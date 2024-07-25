Kazakhstan Appoints First Official Representative to ICAO

Tell a friend

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Timur Tlegenov presented the letter of credentials to the Secretary General of ICAO Juan Carlos Salazar at ICAO headquarters in Montreal, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The meeting addressed a broad array of issues focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation.





Secretary General Salazar warmly congratulated Timur Tlegenov on his new role and extended his deep appreciation to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for establishing Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representation to ICAO. Juan Carlos Salazar expressed confidence that this initiative would significantly enhance the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and ICAO.





The Secretary General also praised Kazakhstan’s achievements and influence on the global stage, recognizing its strong relationships with countries and international organizations.





He noted, "ICAO highly values and commends Kazakhstan's initiatives and its role to enhance flight safety and improve air transport accessibility, viewing them as exemplary."





Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative conveyed greetings from the country’s leadership and expressed strong support for ICAO’s initiatives in fostering multifaceted cooperation in civil aviation with Kazakhstan.





Timur Tlegenov stated, "Kazakhstan is an active participant in ICAO, and I am convinced that our first-ever permanent mission will further enhance the consistent implementation of Kazakhstan’s high standards of flight and aviation safety." He also discussed the current state of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation industry, highlighting the key priorities and objectives in this sector.





In conclusion, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding practical dialogue, highlighting its importance for future cooperation between Kazakhstan and ICAO.