Kazakh Volunteers in Qatar Recognized for Their Contribution to Evacuation Efforts

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The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the State of Qatar held a meeting with Kazakh volunteers residing in Qatar who assisted the Embassy in organizing the evacuation of Kazakh citizens amid the escalation of regional tensions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev commended the volunteers for their dedication, high sense of responsibility, and ability to act effectively and in close coordination under challenging circumstances.





In his remarks, the Ambassador quoted the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: "To be a volunteer means to do good deeds, to spread kindness, to set an example for others, and to faithfully serve and care for the Motherland," noting that these values were clearly reflected in the volunteers’ actions.





He further emphasized that their efforts are a vivid example of genuine patriotism and civic solidarity. Despite the risks and challenges, the volunteers demonstrated courage, cohesion, and compassion, working in close coordination with the Embassy to assist Kazakh citizens, including children, women, and persons with disabilities.





Overall, Kazakh volunteers in Qatar provided significant support to the Embassy at all stages of organizing evacuation measures during the period of regional escalation.