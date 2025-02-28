Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Meets with Ambassador of France

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Ambassador of the French Republic to Kazakhstan Sylvain Guiaugué, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the discussion, the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-French cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres were discussed.





The parties assessed the progress made over the past year and highlighted the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France in November 2024, as well as the outcomes of the two leaders’ participation in the One Water Summit in December 2024 in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).





Moreover advancements in industrial development, energy, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, education, and culture within the framework of Kazakh-French cooperation were welcomed.





The parties also reviewed the schedule of upcoming mutual visits and bilateral events planned for 2025 and exchanged views on key regional and global security issues. They underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and France through the EU, UN, and other international organizations.





At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership between Astana and Paris across all areas of mutual interest.





Kazakhstan is France’s primary trade, economic, and investment partner in Central Asia. In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 31%, reaching 5,5 billion US dollars. French investments in the Kazakh economy total nearly 20 billion US dollars, and more than 200 companies with French capital currently operate in Kazakhstan.