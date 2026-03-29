This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Speaker of the Japanese Parliament was briefed on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution
relevant news
Kazakh Volunteers in Qatar Recognized for Their Contribution to Evacuation Efforts
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Qatar’s Shura Council Highly Commends the Outcomes of the Referendum in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Results of Referendum on Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Were Discussed in Helsinki
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Potential for Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and India in the Pharmaceutical Industry was Discussed at a Business Forum in Almaty
More than 12 thousand Indian students currently study in Kazakhstan, with the majority enrolled in medical universities. This reflects the high level of trust in Kazakhstan’s education system and creates a strong foundation for future ties in healthcare and medical research. A clear example of this is the recent investment project by India’s MSN Group to construct a full-cycle pharmaceutical plant in the Almaty region", Alibek Kuantyrov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The Arab Republic of Egypt Has Been Removed From the List of Countries Not Recommended for Travel
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China hits $48.7 billion
Bilateral trade turnover reached $48.7 billion, increasing 11% year on year. Cooperation is steadily strengthening in such areas as energy and mineral extraction, petrochemicals, transport and logistics, as well as infrastructure. Meanwhile, cooperation is expanding in new sectors such as automotive manufacturing, modern agriculture, green energy, and the production of construction materials," the diplomat said.
The introduction of the reciprocal visa-free regime continues to yield a positive effect. The flow of people between the two countries has increased significantly. The average daily passenger traffic at the Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center has approached 30,000 people," said Han Chunlin.
The year 2026 is of great significance for both China and Kazakhstan. For China, this year marks the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and for Kazakhstan, the beginning of adopting the new Constitution, and the continued strengthening of political reforms. The 15th Five-Year Plan period is becoming a key period for consolidating the foundation and exerting efforts in all directions to carry out socialist modernization. We are undoubtedly facing a new round of vigorous development. At the same time, guided by the strategy of a Just Kazakhstan, the nation is confidently moving toward accomplishing its national development goals. As President Xi Jinping noted, China and Kazakhstan are undergoing a pivotal period of their own development and revival," the ambassador stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic Intend to Deepen Substantive Dialogue at the Level of Foreign Policy Authorities
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for Kazakh-Slovak Cooperation in Agriculture Were Discussed in Bratislava
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
22.03.2026, 06:15World leaders congratulate President Tokayev and all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz 23.03.2026, 17:42Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East - Tokayev137521Kazakhstan opposes the involvement of neutral states in military actions in the Middle East - Tokayev 22.03.2026, 18:59132926Russia’s carrier rocket with Progress MS-33 resupply ship launches from Baikonur to orbital outpost 22.03.2026, 18:47128826Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran exchange Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz greetings 22.03.2026, 09:00121736Unsettled weather predicted across Kazakhstan 18.03.2026, 20:24194781Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy 17.03.2026, 20:18190321President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 18.03.2026, 19:20187216Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria 21.03.2026, 22:33185361The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 20.03.2026, 21:24183156The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava