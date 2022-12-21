Система Orphus

Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation

19.12.2022, 12:42 5741
Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov made a working trip to the Republic of the Philippines, within the framework of which he held meetings and negotiations with the leadership of the Philippine state bodies and representatives of business circles, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

In particular, negotiations were held with the Undersecretary of Trade and Industry Carolina Sanchez and the Assistant Secretary for Industry Development and Trade Policy of the Department of Trade and Industry Allan Gepty on increasing trade volumes, expanding cooperation in such areas as industry, agriculture, logistics, tourism, health and investment. The parties agreed on the need to establish an Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. In the first quarter of 2023, coordination meetings between interested state institutions of the two countries are planned.

With the Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs Nathaniel Imperial, Ambassador Sarekenov discussed ways to strengthen political interaction. An agreement was reached on holding political consultations between foreign offices in 2023.

Possible areas of cooperation in the energy sector were discussed with the Secretary of Energy Raphael Lotilla. The parties exchanged views on the prospects for the export of Kazakhstan’s oil, coal, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of nuclear and green energy.

The Kazakh diplomat also met with the Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jude Aguilar, the Secretary General of the Chamber Ruben Pascual, the President of the Human Resources Development Foundation of the Chamber Alberto Fenix. The Philippine side expressed interest in strengthening business partnerships with its Kazakhstani colleagues. The possibility of organizing a visit of representatives of the Chamber to Kazakhstan to sign a memorandum of cooperation and hold the Kazakhstani-Philippine Trade and Investment Forum was discussed.

Within the framework of the meeting with the heads of a number of Philippine companies, a presentation was made on the favourable business and investment climate of Kazakhstan, its transit, transport and export potential.

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan - EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels

20.12.2022, 07:48 1976
Kazakhstan - EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
Kazakh-European cooperation in the field of digitalization was discussed in Brussels at a roundtable on Digitalization and Connectivity: How Can EU and Kazakhstan Cooperate Better, co-organized by European Neighborhood Council and the Mission of Kazakhstan to the EU. The event was attended by senior officials from leading European institutions, experts, business, diplomats and the mass media.
 

Digitalization is a powerful tool for the future of new Kazakhstan, and the digital transformation determines the competitiveness of companies, nations and even entire regions. Kazakhstan has set itself a strategic task to become one of the largest digital hubs in the continent," said Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, Head of Kazakhstan’s Mission to the EU, in his welcoming remarks. In this regard he reminded that Kazakhstan achieved considerable progress in meeting the related challenges and today, for example, occupies the high 28th place in the UN E-government Development Ranking.

 

Our priorities align with the ones set by the European Union and its member states, as well as its ambitious Initiative of Digital Connectivity for Central Asia, presented last month at the Samarkand conference on connectivity for sustainable development," the Ambassador stressed.

 
The Kazakh diplomat also briefed the audience on the priorities of public policy in the field of development of ICT, presented by the President of Kazakhstan at the Digital Bridge 2022 International Forum on Digital Technologies and Business and urged European institutions and businesses to intensity cooperation with Kazakhstan in this crucial area of development of contemporary societies and economies.
 
Senior officials from the office of the EU Special Representative for Central Asia and the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships shared their views on the current state and prospects for expanding EU - Kazakhstan cooperation in the field. It was noted that the subject of cooperation in the development of digitalization is one of the elements of the strategy for the development of connectivity between EU and the countries of Central Asia, as discussed recently at the meetings of the President of the European Council and the heads of states of Central Asia in Astana on October 27 and the heads of foreign affairs agencies in Samarkand on November 17.
 
According to Samuel Vesterbye, Director of the European Neighborhood Council, an independent think tank specializing in promoting the cooperation between the EU and the countries of Southeast Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia and Turkey, developing digital and transport connectivity with Central Asia can help unlock the region’s rich human, economic and transit potentials, and strengthen trade and economic links between Asia and Europe.
 
Relevant projects in the sphere of automation of processes in international transport networks and processing of big data proposed for implementation in Kazakhstan were well presented by the business community of Belgium and Luxembourg, namely, by Senior Project Manager of Camco Technologies Werner Peeters, and Co-Founder and Head of Technology and Research of Data Things Francois Fouquet.
 
The Kazakh professional community’s views were presented at the event by President of the Internet Association of Kazakhstan Shavkat Sabirov, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Association of Information Security Victor Pokusov and reputable Kazakh expert in ICT Alexander Lyakhov. During the discussion, it was noted that Kazakhstan was interested in constructive interaction with European partners to strengthen its digital sector, enhance security standards, and train highly professional personnel.
 
In addition, the Kazakh experts held meetings in Brussels at the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Partnerships and the European External Action Service’s Division for Connectivity and Digital Transition, where they exchanged views on relevant areas of cooperation within the EU Strategy on Central Asia, and Kazakhstan’s role within the EU’s Initiative of Digital Connectivity for Central Asia.
 
The Team Europe initiative on digital connectivity for Central Asia was presented at the Central Asia - EU Ministerial Conference on Connectivity on 18 November 2022 in Samarkand. The program is part of the Global Gateway strategy aimed at promoting the EU's energy, transport and digital connectivity with partner countries. As part of the initiative, the EU intends to support the use of satellite communications for residents of remote areas of Central Asian countries, including by improving the regulatory and legal framework and developing satellite connectivity operators (SatComs).
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Slovak city of Banska Bystrica

19.12.2022, 20:26 4721
Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Slovak city of Banska Bystrica
An official opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Slovakia, the first after a long break, took place on. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Slovakia Tolezhan Barlybaev, leadership of the Banska Bystrica region, representatives of the public, business, scientific and cultural circles, journalists and diplomats attended the event, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
Addressing the guests of the ceremony, Vassilenko noted that the opening of the Honorary Consulate is timed to the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Slovakia (January 1, 1993).
 
The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of the opening of a Kazakh Honorary Consulate in Banska Bystrica, a major financial, scientific, educational and tourist center in Slovakia, where the National Bank of the Slovak Republic and international financial companies, leading universities and research institutes of the country are located. It was no coincidence the opening ceremony of the honorary consulate was attended by President of the Conference of Rectors of Slovakia - Rector of the Technical University in Zvolen Rudolf Kropil, major Slovak business people in the fields of construction, industry, medicine and others.
 
Introducing Tibor Lebocky, the new Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a well-known public figure and President of the Slovak Hunting Chamber, the Kazakh diplomat expressed that the activities of the Consulate would contribute to the development and strengthening of the Kazakh-Slovak cooperation in areas such as culture, science, education, economy and trade. The top priority of the Kazakh consulate is the protection of the rights of and the provision of assistance to Kazakh citizens abroad.
 
Vassilenko informed the participants of the event about political events in Kazakhstan, emphasizing that the results of the recent presidential elections became evidence of the public support to the course of reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a symbol of political maturity of the Kazakh society and the pledge of further promotion of large-scale state transformations. He noted the people of Kazakhstan met the Independence Day with optimism and faith in the future.
 
On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Deputy Minister summarized the dynamic, progressive development of Kazakh-Slovak cooperation, noting the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Slovakia, the first after a long break, is another important step in strengthening the traditionally friendly bilateral relations.
 
In turn, the newly appointed Honorary Consul thanked the Kazakh side for the trust and assured of his readiness to actively participate in further strengthening trade and economic relations, building up business contacts between representatives of the business circles of the two countries, as well as developing cultural and humanitarian ties.
 
As part of the event, with the support of the Ayalagan Alaqan Public Charitable Foundation, an exhibition of drawings by Kazakh children with disabilities title The World through the Eyes of Children, as well as a photo exhibition "Kazakhstan: Striving for the Future" were organized. Guests of the ceremony also received books about the nature and culture of Kazakhstan.
 

Kazakhstan-U.S. coop in education discussed in Astana

15.12.2022, 10:42 11241
Kazakhstan-U.S. coop in education discussed in Astana
FLEX exchange program and other issues of education were discussed at a meeting of Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum in Astana on December14, Kazinform reports.
 
As the Ministry’s press office informed, the sides discussed also training programmes for teachers and recognition of certificates.
 

Kazakhstan and the U.S. have established mutually beneficial cooperation in education. We support various exchange programs. For instance, more than 2,000 Kazakh schoolchildren have already studied under the FLEX program in the U.S. We work also on development of STEM and inclusive education. I hope for further cooperation in all these areas," Askhat Aimagambetov noted.

 
The U.S. Ambassador expressed readiness for the cooperation and pointed out the potential of the bilateral cooperation.
 

The education of the younger generation is the future of a country. It is an important mission. As you noted, we have been successfully cooperating for many years. We are ready for further cooperation, in particular, in regards to the training programmes for teachers of Kazakhstan," Daniel Rosenblum said.

 
The meeting focused also on other issues of interaction in education: teachers’ refresher courses, development of colleges and inclusive education.
 
The parties expressed interest in further strengthening and expansion of partnership in pre-school, secondary, technical and vocational education.
 

Political reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Office of President of Hungary

14.12.2022, 16:41 19221
Political reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Office of President of Hungary
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov held a meeting with the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic of Hungary Kristof Altusz, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
First of all, the Kazakh diplomat informed Kristof Altus about the key priorities of the new term in office of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The meeting was also focused on political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan and the goals of building a fair state, fair economy and fair society.
 
During the meeting the parties also discussed topical issues on the international agenda, the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Hungarian relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, plans for bilateral visits at the highest and high levels in the coming year, the potential expansion of the legal framework, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations.
 
Particular emphasis was placed on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary within the framework of EU. Namely, the prospects for cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, energy, green economy, as well as visa facilitation between the two countries were discussed.
 
Concluding the meeting the two diplomats confirmed their commitment to the course of further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, and also expressed confidence in the further development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations across the whole spectrum of cooperation.
 

Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany

13.12.2022, 13:28 23616
Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi is on a visit to the Federal Republic of Germany. On the first day of the visit, the Minister took part as an honorary guest in a solemn event dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy (ECGE), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The celebration was attended by Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Vice-Chancellor - Federal Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck, heads of state bodies of Germany, top managers of leading German companies and business associations.


ECGE is one of the largest and oldest business communities promoting investment projects with German capital in 29 countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The Committee unites the largest key business associations in Germany, representing the interests of almost all areas of business.

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Tileuberdi met with Federal Chancellor of Germany Scholz, as well as hold negotiations with Deputy Chairman of the Board of the ECGE Hans-Ulrich Engel and Executive Director Michael Harms.


Congratulatory message from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented to the leadership of the ECGE, which noted the invaluable contribution of the Eastern Committee to the development of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.
 

Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko

13.12.2022, 09:57 24516
Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Kazakhstan Ewa Polano, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized dynamic and progressive development of bilateral partnership in all key areas. In the course of the conversation, the Ambassador was also informed about political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.


Ambassador Polano expressed the aspiration to intensify cooperation in the sphere of trade, setting the goal of substantially increasing its volume.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain active cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Source: kazinform 
 

Course of reforms and cooperation with Kazakhstan in focus of OSCE Permanent Council meeting

09.12.2022, 11:31 41971
Course of reforms and cooperation with Kazakhstan in focus of OSCE Permanent Council meeting
As part of a working visit to Vienna, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko took part in a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, where he made a report on the results of the presidential elections, the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and the vision of the Republic of Kazakhstan for further cooperation with the OSCE, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh diplomat noted that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was re-elected by the majority of Kazakhstanis, which was strong evidence of support for the political course of the Head of State, aimed at building a "Just State, Just Economy, and Just Society".

The election set a new standard of openness and transparency of the electoral process in Kazakhstan and demonstrated the high level of political culture and maturity of our society" Mr. Vassilenko said.


We have received strong pledges of support from many of our partners, and hope the OSCE follows in their footsteps and will continue to play an important role in promoting the development and strengthening of democratic processes in our country," he continued. "At the same time, to make our partnership more productive, a deeper understanding of the entire context of ongoing reforms is needed. This is a challenge that each democratic system faces".


Addressing the session participants, Mr. Vassilenko also stressed that the current geopolitical situation requires unity within the Organization and called the OSCE countries to cooperate.

In response, the heads of the missions of the European Union, Russia, Great Britain, the USA, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan highly appreciated the reform efforts of the President and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. They firmly supported the course toward further democratization of the country, expressing readiness to continue assisting in Kazakhstan's processes.

To further develop cooperation with the OSCE, Mr. Vassilenko met with the Secretary General of the Organization, Helga Schmid, and the Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro. They discussed the current situation in the Organization, as well as security issues in the OSCE space in light of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening the OSCE as a unique and highly demanded organization whose potential for conflict resolution and development of cooperation is far from being exhausted.

The Deputy Minister also informed Ms. Ribeiro about the country's planned large-scale political and socio-economic reforms and the possibility of further participation by the OSCE in these processes.

The parties discussed the implementation of the previously reached agreements and outlined the prospects for further cooperation in light of the new reforms of the Head of State.
 

Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day

09.12.2022, 08:28 41896
The event was held on the Square of Peoples’ Friendship
The military orchestras of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan gave a joint festive concert for the residents and guests of Tashkent in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was held on the Square of Peoples’ Friendship.

The orchestras demonstrated the unique culture and musical traditions of the two countries, by performing popular jazz compositions and famous national melodies.

The National Military-Patriotic Center of the Kazakh Armed Forces performed Batyrlar Izimen, Aq Sissa, Kozimnin Karasy, Adai, Tugan Zher and other popular Kazakh melodies.

In an interview with Kazinform, Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov said, it was the Military Orchestra’s first visit to Uzbekistan.

At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan, the creative team of the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces gave a festive concert in Uzbekistan. Despite the harsh and cold weather in Tashkent, I would like to highlight a warm welcome by our neighbors. I am confident that our interaction will strengthen and will contribute to military security of our republics and the entire Central Asian region," Sultan Kamaletdinov said.


In turn, Deputy Defense Minister of Uzbekistan, Colonel Hamdam Karshiyev expressed his gratitude to the Kazakhstani colleagues.

We are thankful to our Kazakhstani friends who arrived here with a festive concert to congratulate the Uzbek people on the Day of Constitution. In the past 5 years, the interaction between our ministries has strengthened significantly. Special attention is given to the military-patriotic upbringing, and today’s event contributes to it. The colorful sound of the Kazakh national instruments and orchestral music was highly appreciated by cadets of the military educational institutions and by ordinary citizens and guests of the capital of Uzbekistan," he said.

 

