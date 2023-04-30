28.04.2023, 20:43 4686
Kazakhstan, Sweden discussed issues of deepening cooperation in agro-industrial complex field
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sweden Sergey Nurtayev met with Fredrik Alfer, Director General - Head of the Secretariat for EU Affairs and International Relations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Infrastructure of the Kingdom of Sweden, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and directions of development of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the sphere of agriculture, and a number of issues on cooperation in the field of agro-industrial complex.
Ambassador Nurtayev told his Swedish colleague about the concept of development of the agro-industrial complex in the country, presented the priority directions for the development of the sector, as well as informed on measures of state support for the industry and the investment attractiveness of Kazakh agriculture. The interlocutors exchanged opinions on improvement of efficiency in using land and water resources, accessibility of markets as well as development of export and agrarian science, transfer of technologies.
At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to cooperate closely in order to bring bilateral relations to a new level, and also agreed to make reciprocal visits.
27.04.2023, 15:16 4851
Kazakhstan attends 4th Central Asia-China Ministerial Meeting
The Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the 4th meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asia - China format.
The participants of the ministerial meeting, in accordance with the agenda, discussed preparations for first Central Asia - China Summit to be held in Xi'an in May, prospects and contours of further cooperation in various areas between the participating states of this dialogue format, and exchanged views on topical international issues, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
In his remarks, Minister Nurtleu noted the importance of increasing trade, expanding the range of export goods, improving transport infrastructure, strengthening cooperation in the field of food security, joining efforts to establish cooperation on water issues, expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation and ensuring regional security between Central Asia and China.
Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of our regional dialogue and is ready to actively cooperate for the implementation of specific projects and programs," Nurtleu said. "Trade and economic cooperation is one of the cornerstones of mutually beneficial partnership and the Central Asian countries have sufficient potential to progressively increase exports to China," he added.
It was noted that the planned indicators of trade turnover between the Central Asian countries and the PRC in 2022 of 70 billion US dollars were reached ahead of schedule and this indicates the existing potential. At the same time, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China in 2022 reached 24 billion US dollars, which is 34% more than in 2021.
Following the meeting, an Information Communique was adopted by the ministers of foreign affairs of the Central Asian states and China.
The initiative to create the Central Asia - China format belongs to the Chinese side. The main goal of cooperation within this format is to improve the mechanisms of political and diplomatic interaction, and strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, transport, healthcare, science and high technology, environmental protection and culture.
27.04.2023, 12:54 4956
Kazakhstan and S Korea debate consular coop issues
Director of consular service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Baurzhan Akatayev and visiting director general for overseas Korean nationals and consular affairs of the Foreign Ministry of South Korea Kim Min-Chul held talks, Kazinform reports.
During the 7th round of consultations on consular issues, the sides highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations including consular-legal ties.
They also debated the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of both nations, pressing issues in the legal sector, as well as illegal labor migration of the nationals of Kazakhstan to South Korea.
Following the talks the parties agreed to hold the next meeting in Astana.
27.04.2023, 10:19 5061
4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting to start in Xi'an
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu is participating in the event
The 4th Central Asia - China Foreign Ministers' Meeting will begin its work on Thursday in Xi'an, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu is participating in the event.
The meeting will focus on the preparation for the 1st Central Asia-China Summit slated for May 2023 in Xi'an.
The participants will discuss also the prospects of cooperation in strengthening the interconnectedness in transport-logistics infrastructure, development of e-commerce and creation of new mechanisms of interaction between the authorized structures of the participating states. Special attention will be given to the pivotal issues of the regional and international agendas.
Recall that the 3rd Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asia - China format was held in Astana in June 2022. This platform was created in 2020 to strengthen multifaceted interregional cooperation in a six-party format, which involves Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
After the last year's ministerial meeting in Astana, the parties decided to create a mechanism for the meeting of the Heads of State in the Central Asia - China format.
The first meeting of foreign ministers of the Central Asia - China format in July 2020 was held in a videoconference mode.
26.04.2023, 13:11 5166
Air Astana, Kazakh Tourism and National Tourism Organization of Korea sign trilateral coop agr’t
A trilateral agreement of cooperation was signed between Air Astana, Kazakh Tourism and the National Tourism Organization of Korea.
The purpose of the agreement is to expand the Kazakh-Korean cooperation in the field of tourism. The participants agreed to carry out joint actions to develop and increase the level of tourism in both countries. The key conditions for achieving these goals have already been created - namely, a visa-free policy between the countries and direct flights between Almaty and Seoul, Kazinform refers to Air Astana’s official website.
In 2022, Air Astana carried over 75,000 passengers between Kazakhstan and South Korea. This year, in the first quarter alone, the passenger traffic exceeded 20,000 passengers. Seoul is served by 6 flights a week on a comfortable and spacious Boeing-767," said Adel Dauletbek, Air Astana Vice President for Marketing and Sales. "South Korean citizens travelling to the countries of our region in transit through Almaty often use our Stopover Holidays programme, which provides for a short stopover in Kazakhstan and the opportunity to see two countries in one trip."
According to the parties that signed the agreement, in Kazakhstan, South Korean tourists prefer golf tourism, whereas Kazakh tourists often choose South Korea for medical trips.
The Korean government has declared 2023-24 as the Year of Visit to Korea. The state aims to attract over 30 million foreign tourists by 2027," said Kim Jang-sil, President of the National Tourism Organization of Korea. - "Korea is a destination that appeals to tourists, not only due to medical tourism, which is now at its peak."
The parties expressed mutual interest and readiness to increase the flow of tourists by developing other types of tourism, as well as by raising awareness amongst tourists about those opportunities in both countries.
26.04.2023, 11:46 5276
First Vice FM Kairat Umarov visits UN Headquarters in New York
As part of his visit to New York, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov, spoke at the open debate of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East. He also held a number of meetings with the leadership of the World Organization.
In his speech at the meeting of the UN Security Council, Umarov called on Israel and Palestine to refrain from any actions that could undermine the progress of peace based on the formula of two states for two peoples. Given the membership of Israel and Palestine in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), he urged both sides to use the potential of CICA to bring their positions closer.
At a meeting with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the latter noted "the leading role of our country in the region" and praised "the implementation of large-scale political and social reforms of the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev against the backdrop of an extremely difficult international situation." The interlocutors exchanged views on a wide range of topical international issues and discussed prospects for further strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN. They also discussed the implementation of the initiative to create the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
During the meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs, Miguel de Serpa Soares, the legal aspects of establishing the UN Center for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty were discussed, as well as issues related to the ratification of specific UN conventions.
The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, expressed gratitude for the support of the UN program to expand the participation of women in peacekeeping missions. He also noted the efforts of Kazakhstan in the field of training military personnel from different countries at the KAZCENT Peacekeeping Training Center of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh diplomat stated the intention of Kazakhstan to continue active participation in UN peacekeeping missions and contribute to international security.
Overall, the visit was productive and enabled to compare notes with the UN leadership on matters of mutual interest.
Source: kazinform
24.04.2023, 08:46 15186
Slovakia opens Honorary Consulate in Almaty
Slovakia opened its Honorary Consulate in Almaty. Speaker of the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia Boris Kollár participated in the ceremony, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Chairwoman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defence and Security of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan, Deputy of the Mazhilis Sergey Ponomarev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko as well as the Slovak Ambassador to Kazakhstan Róbert Kirnág also attended the official ceremony.
Addressing the guests, Boris Kollár emphasized the importance of the opening of a Slovak honorary consulate in Almaty, a major financial, scientific, educational and tourist center in Kazakhstan. The Speaker also noted with satisfaction the growth of the bilateral trade to 166 million euros last year.
In turn, Aigul Kuspan noted that the symbolism of the opening of the Honorary Consulate is timed to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Slovakia (January 1, 1993). "The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Slovakia in Almaty is another important step in strengthening the traditionally friendly bilateral relations," noted Kuspan also expressing pleasure at the dynamic growth of the bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation.
Roman Vassilenko expressed hope the activities of the honorary consulate would contribute to the development and strengthening of the Kazakh-Slovak cooperation in areas such as culture, science, education, economy and trade. He specifically noted that around 30 companies with the Slovak participation already work successfully in Kazakhstan.
In turn, Honorary Consul Gulmira Tolganbayeva thanked the Kazakh and Slovak sides for their trust and assured of her readiness to actively participate in further strengthening trade and economic relations, building up business contacts between representatives of the business circles of the two countries, as well as developing cultural and humanitarian ties.
In addition to Almaty, the Slovak General Honorary Consulate and the Slovak Honorary Consulate work in Karagandy and Oskemen respectively.
20.04.2023, 16:43 19821
Kazakh Deputy FM visits Austria, discusses bilateral and multilateral coop
During his visit to Vienna, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with representatives of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as well as Austrian experts, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
During a meeting with the Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues.
Vassilenko briefed on the results of the early parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, the ongoing work to improve the investment climate, and development of trade and economic cooperation with Austria.
The Austrian diplomat welcomed the reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and praised the prospects of the Kazakh-Austrian partnership. Furthermore, Launsky-Tieffenthal wished success in holding the 11th meeting of the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical, and Technological Cooperation on today in Graz.
The interlocutors focused on the current agenda and development prospects of the Vienna-based OSCE.
On the same day, Vassilenko met with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Teresa Ribeiro. The parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE, as well as cooperation in protecting the rights and freedoms of media representatives.
The Kazakh diplomat shared with the OSCE Representative the progress of implementing reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed, in particular, at the development of popular and independent media in Kazakhstan.
In turn, the head of the OSCE institution emphasized the intention, within the framework of her mandate, to continue providing further assistance to Kazakhstan in implementing the planned reforms.
At the end of the first day in Austria, the Deputy Foreign Minister met with Martin Sajdik, Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy Board Member. The sides exchanged views on the results of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, which Sajdik had the opportunity to observe as an international observer, and the political and socio-economic reforms carried out in the country, as well as on issues of the global agenda. As Vassilenko emphasized: "Despite the challenges, our country has managed to implement a set of significant reforms, and this is a clear demonstration that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is consistently committed to his formula "A strong President - an influential Parliament - an accountable Government".
Sajdik noted the growing interest in reforms in Kazakhstan on the part of the international community, as evidenced by many foreign observers and media representatives at the last parliamentary elections.
20.04.2023, 11:15 19171
Senate approves ratification of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on border regime
The Kazakh Senate approved the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border", Kazinform reports.
On October 25, 2021 the governments signed the agreement on the regime of Kazakh-Turkmen state border. It is expected to settle various situations at the checkpoints and other issues. The document contains frontier incident management legal rules
As Senate deputy Alisher Satvaldiyev said, there is an only frontier unit to protect Kazakh-Turkmen state border, four frontier pickets, nine technical control stations equipped with radar locators, and two checkpoints.
