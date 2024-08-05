31.07.2024, 19:32 12316
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Potential Presented in Delhi
Images | Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan Embassy attended the 3rd "Outbound Tourism Summit" organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). This platform primarily promotes multilateral tourism and cultural cooperation with other countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the Embassy of Kazakhstan made a presentation to the participants and guests of the Summit about the upcoming V World Nomad Games in Astana on 8-13 September 2024 and familiarized the attendees with the unique sports that will be presented at these Games.
Moreover, video materials on the tourism potential of Kazakhstan were demonstrated and the main elements of the work done by the government in this sector were highlighted. In addition, it was announced that as a result of the measures taken, the tourism industry not only fully recovered from the pandemic last year, but also reached a historic high in the main tourism indicators. Thus, the flow of tourists from India to Kazakhstan tripled in 2023 compared to 2022 and reached 78 thousand people.
As part of the Summit, Indian business was also invited to participate in the realization of investment tourism projects in Kazakhstan.
At the end of the Summit, the Embassy provided all participants with information and reference materials for familiarization.
The event, apart from Kazakhstani representatives, was attended by officials from various diplomatic missions accredited in India such as Kenya, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Malaysia, Singapore and others.
In addition, representatives of Indian executive bodies, media, small and medium-sized businesses, in particular the first heads of major tour operators, were also invited to the Summit.
01.08.2024, 20:12 13096
Astana and Brussels Compare Notes on Current Issues of Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks in Astana with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, during which they discussed current issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and prospective directions for its further development, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Minister Nurtleu stressed the special importance of the distinguished guest’s visit in the light of current geopolitical and geo-economic realities.
The diplomats overviewed a wide range of relations between Astana and Brussels within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. They noted a regular nature and increased dynamics of political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as the significant growth of economic cooperation and volumes of European investments.
Particular attention was paid to discussing practical steps to develop cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics, digitalization, civil aviation, agriculture, extraction and use of critical raw materials, and energy.
Minister Nurtleu briefed his vis-a-vis in detail on the progress of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s comprehensive political and socio-economic reforms in the country.
In turn, HR/VP Borrell emphasized the European diplomacy’s firm determination to further expand and strengthen cooperation with Astana.
It was important to me to come here, to Astana, to reaffirm our strong commitment to strengthen our cooperation with Central Asia as a whole, and Kazakhstan in particular. Under the leadership of President Tokayev, Kazakhstan has embarked on the path of the wide range of political and economic reforms that we support," stated the EU High Representative.
The counterparts exchanged views on current issues of the international agenda, including regional security, cooperation in Central Asia, the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East.
The diplomats highlighted that the regular meetings of EU and Central Asian leaders have given a powerful impetus to further strengthening bilateral and interregional cooperation. The parties are working on preparing the upcoming
CA - EU Summit, which is intended to continue the process of deepening interregional cooperation between Central Asia and the EU.
HR/VP Borrell’s visit to Kazakhstan made it possible to identify priority areas for cooperation and to discuss concrete measures to further deepen relations between the parties.
The European Union is Kazakhstan’s main trading and investment partner. The EU accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and foreign investments.
Trade turnover for 2023 amounted to 41.4 bln US dollars, exports - 31 bln dollars, imports - 10.4 billion dollars.
Trade turnover for January-May 2024 amounted to 20.2 bln dollars, which is 14.1% higher than the same period of the previous year (17.7 bln dollars). Exports increased by 18% to 15.7 bln dollars. Imports increased by 4.5% to 4.6 bln dollars.
The volume of European investment in Kazakhstan’s economy since 2005 has amounted to 180 bln dollars.
01.08.2024, 09:34 12126
Kazakhstan Participated in 46th Session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee
Kazakhstan, among the 21 elected members of the World Heritage Committee, took an active part in the work of its 46th session, where decisions were made on the current status of the natural and cultural heritage properties recognized by UNESCO, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh delegation included Zhanar Shaimenova, Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO and ICESCO, diplomats of the Permanent Delegation of Kazakhstan to UNESCO and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, as well as scientific experts competent on cultural and natural heritage.
The session was inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Director-General of UNESCO Audre Azoulay, who both emphasized that the protection of outstanding natural sites and cultural monuments is a shared responsibility of the 196 States Parties to the World Heritage Convention and of the international community as a whole, and expressed their appreciation to the members of the Committee for their work on coordinating globally national and multilateral efforts to this end.
It is an honor for Kazakhstan to participate in the work of this reputable and influential body of UNESCO. In the upcoming four sessions of the Committee, Kazakh experts are ready to contribute meaningfully to our common efforts to preserve the natural and cultural heritage recognized as important and valuable for the entire humanity," said the head of the delegation, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov.
During the session, 27 new nominations for inscription on the World Heritage List were examined: 5 in the natural heritage category, 2 in the mixed, 19 in the cultural category, and 1 on an emergency basis. Following the deliberations, the Committee inscribed 24 sites on the World Heritage List, while the Palestinian site of Saint Hilarion Monastery / Tell Umm Amer in Gaza was inscribed both on the World Heritage List and on the List of World Heritage in Danger. Reports on the state of conservation of 124 existing World Heritage properties were also examined.
The Kazakh delegation took the floor on 12 agenda items and co-authored 10 decisions of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee.
Some 3,000 delegates from 165 States Parties to the 1972 Intergovernmental Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage participated in the large-scale event, held in India for the first time.
On the sidelines of the session, the World Heritage Site Managers Forum was held (July 18-25), which was attended by Bauyrzhan Baisalbaev, Director of the Research and Design Branch of Kazrestavratsiya State Enterprise under the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In addition, as part of the development of the new UNESCO Chair Conservation of Historical and Cultural Heritage, operating at the KazGASA university in Almaty, a student of its Department of Architecture Medet Bertay attended the session too.
The current composition of the World Heritage Committee includes 21 states: Argentina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, India, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, the Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Mexico, Qatar, Rwanda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Turkiye, Ukraine, Viet Nam, and Zambia. Kazakhstan has previously been a member of this prestigious body of UNESCO from 2013 to 2017.
To date, the World Heritage List includes 6 Kazakh natural and cultural heritage sites: Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, Petroglyphs of the Archaeological Landscape of Tanbaly, Saryarka - Steppe and Lakes of Northern Kazakhstan, Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang’an - Tianshan Corridor, Western Tien-Shan, and Cold Winter Deserts of Turan. Experts currently work on preparation of new nominations to the World Heritage List, including heritage sites of Mangystau and the Routs Network of the Fergana-Syrdarya Corridor of the Silk Roads.
Kazakhstan has been a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 22 May 1992. The country is a party to 16 international conventions of UNESCO. Kazakhstan has 6 sites on the World Heritage List, 13 elements on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, 15 properties in the UNESCO Network of Biosphere Reserves, 3 inscriptions in the Memory of the World Register of Documentary Heritage, and 25 dates on the List of anniversaries of outstanding events and personalities with which UNESCO is associated. Under the coordination of Kazakhstan’s National Commission for UNESCO and ICESCO, nine national committees for specialized fields function, as well as six UNESCO chairs and one network of UNESCO/UNITWIN chairs, 31 associated schools of UNESCO and 190 UNESCO clubs.
31.07.2024, 13:23 12506
IT Sector is a Promising Area for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
With the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, online negotiations were held between the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiev and Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications of the Republic of Pakistan Shaza Fatima Khawaja, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Zhaslan Madiev spoke about the development of the IT market in Kazakhstan, including online public services, financial technologies and the international technology park "Astana Hub" operating in Astana, inviting Pakistani IT companies to use this platform.
The Kazakh Minister informed his interlocutor about the planned Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation, which will be held in Astana on September 3-5, 2024, expressing hope for the participation of the Pakistani side in this event.
Shaza Fatima Khawaja shared Pakistan’s experience in the IT industry, noting the government’s ambitious plans to increase the size of the IT market to 15 billion US dollars.
The Pakistani Minister expressed interest in intensifying cooperation with Kazakhstan, which will help stimulate bilateral ties in other areas as well.
As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a regular dialog between the ministries and IT companies of the two countries, signing a Memorandum of Understanding and creating a Joint Working Group in the field of information technology.
31.07.2024, 12:09 13126
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received the Ambassador of Estonia
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of Estonia Toomas Tirs on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and cooperation in multilateral format. Special attention was paid to the expansion of trade and economic ties, interaction in the field of transport, logistics and digitalization.
The Ambassador of Estonia thanked for the constant support during his mission in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in further development of strong and harmonious relations across the whole spectrum of interaction.
On the occasion of the completion of the mission, the Estonian diplomat was presented with a letter of appreciation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan for his contribution to strengthening comprehensive ties between the two countries.
29.07.2024, 17:21 12676
Kazakhstan and Qatar are set to Cooperate in Cybersecurity
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar Arman Issagaliyev met with the President of the Qatar Cybersecurity Agency Abdulrahman AlMalki, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the sides discussed the ways of interaction between government agencies in cybersecurity, including the exchange of experience in protecting against cyber threats and ensuring the security of electronic data and systems.
The parties emphasized the importance of cooperation in preventing cyberattacks and training specialists in this area.
In this regard, the meeting confirmed the mutual readiness to expand the legal framework for the implementation of joint projects, including organizing trainings and conducting research.
Following the meeting, the parties reviewed a plan for mutual contacts and activities to further strengthen the bilateral partnership.
26.07.2024, 09:15 51181
Economic and Investment Issues of Cooperation Were Discussed with the Head of the Saudi Fund for Development
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Al-Marshad, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the prospects for the further development of investment and economic cooperation, Islamic finance, and the implementation of joint infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Menilbekov briefed about the key directions of the comprehensive internal political and socio-economic modernization of Kazakhstan, including the main aspects of the new political course of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at improving the investment climate in the country and the well-being of the population.
The Kazakh Ambassador presented the Head of the SFD with an invitation on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baybazarov to participate in the Round Table of the Arab Coordination Group, which will be held in September 2024 in Astana.
The Saudi Fund for Development is one of the large financial institutions of Saudi Arabia, which has previously implemented a number of important infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, including the construction of the Astana-Karaganda highway.
25.07.2024, 09:00 57916
Practical Ways to Deepen Trade and Economic Cooperation with Kazakhstan were Discussed at the Government of Thailand
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, Arman Issetov, met at the Thai Government Office with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai. The meeting was held to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, to Thailand, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of trade and economic ties between the two countries. It was noted that 2023 showed record levels of cooperation in the field of trade and tourism in the entire history of relations. Specifically, compared to 2022, the volume of mutual trade turnover increased by 35%, and the number of tourists from Kazakhstan increased almost threefold in 2023. In view of this, the parties agreed that the agreement on a visa-free regime between the two countries, signed on April 23, 2024, as well as the provision by the Thai Government of an additional 60-day visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, would help to simplify the establishment of connections between business people of the two countries.
Phumtham Wechayachai noted the important economic role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia and its transit potential in trade between East and West. Given this, the Thai Government intends to deepen economic relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand.
In turn, Ambassador Issetov spoke about Kazakhstan’s ambitious plans for the country’s economic development and the reforms being carried out for this.
Particular attention was paid to the planned visit of Phumtham Wechayachai to Kazakhstan in August this year, as well as the signing of an agreement in the field of trade and economic cooperation between the governments of Kazakhstan and Thailand. In addition, large food production companies Thai President Foods and Sea Value are planning to visit Kazakhstan during the same period to consider investment projects, which were discussed at the meetings with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan in April this year in Bangkok.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to coordinate joint actions to further promote trade and economic cooperation.
24.07.2024, 18:36 64506
Kazakhstan Appoints First Official Representative to ICAO
The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Timur Tlegenov presented the letter of credentials to the Secretary General of ICAO Juan Carlos Salazar at ICAO headquarters in Montreal, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting addressed a broad array of issues focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation.
Secretary General Salazar warmly congratulated Timur Tlegenov on his new role and extended his deep appreciation to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for establishing Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representation to ICAO. Juan Carlos Salazar expressed confidence that this initiative would significantly enhance the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and ICAO.
The Secretary General also praised Kazakhstan’s achievements and influence on the global stage, recognizing its strong relationships with countries and international organizations.
He noted, "ICAO highly values and commends Kazakhstan's initiatives and its role to enhance flight safety and improve air transport accessibility, viewing them as exemplary."
Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative conveyed greetings from the country’s leadership and expressed strong support for ICAO’s initiatives in fostering multifaceted cooperation in civil aviation with Kazakhstan.
Timur Tlegenov stated, "Kazakhstan is an active participant in ICAO, and I am convinced that our first-ever permanent mission will further enhance the consistent implementation of Kazakhstan’s high standards of flight and aviation safety." He also discussed the current state of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation industry, highlighting the key priorities and objectives in this sector.
In conclusion, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding practical dialogue, highlighting its importance for future cooperation between Kazakhstan and ICAO.
