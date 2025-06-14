Opportunities for Kazakh-Indian Investment Projects Discussed in Delhi

Tell a friend

As part of the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu to India, Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of major Indian companies to discuss the prospects for implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During negotiations with Tapas Mondal, International Director of Reliance Industries Limited, the parties discussed the company’s potential involvement in strategic initiatives in Kazakhstan. They considered the possibility of establishing an investment fund to support joint projects and explored opportunities for Reliance’s participation in the development of Alatau City - the largest special economic zone in Central Asia. The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to provide the most favorable conditions and government support measures.





With Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre representative, Prashant Mehta, the parties discussed a project to build a multi-profile hospital in Kazakhstan. The Indian side expressed interest in establishing a modern medical center with 100 beds and a total investment of up to 30 million US dollars, which would significantly enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure. They also discussed state support mechanisms, including land allocation, tax incentives, and investor visas.





During a meeting with the leadership of Ashok Leyland, India’s second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, the parties discussed the potential localization of bus and truck production in Kazakhstan. Particular interest was shown in a project to establish an assembly plant with future export potential to the markets of Central Asia and the CIS. The Indian side confirmed its readiness for deeper cooperation in the mechanical engineering sector.





Commenting on the outcomes of the meetings, Ospankulov stated that "India is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in South Asia. We are keen to take the next step in our relationship - from trade to joint industrialization. The projects discussed today cover critically important sectors such as healthcare, transport, energy, and new urban developments. The Investment Committee stands ready to provide full support to investors - from design to launch and scaling."





The Kazakh side expressed gratitude for the interest shown and confirmed its willingness to continue constructive dialogue aimed at the practical implementation of the discussed initiatives.