Opportunities for Kazakh-Indian Investment Projects Discussed in Delhi
Expansion of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation between Kazakhstan and U.S. Discussed in Washington, D.C.
Prospects for the Kazakh-U.S. Trade and Investment Cooperation Discussed in Washington, D.C.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Arrives in the United States for Official Visit
Kazakhstan is committed to achieving tangible results with the United States to promote a mutually beneficial partnership," Nurtleu stated. He also underscored Kazakhstan’s strategic role in ensuring the stability of global supply chains for energy and critical minerals.
Kazakhstan and Belarus Strengthen Cooperation in Foreign Policy Planning
Visit of EU Council’s COEST Delegation: Strengthening Strategic Dialogue with Kazakhstan
Developing Bilateral Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran in the Agricultural Sector Discussed in Astana
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and North Macedonia Discussed Prospects for Cooperation
North Macedonia is one of Kazakhstan’s important partners in the Balkan region. We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of multifaceted relations with your country. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states for 30 years, a positive dynamics of interaction in priority areas has been maintained," Minister Nurtleu emphasized.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Hosts Senators from Spain
