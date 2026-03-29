The Speaker of the Japanese Parliament was briefed on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution

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Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, met with Eisuke Mori, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Diet of Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev outlined the key provisions of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, which will come into effect on July 1, 2026. He noted that the nationwide referendum demonstrated strong public support for the proposed constitutional principles and values. The Ambassador also highlighted the role of newly established socio-political institutions, including the unicameral Quryltai (Parliament) and the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), designed to enhance public participation in governance and ensure broader representation across society.





Eisuke Mori commended Kazakhstan’s ongoing political transformation and international engagement, describing the country as a "wise nation." He stated that the adoption of the new Constitution is an important milestone for the country’s further development and expressed interest in strengthening interparliamentary cooperation. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s significant economic potential and the opportunities to expand trade, economic and investment ties between the two countries.





The two sides also exchanged views on advancing interparliamentary dialogue, including through Japan’s Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan.