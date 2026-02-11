10.02.2026, 16:18 3426
Kazakhstan Pavilion in Mumbai Receives International Recognition
Kazakh delegation took part in one of Asia's largest international tourism exhibitions, Outbound Travel Market (OTM) 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation included representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India and the Almaty City Administration. In addition, the event was attended by executives from leading Kazakhstan's tourism companies, as well as representatives from organizations such as Air Astana, the Ritz-Carlton Kazakhstan hotel chain, and other industry-specific companies.
The Kazakhstan pavilion presented the country's rich and harmonious cultural heritage, embodied in a contemporary design solution. The exhibition vividly demonstrated Kazakhstan's national craftsmanship, culture, and identity, helping to strengthen its position as one of Central Asia's leading touristic destinations.
The exhibition attracted considerable attention from the professional community and, at the end of the exhibition, was awarded the prestigious prize for "Best Promotion of Urban Tourism."
As part of the exhibition in Mumbai, the Kazakh delegation held more than 100 targeted B2B meetings with leading tour operators, airlines, and international hotel chains. The talks focused on developing inbound tourism, creating new tourism products, and expanding partnerships, with a particular emphasis on the promising Indian market.
On the final day of the exhibition, Kazakhstan strengthened its steadily developing cooperation with the Indian tourism industry by organizing a themed networking evening held in conjunction with the OTM-2026 exhibition.
The format of the meeting combined the presentation of touristic destinations and substantive industry dialogue, which clearly reflected the sustained momentum of cooperation between Kazakhstan and India in the fields of tourism, aviation, and investment.
10.02.2026, 19:44 3696
Kazakhstan Showcased Its Achievements in the Space Sector in Vienna
The delegation of Kazakhstan took part in the 63rd session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (STSC COPUOS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the session, Director of the Vasiliy Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute, Chingiz Omarov delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan's current scientific and technical achievements in the field of space situational awareness (SSA), and presented promising areas of cooperation in the field of near-Earth space monitoring and ensuring the safety of space activities.
On the sidelines of the session, Ch.Omarov held a meeting with representatives of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAE Space Agency). During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the development of scientific and applied cooperation in the space sector, including possible joint initiatives in the field of space research, data exchange and SSA technologies.
The participation of the Kazakh side in the work of the STSC COPUOS confirms the commitment of Kazakhstan to strengthening international cooperation in the space sector and contributing to global efforts to ensure the safety and sustainability of space activities.
09.02.2026, 17:00 8361
Kazakhstan’s Digital Achievements Presented in Kuwait
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, took part in the 5th General Assembly of the "Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)" and the International Digital Cooperation Forum held in Kuwait City, together with a delegation from the Ministry of AI and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During a thematic panel on the future of the digital economy, Kazakh diplomat presented the results of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation. It was emphasized that, according to the UN E-Government Development Index 2024, Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries worldwide and is included in the group of countries with a very high level of e-government development, while ranking 10th globally in online services.
In his remarks, Ambassador highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic approach to digitalization as a key element of economic infrastructure and a driver of national competitiveness. Measures aimed at developing a platform-based e-government model, introducing proactive public services, and expanding digital solutions for citizens and businesses were presented.
Information was also shared on the comprehensive three-year accelerated digital transformation program being implemented on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The program provides for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure, construction of data centers, expansion of computing capacity, and workforce training.
Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to exchange practical experience with DCO member states in the fields of e-government, artificial intelligence, digital services, and cybersecurity.
The issue of Kazakhstan’s accession to the "Digital Cooperation Organization" was also discussed on the sidelines of the events. Participation of the Kazakh delegation in the DCO activities thus became an important step toward strengthening international cooperation in digitalization and promoting Kazakhstan’s technological development experience at the global level.
06.02.2026, 22:09 19311
Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the terrorist attack in Islamabad that resulted in multiple casualties, akorda.kz reports.
The President of Kazakhstan firmly condemned this heinous act and conveyed words of heartfelt support to the families of the victims and those injured, expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan.
21.11.2025, 09:41 352786
Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana
The third round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Qatar were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Ahmed Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar led the delegations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding multifaceted cooperation and injecting new momentum into the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The focus was on further strengthening political interaction, improving coordination mechanisms between the foreign ministries, and exploring new areas for the development of bilateral relations.
Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of consistently implementing the agreements reached at the highest level during meetings between the leaders of the two countries in Astana and Doha last year, which laid a solid foundation for long-term cooperation.
Considerable attention was paid to economic and investment cooperation. The parties exchanged views on the prospects for developing joint projects in the energy sector, the financial sector, telecommunications, agro-industrial complex, logistics, and digital technologies.
Cultural and humanitarian issues played an important role in the dialogue. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening ties between their peoples.
Furthermore, the parties exchanged assessments of key international and regional processes. They noted the similarity of their approaches to pressing issues of international security and sustainable development, as well as the highly productive interaction at the UN, OIC, CICA, IOFS and other multilateral platforms.
20.11.2025, 22:10 358871
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Ahmed Hassan Al-Hammadi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutors acknowledged the high level of political dialog, the dynamic development of trade and investment ties, and reviewed current issues of bilateral cooperation.
Special attention was paid to the effective implementation of the agreements, in particular major investment projects, reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visits to Doha last year.
Concluding the meeting the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation between the two countries.
21.10.2025, 15:30 535871
Kazakhstan and European Union Committed to Further Expanding Strategic Partnership
On the margins of the ministerial meeting dedicated to advancing the agenda of infrastructure connectivity between the countries of Central Asia, the Eastern Partnership, Türkiye, and the European Union, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov held meetings with Vice-President of the European Commission - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversations, the parties expressed their satisfaction with the multifaceted and dynamically developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, which is built on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests.
This progress has been facilitated by the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states.
This December marks the 10th anniversary of the EPCA, which has brought Kazakhstan - EU relations to a qualitatively new level. It was underlined that among the 29 areas of cooperation outlined in the agreement, Astana and Brussels are jointly implementing shared priorities in the fields of transport and logistics, critical raw materials, green energy, digital transformation, agriculture, education, and science.
Deputy Minister Issetov noted that strengthening bilateral cooperation contributes to the development of cross-regional interaction between the Central Asian countries and the European Union. In this context, he emphasized the importance of the effective implementation of the agreements reached at the "CA - EU" Summit held in Samarkand last April.
The Kazakh diplomat also briefed his counterparts on the main directions of reforms in Kazakhstan, as outlined in the September State-of-the-Nation Address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, titled "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation".
The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming joint international events at the high and highest levels, including the forthcoming visit by EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais to Astana.
Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue their dialogue and advance joint projects across all areas of the Kazakhstan - EU partnership.
14.10.2025, 21:07 591036
Kazakhstan Presented the Results of National Reports on Human Rights to the Diplomatic Corps
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan presented the outcomes of its review of national reports on the implementation of commitments under the Universal Periodic Review of the UN Human Rights Council and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Representatives from over 50 diplomatic missions and 12 international organizations participated in the event, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The keynote addresses were delivered by Botagoz Zhakselekova, Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Didar Temenov, Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
B.Zhakselekova provided a detailed overview of comprehensive changes in legislation and law enforcement practices, including simplifying the registration procedure for political parties, introducing a 30% quota for women, youth, and persons with disabilities in elected bodies, expanding the powers and strengthening the independence of the Ombudsman, adopting a law on peaceful assemblies, launching the petition system, as well as strengthening penalties for domestic violence and measures to combat torture and human trafficking.
During the briefing D. Temenov expressed gratitude to the representatives of UN member states for their support of Kazakhstan's political and democratic reforms. He particularly recalled the opinion of UN Human Rights Committee experts noting the positive changes in the country's human rights legislation and measures to improve human rights institutions. The Kazakh diplomat also praised the high level of cooperation with the UN and the OSCE in this area.
Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan/Director of the World Health Organization Country Office Skender Syla and Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana Alexey Rogov confirmed their readiness for further engagement with Kazakhstan in the promotion and protection of human rights.
Participants expressed interest in the information on Kazakhstan's plans to implement the recommendations received following the defense of these reports and noted the importance of continuing Kazakhstan's constructive dialogue with international human rights mechanisms.
14.10.2025, 09:25 589686
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held a Meeting with the Director-General of the FAO
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Qu Dongyu during his working visit to Italy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister congratulated his counterpart on the Organization’s 80th anniversary, noting its contribution to global food security and sustainable agricultural development.
Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that joint projects have already been launched within the framework of the Partnership Program between Kazakhstan and FAO, and expressed readiness to further expand cooperation in this area.
The parties discussed ways to promote cooperation and considered the possibility of establishing a second partnership program in the field of water resources.
At the end of the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev and Director-General Qu Dongyu took part in the official opening of the "Kazakhstan" Room at FAO headquarters, which is a multifunctional space, open to all member states and the Organization’s Secretariat.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Minister noted that this event marks an important milestone in the development of close and fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and FAO, which began when the country joined the Organization in 1997.
In recent years, our interaction with FAO, including within the framework of the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Program, has enabled us to ensure broad cooperation in key sectors. The opening of this hall is not just a gesture of goodwill, but also a clear demonstration of our commitment to the common goals and principles of multilateral cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev.
