ready to contribute meaningfully to our common efforts to preserve the natural and cultural heritage recognized as important and valuable for the entire humanity," said the head of the delegation, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov.
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Potential Presented in Delhi
IT Sector is a Promising Area for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received the Ambassador of Estonia
Economic and Investment Issues of Cooperation Were Discussed with the Head of the Saudi Fund for Development
Practical Ways to Deepen Trade and Economic Cooperation with Kazakhstan were Discussed at the Government of Thailand
Kazakhstan Appoints First Official Representative to ICAO
