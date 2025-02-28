This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Meets with Ambassador of France
Issues of Strengthening the Strategic Partnership Between Kazakhstan and Qatar were Discussed in Doha
Meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan was Held at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Panel Discussion on "80 Years of the UN and Kazakhstan’s Role: the Future of Multilateralism" was Held in Astana
As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stated, ‘there is no alternative to this universal organization.’ The 80th anniversary of the UN is not just a celebration, but also an important milestone for reflecting on the role of multilateralism in today’s world. We are confident that only through joint efforts and international cooperation can we effectively address global challenges," said the Kazakh diplomat.
As we mark the UN’s 80th anniversary, we must reaffirm our shared commitment to international cooperation and ensure that global governance structures remain effective and adaptable. Kazakhstan has consistently demonstrated leadership in fostering peace and stability, and this discussion provides an opportunity to shape a collective vision for the future," noted O'Malley.
Interaction with the UN Development Programme was Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Kazakhstan and Oman: New Horizons of Cooperation
Oman is a key partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Our nations share significant opportunities to deepen and expand cooperation," stated Minister Nurtleu.
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Held Political Consultations
New Horizons of Cooperation: Kazakhstan and Nigeria Discuss Investments and Technology
Issues of Cooperation with Spain were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
