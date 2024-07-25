Patriarch of Jerusalem Supports the Initiatives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional ReligionsPatriarch of Jerusalem Supports the Initiatives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
Patriarch of Jerusalem Supports the Initiatives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Daulet Yemberdiyev met with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem in preparation for the upcoming Secretariat meeting of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to the spiritual leader for his significant contribution to promoting global interreligious and intercultural dialogue. Discussions centered on the implementation of the Congress Development Concept for 2023-2033 and the Agenda for the upcoming XXII meeting of the Congress Secretariat.
Ambassador Yemberdiyev briefed Theophilos III on the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan under the auspices of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
His Beatitude commended the socio-political transformations in Kazakhstan, highlighting the uniqueness of the Astana platform, and expressed readiness to collaborate on noble causes.
24.07.2024, 18:36 3881
Kazakhstan Appoints First Official Representative to ICAO
The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Timur Tlegenov presented the letter of credentials to the Secretary General of ICAO Juan Carlos Salazar at ICAO headquarters in Montreal, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting addressed a broad array of issues focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation.
Secretary General Salazar warmly congratulated Timur Tlegenov on his new role and extended his deep appreciation to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for establishing Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representation to ICAO. Juan Carlos Salazar expressed confidence that this initiative would significantly enhance the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and ICAO.
The Secretary General also praised Kazakhstan’s achievements and influence on the global stage, recognizing its strong relationships with countries and international organizations.
He noted, "ICAO highly values and commends Kazakhstan's initiatives and its role to enhance flight safety and improve air transport accessibility, viewing them as exemplary."
Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative conveyed greetings from the country’s leadership and expressed strong support for ICAO’s initiatives in fostering multifaceted cooperation in civil aviation with Kazakhstan.
Timur Tlegenov stated, "Kazakhstan is an active participant in ICAO, and I am convinced that our first-ever permanent mission will further enhance the consistent implementation of Kazakhstan’s high standards of flight and aviation safety." He also discussed the current state of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation industry, highlighting the key priorities and objectives in this sector.
In conclusion, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding practical dialogue, highlighting its importance for future cooperation between Kazakhstan and ICAO.
24.07.2024, 16:34 4041
Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Ambassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan Vladimir Jovičić compared notes on the entire spectrum of issues on the bilateral agenda, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the political dialogue between the two countries and the active exchange of delegations. They also discussed cooperation prospects in various fields such as agriculture, the food industry, artificial intelligence, and IT.
Special attention was given to preparations for the third meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, scheduled for September 2024 in Belgrade, as well as to expanding the legal framework (Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin the IGC co-chairs from the Kazakh side, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Internal Affairs Ivica Dačić IGC co-chairs from the Serbian side).
Roman Vassilenko emphasized that the upcoming session of the intergovernmental commission will contribute to further expansion of trade and economic and investment ties, laying a solid foundation for the exchange of high-level visits.
According to the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan, the volume of bilateral trade in January-May 2024 amounted to $31.7 million.
In 2023 the trade volume amounted to $91.2 million (23.3% growth), including Kazakh exports - $11.4 million (+38.7%), imports from Serbia - $79.8 million (+21.3%).
24.07.2024, 15:40 3491
Bulgaria is Interested in Expanding Ties with Kazakh Mining and Geological Universities
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Rector of the University of Mining and Geology "St.Ivan Rilski" Ivaylo Koprev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the prospects for expanding ties between higher educational institutions of the two countries in the mining and geological field in order to exchange experience and best practices, as well as the implementation of joint projects on academic mobility.
Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev familiarized the interlocutor with the ongoing work of the Government on the development of the scientific system and the introduction of world advanced technologies, in particular in the field of natural resource extraction. He stressed the importance of the development of geological science in the presence of rich mineral resources in Kazakhstan.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the celebration this year in our country of the 125th anniversary of academician, outstanding geologist Kanysh Satpayev, who made a serious contribution to the development of industry in Kazakhstan.
In turn, Ivaylo Koprev spoke about the best practices and methods used in teaching at the University of Mining and Geology "St. Ivan Rilski", expressing interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstani universities in order to share advanced solutions and students within the framework of academic mobility. According to him, the University "St.Ivan Rilski" is the only state educational and scientific institution in Bulgaria providing scientific services and training of highly qualified specialists for the needs of the mineral resources industry.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all issues identified during the meeting.
University of Mining and Geology "St.Ivan Rilski" was founded in 1953. During this time, the University has trained more than 30,000 specialists with higher education - Bulgarian and foreign citizens from almost 40 countries from all over the world - Europe, Asia, Africa, South and Central America.
On the basis of the concluded Cooperation Agreement between the Rudny Industrial Institute and the University of Mining and Geology "St.Ivan Rilski" in 2020, 2 academic mobility programs for students were implemented. In September 2024, the 3rd group of students from a Kazakh university is expected.
24.07.2024, 13:38 3701
Kazakhstan and Qatar will Cooperate on Archives
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, Arman Issagaliyev, met with the Secretary General of the National Archives of Qatar, Ahmed Al Buainain, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the sides discussed the ways of interaction between government agencies in the field of archival affairs, including the exchange of experience in the implementation and use of digital technologies and electronic archive systems.
The parties emphasized the importance of cooperation in identifying documents and manuscripts on the history of Kazakhstan and Qatar from public and private archives, collections, libraries and scientific organizations of foreign countries.
In this regard, the meeting confirmed the mutual readiness of the parties to expand the legal framework for the implementation of joint projects, including the organization of exhibitions dedicated to the history and development of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Following the meeting, the parties reviewed a plan for mutual visits and joint events at a high level to further strengthen Kazakh-Qatari strategic cooperation.
23.07.2024, 19:29 6161
Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE in the Field of Education was Discussed
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Najmedin Mukhametaliuly met with Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, the Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities. During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the field of higher education were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized the special importance of developing cooperation in higher education, including strengthening ties between educational institutions. He highlighted the significance of quality education and the crucial role of the young generation in the further development of the country.
In turn, Khalifa Al Dhaheri elaborated on the key directions and current activities of the university, as well as its achievements. He confirmed his interest in collaborating with Kazakh higher education institutions through student exchange and internship programs, underscoring the university’s openness to international cooperation.
As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to further develop their cooperation and continue their close interaction.
23.07.2024, 17:24 6506
Strengthening the Global Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime: a Key 2024 Conference Chaired by Kazakhstan
Under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, the Second Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) began its work. This most important event in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, taking place in the current difficult geopolitical realities, is a key platform for reviewing the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Opening the Conference, the Chairman, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin emphasized the importance of joint efforts of the world community to achieve the goals of the NPT and confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to global nuclear disarmament.
During two weeks, delegates from the 190 NPT States Parties will take part in intensive discussions aimed at strengthening international cooperation and trust related to the three pillars of the NPT: nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
In its national capacity, the delegation of Kazakhstan delivered a joint statement on behalf of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), emphasizing the importance of establishing a trust fund to assist victims of nuclear testing.
The work of the Second Preparatory Committee will continue until August 2, 2024.
The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which entered into force in 1970, is a fundamental international instrument aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and promoting nuclear disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy. NPT Review Conferences are held every five years to assess the implementation of the Treaty and determine future directions for achieving its goals.
22.07.2024, 19:04 13221
Newly Appointed Ambassador of Spain Visits Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received copies of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Luis Francisco Martinez, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as the schedule of upcoming high-level contacts. The interlocutors expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
The diplomats particularly noted the fruitful trade and economic relations due to the presence of well-known Spanish companies such as Airbus Defense&Space, Maxam, Inditex, and others in Kazakhstan. At the same time, the parties discussed the progress of several projects in Kazakhstan involving Spanish enterprises Xcalibur and Técnicas Reunidas.
The Spanish Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and affirmed his commitment to strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two countries, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this month.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko congratulated the Ambassador on the recent triumph of the Spanish national team at the Euro football championship and wished him similar high achievements in his diplomatic career. Given that Luis Francisco Martinez had previously worked in Kazakhstan as deputy chief of mission at the Spanish Embassy, the Kazakh diplomat expressed confidence in his speedy adaptation and successful mission in our country.
Spain is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the EU. According to Kazakh statistics, in 2023, bilateral trade turnover amounted to 2 billion US dollars (exports - 1.5 billion, imports - 500 million). In January-May 2024, the trade turnover reached 702 million (exports of 422 million, imports of 280 million). Since 2005, the volume of investments from Spain to Kazakhstan amounted to 360 million US dollars. There are 67 legal entities with the participation of Spanish capital registered in Kazakhstan.
19.07.2024, 14:18 36606
Kazakhstan and the European Union Discussed Current Cooperation Issues
Tell a friend
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, held negotiations with Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, and the OSCE of the European External Action Service (EEAS), and Johannes Luchner, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed political and trade-economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, interaction in the areas of the rule of law and human rights, transport, energy, combating climate change, environmental protection, education, and science. They also discussed the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the EU.
Special attention was given to the issue of simplifying the EU visa regime for Kazakh citizens. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that our country has already taken unilateral steps to introduce a visa-free regime for European countries and noted that the Kazakh public expects reciprocal measures to facilitate obtaining Schengen visas. He expressed hope for a prompt resolution of this issue.
Additionally, the diplomats exchanged views on regional security and the current situation in Afghanistan. The Kazakh diplomat shared the outcomes of the third meeting of Special Representatives on Afghanistan organized by the UN on June 30 - July 1, 2024, in Doha, as well as the negotiations with the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson.
Overall, the parties expressed satisfaction with the level of interaction between Kazakhstan and the EU in all areas and outlined further plans for cooperation.
