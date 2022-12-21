This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation
Kazakhstan - EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
Digitalization is a powerful tool for the future of new Kazakhstan, and the digital transformation determines the competitiveness of companies, nations and even entire regions. Kazakhstan has set itself a strategic task to become one of the largest digital hubs in the continent," said Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, Head of Kazakhstan’s Mission to the EU, in his welcoming remarks. In this regard he reminded that Kazakhstan achieved considerable progress in meeting the related challenges and today, for example, occupies the high 28th place in the UN E-government Development Ranking.
Our priorities align with the ones set by the European Union and its member states, as well as its ambitious Initiative of Digital Connectivity for Central Asia, presented last month at the Samarkand conference on connectivity for sustainable development," the Ambassador stressed.
Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan opens in Slovak city of Banska Bystrica
Kazakhstan-U.S. coop in education discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan and the U.S. have established mutually beneficial cooperation in education. We support various exchange programs. For instance, more than 2,000 Kazakh schoolchildren have already studied under the FLEX program in the U.S. We work also on development of STEM and inclusive education. I hope for further cooperation in all these areas," Askhat Aimagambetov noted.
The education of the younger generation is the future of a country. It is an important mission. As you noted, we have been successfully cooperating for many years. We are ready for further cooperation, in particular, in regards to the training programmes for teachers of Kazakhstan," Daniel Rosenblum said.
Political reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Office of President of Hungary
Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany
Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko
Course of reforms and cooperation with Kazakhstan in focus of OSCE Permanent Council meeting
The election set a new standard of openness and transparency of the electoral process in Kazakhstan and demonstrated the high level of political culture and maturity of our society" Mr. Vassilenko said.
We have received strong pledges of support from many of our partners, and hope the OSCE follows in their footsteps and will continue to play an important role in promoting the development and strengthening of democratic processes in our country," he continued. "At the same time, to make our partnership more productive, a deeper understanding of the entire context of ongoing reforms is needed. This is a challenge that each democratic system faces".
Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day
At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan, the creative team of the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Kazakhstan Armed Forces gave a festive concert in Uzbekistan. Despite the harsh and cold weather in Tashkent, I would like to highlight a warm welcome by our neighbors. I am confident that our interaction will strengthen and will contribute to military security of our republics and the entire Central Asian region," Sultan Kamaletdinov said.
We are thankful to our Kazakhstani friends who arrived here with a festive concert to congratulate the Uzbek people on the Day of Constitution. In the past 5 years, the interaction between our ministries has strengthened significantly. Special attention is given to the military-patriotic upbringing, and today’s event contributes to it. The colorful sound of the Kazakh national instruments and orchestral music was highly appreciated by cadets of the military educational institutions and by ordinary citizens and guests of the capital of Uzbekistan," he said.
