Kazakhstan Pavilion in Mumbai Receives International Recognition

Kazakh delegation took part in one of Asia's largest international tourism exhibitions, Outbound Travel Market (OTM) 2026, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The Kazakh delegation included representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India and the Almaty City Administration. In addition, the event was attended by executives from leading Kazakhstan's tourism companies, as well as representatives from organizations such as Air Astana, the Ritz-Carlton Kazakhstan hotel chain, and other industry-specific companies.





The Kazakhstan pavilion presented the country's rich and harmonious cultural heritage, embodied in a contemporary design solution. The exhibition vividly demonstrated Kazakhstan's national craftsmanship, culture, and identity, helping to strengthen its position as one of Central Asia's leading touristic destinations.





The exhibition attracted considerable attention from the professional community and, at the end of the exhibition, was awarded the prestigious prize for "Best Promotion of Urban Tourism."





As part of the exhibition in Mumbai, the Kazakh delegation held more than 100 targeted B2B meetings with leading tour operators, airlines, and international hotel chains. The talks focused on developing inbound tourism, creating new tourism products, and expanding partnerships, with a particular emphasis on the promising Indian market.





On the final day of the exhibition, Kazakhstan strengthened its steadily developing cooperation with the Indian tourism industry by organizing a themed networking evening held in conjunction with the OTM-2026 exhibition.





The format of the meeting combined the presentation of touristic destinations and substantive industry dialogue, which clearly reflected the sustained momentum of cooperation between Kazakhstan and India in the fields of tourism, aviation, and investment.